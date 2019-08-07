HPE ProLiant Shatters 37 World Records

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced today that it shattered 37 world records, establishing undisputed performance and efficiency leadership with the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers equipped with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor.
Eclipsing previous virtualization performance records by as much as 321 percent1 and power efficiency records by 28 percent2, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers deliver results that redefine value and economics across virtualization, cloud, enterprise infrastructure and data-intensive workloads.
“Customers today are looking for workload-optimized systems that create new experiences, new opportunities and new value,” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, Volume Global Business Unit, HPE. “Building on the innovation of the HPE ProLiant family, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors unlock new levels of workload optimization, security and automation, providing our customers with a clear and fast path to positive business outcomes.”
“The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors have set the new standard for the modern datacenter with world-record performance and a breakthrough architecture, delivering powerful real-world results for a range of workloads,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. “We are extremely proud to continue our relationship with HPE, a foundational partner for AMD EPYC, with their latest platforms. The HPE ProLiant servers based on 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors will unleash new levels of performance and deliver exceptional TCO to customers looking to transform their datacenter.”
New measures in virtual environments
Virtualization drives server resource utilization up and operational costs down, making virtualization performance a key measure of cloud and data center effectiveness and efficiency.
The HPE ProLiant DL385 with two 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors crushed the previous virtualization world record with 61 percent better performance3 at a 29 percent better price-performance ratio4.
In a similar fashion for database virtualization, the HPE ProLiant DL325 delivered an astounding 321 percent performance boost over the previous record holder, providing a significant agility advantage in database provisioning and maintenance for cloud, big data and IoT environments.
Performance and efficiency at these levels allow more workloads to run on fewer servers, reducing not only hardware acquisition and operational costs but also software costs where applications are licensed on a per processor basis.
Extracting value from data
Data is the new gold of the 21st century, a trove of value from which enterprises can generate insights to improve business operations and transform customer experience. Quickly analyzing data to extract its value requires exceptional processing, memory and I/O capacity.
The HPE ProLiant DL325 with a single 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor seized the leadership position in-memory data analytics on Apache Hadoop. The new server soundly defeats the previous leaders in both the 10TB Scaling Factor5 and the 30TB Scaling Factor6 with 38 percent and 37 percent performance improvements respectively. In addition, the HPE ProLiant DL325 yielded a 30 percent better price-performance advantage7.
Driving sustainability with greater energy efficiency
Global datacenter energy consumption has grown by 155 percent since 2000 and is projected to grow at that same rate for the near future.8
The new HPE ProLiant DL385 with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ is now the world’s most power efficient two-processor server, driving server efficiency up 28 percent compared to the previous industry leader.
To see more on the HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 world-record benchmark results, please visit https://www.hpe.com/us/en/solutions/amd.html
Results that matter
“At the Minnesota Supercomputing Institute, we are committed to accelerating research for a range of sciences and technologies to foster innovation across a breadth of industries," said Dr. James Wilgenbusch, director, Research Computing, Minnesota Supercomputing Institute at University of Minnesota. "By running our system on the HPE ProLiant DL385 server, based on the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor, we are gaining significant performance required to power our enormously diverse set of computational workloads, while achieving efficiency and cost savings compared to our previous system.”
Making record-setting results available to HPE customers
HPE makes it simple for customers to achieve record-setting performance and efficiency. Workload matching, a standard feature on HPE ProLiant, brings the expertise of HPE performance engineers to preconfigured profiles that automatically optimize hundreds of BIOS setting combinations to precisely match server resources to workload requirements.
Workload matching was used extensively to achieve the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 benchmark results.
Taking holistic, 360-degree approach to security
Cyber-attacks have become more frequent, pervasive and sophisticated, proving the typical perimeter security strategy inadequate.
HPE takes a unique holistic, 360-degree approach to security, arming the server with innovative firmware protection, malware detection and firmware recovery capabilities right down to the silicon.
The HPE-exclusive silicon root of trust has already made the HPE ProLiant the world’s most secure industry standard server.9 Now, with the integration of the new AMD EPYC™-embedded Secure Processor into the HPE silicon root of trust, customers gain even more protection.
The integration of the HPE silicon root of trust and the AMD Secure Processor provides for a BIOS-level double validation of the server, first by the HPE silicon root of trust as the server initializes then, again, by the AMD Secure Processor before the AMD EPYC™ starts, preventing the server from booting should the firmware be compromised in any way.
This integrated double validation protects applications and data plus prevents the spread of malware to other connected infrastructure resources.
Expanding the HPE portfolio with AMD EPYC™
In the next 18 months, HPE plans to accelerate its innovation and collaboration with AMD to triple the number of AMD EPYC™-equipped products in the HPE portfolio.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
1 TPC Express Benchmark V (TPCx-V) 1 processor server performance measure running virtualized databases
2 SPECpower_ssj2008. SPEC and SPECpower_ssj are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC). All rights reserved, see spec.org as of August 7, 2019.
3 SPEC VIRT_SC 2013. SPEC and SPEC VIRT_SC are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC). All rights reserved, see spec.org as of August 7, 2019.
4 None-rebate price from lenovo.com and HPE as of July 16, 2019.
5 TPC Express Benchmark™ V – 1P Performance as of August 7, 2019
6 TPC Express Benchmark™ HS V2 at 10TB Scaling Factor as of August 7, 2019
7 TPC Express Benchmark™ HS V2 at 30TB Scaling Factor as of August 7, 2019
8 Power Hungry: The Growing Energy Demands of Data Centers June 28, 2019
https://www.vxchnge.com/blog/power-hungry-the-growing-energy-demands-of-data-centers
9 Verified by Infusion Points. https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/press-release/2017/06/hpe-unveils-the-worlds-most-secure-industry-standard-servers.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005779/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT