Signifyd startet starke Kundenauthentifizierung (Strong Customer Authentication, SCA) zum Bereitstellen von Customer-First PSD2-Lösung

|By Business Wire
|
|August 7, 2019 08:17 PM EDT
Signifyd startete heute Signifyd Seamless SCA, eine Reihe von bahnbrechenden sicheren Zahlungsdiensten, die die Anforderungen der PSD2-Richtlinie erfüllen und es Einzelhändlern ermöglichen, ihre Erträge zu optimieren und gleichzeitig ihren Kunden reibungslose Einkaufserfahrungen zu bieten, die Stammkundschaft schaffen und für Customer Lifetime Value sorgen.
Mit Seamless SCA ausgestattete Händler werden umfassend für die bald gültigen PSD2-Anforderungen gerüstet sein, die ab September gelten sollen. PSD2 – oder die zweite Zahlungsdiensterichtlinie – ist eine Verbraucherschutzregelung der Europäischen Union, die Unternehmen, die Online-Transaktionen abwickeln, dazu verpflichtet, für mehr Sicherheit zu sorgen.
Die Lösung von Signifyd, die bereits für Präsentationen und Proof-of-Concept-Studien verfügbar ist, bietet vollständige Kompatibilität zum EMV 3-D Secure 2-Protokoll. Es berücksichtigt PSD2 bereits im Vorfeld, anstatt eine Vielzahl von Ausnahmen vorzusehen, um so zu versuchen, die Einhaltung der neuen Verbraucherschutzregelungen zu umgehen.
Seamless SCA von Signifyd bietet eine Lösung, die sich deutlich unterscheidet und die PSD2-Anforderungen im hohen Maße übertrifft. Der holistische Ansatz von Seamless SCA bietet die einzigartige Möglichkeit einer starken Kundenauthentifizierung, ohne alle Transaktionen – nicht nur die Ausnahmen – staffeln zu müssen.
„Vermeidungsstrategien, wie beispielsweise das Optimieren von Ausnahmen, um die SCA-Verpflichtungen zu umgehen, sind keine wirkliche Lösung. Das Bereitstellen einer hervorragenden SCA-Erfahrung dagegen schon”, betonte J. Bennett, stellvertretendener Leiter für Operationen und Unternehmensentwicklung bei Signifyd. „Es scheint, dass die Durchsetzung einer starken Kundenauthentifizierung verzögert wird, insbesondere nach dem Joint Industry Statement, das am 1. Aug. von Visa, Mastercard und europäischen Zahlungsverkehr- und Einzelhändlerkonsortien herausgegeben wurde. Aber die Einzelhändler, die sich jetzt vorbereiten, werden über einen Wettbewerbsvorteil verfügen, wenn die Durchsetzung beginnt.“
Der Umgang mit eng begrenzten Ausnahmen auf der Grundlage von Transaktionswerten, Betrugsrisiko und Whitelists wird den Einzelhändlern administrative Kopfschmerzen bereiten und sie werden wahrscheinlich nicht dazu in der Lage sein, Mehrwert zu liefern, der die Kosten für Zeitaufwand und Ressourcen nivelliert. Tatsächlich gelten die am häufigsten zitierten Ausnahmen manchmal für Einkaufskörbe von geringem Wert und sind letztendlich davon abhängig, geringe Betrugsraten der Bank zu erwerben und auszugeben. Einzelhändler können keinen dieser Faktoren kontrollieren.
Signifyd ist mit der Authentifizierung bei Transaktionen bestens vertraut und stützt sich auf die drei Säulen von SCA – etwas, das der Käufer kennt, etwas, das er besitzt und etwas, das er ist – seit Jahren. Sein Commerce Network mit mehr als 10.000 Händlern in mehr als 100 Ländern liefert den Input für die hoch entwickelte künstliche Intelligenz (KI), die es unnötig macht, disruptive Schritte in das Einkaufsverfahren zu integrieren, wie beispielsweise die Notwendigkeit einer PIN zum Genehmigen einer Transaktion.
Die gleiche KI steuert Guaranteed Fraud Protection und INR Protection von Signifyd, die Händler bei genehmigten Bestellungen finanziell gegen betrügerische Transaktionen und die Behauptung von Kunden, dass Sie die Pakete nicht erreicht haben, absichern. Die kontinuierlich lernenden Maschinen sorgen außerdem dafür, dass Signifyd das Management von nicht auf Betrug beruhenden Rückvergütungen automatisieren kann.
Um Seamless SCA, die neueste Innovation von Signifyd, in Aktion zu erleben, besuchen Sie unser in Kürze stattfindendes Produktstart-Webinar am 3. Sept. um 15:00 Uhr. BST /16:00 Uhr MEZ.
Über Signifyd
Signifyd ermöglicht angstfreien Handel, indem es eine lückenlose kommerzielle Schutzplattform bietet. Angetrieben vom Signifyd Commerce Network kann sein hoch entwickeltes Maschinenlernsystem Händler vor Betrug, missbräuchlichem Kundenverhalten und Ertragsverlusten schützen, die von Barrieren und Reibungen bei der Einkaufserfahrung verursacht werden. Zu den Kunden von Signifyd zählen eine Reihe von Fortune-1000-Unternehmen und Internethändler der Top-500-Liste. Signifyd hat seinen Hauptsitz im kalifornischen San José und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Denver, New York, Belfast und London.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005916/de/
