New Relic Helps Komatsu Optimize Digital Customer Experience for Company’s Modern Construction Initiatives

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that Komatsu Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth-moving equipment, including construction, mining and compact construction equipment, is utilizing New Relic to understand business insights from the data collected from its Smart Construction solution. The company is using these insights to create an improved digital customer experience for its users.
The Vision of Smart Construction
According to a labor force survey conducted by the Statistics Bureau of Japan, it is predicted that there will be a shortage of more than 1.3 million skilled workers in Japan by 2025 [1]. Komatsu created Smart Construction with the goal to help its customers optimize the entire construction process—not just the machines themselves—in order to help construction sites complete more projects with a smaller labor force. With Smart Construction’s success, Komatsu’s customers have been able to optimize construction sites and shorten project timelines while anticipating the ramifications of a future shortage of skilled workers.
Komatsu’s software development and operations teams are at the heart of Smart Construction. The team wanted to change certain aspects of its service delivery system, including implementing proactive detection of faults and problems, early identification at the code level, and proactive support. In order to do this, the management, development, and operation support teams needed to jointly observe data, including the business status, operation status, and customer experience status of Smart Construction.
Enhancing Visibility with New Relic
Komatsu chose to adopt New Relic to monitor and measure its digital performance, customer experience, and critical business data from end-to-end. With New Relic, Komatsu’s development and operations teams have been able to observe key indicator data that is critical to the company’s business, such as application transactions, changing infrastructure resources, and user satisfaction and usage. To date, Smart Construction is being utilized at 8,200 construction sites in Japan. By implementing the New Relic platform on all Smart Construction sites, Komatsu will be able to spot on-site issues easily in real-time, increasing their fault detection and customer request response time by approximately 30 times. Komatsu aims to use New Relic to help reduce the software testing process by 15 percent, dramatically improving its customers’ digital experience in the process.
Supporting Quotes
"In order to realize the optimization of the construction site, which is the mission of Smart Construction, we believe it is necessary to transform not only our solution as a product, but also optimize the entire development process and culture around building our products. To be successful, we needed to transform Komatsu’s entire digital business into a measurable model. Using New Relic, we aim to further grow our next-generation business and improve our customer experience by responding more than 30 times faster than before,” said Chikashi Shike, executive vice president, Smart Construction Promotion Division, Komatsu.
"We are proud to support Komatsu's next-generation business as it drives incredible transformation efforts in Japan and brings continued innovation to the future of construction globally. Komatsu’s use of New Relic to create visibility throughout its organization and foster transformation efforts is a great example of how teams can use observability to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences,” said Shinichiro Konishi, managing director, New Relic K.K.
For more information on New Relic’s presence in Japan, please visit newrelic.co.jp.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic’s partnership with Komatsu Ltd., including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
[1] Toward Regeneration and Evolution: Long-term vision of the construction industry, pg.41; Japan Federation of Construction Contractors; March 2015
About New Relic
New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.
Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product names and company names in this document may be trademarks of their registered owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005882/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT