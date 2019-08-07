New Relic Helps Komatsu Optimize Digital Customer Experience for Company’s Modern Construction Initiatives

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that Komatsu Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth-moving equipment, including construction, mining and compact construction equipment, is utilizing New Relic to understand business insights from the data collected from its Smart Construction solution. The company is using these insights to create an improved digital customer experience for its users.

The Vision of Smart Construction

According to a labor force survey conducted by the Statistics Bureau of Japan, it is predicted that there will be a shortage of more than 1.3 million skilled workers in Japan by 2025 [1]. Komatsu created Smart Construction with the goal to help its customers optimize the entire construction process—not just the machines themselves—in order to help construction sites complete more projects with a smaller labor force. With Smart Construction’s success, Komatsu’s customers have been able to optimize construction sites and shorten project timelines while anticipating the ramifications of a future shortage of skilled workers.

Komatsu’s software development and operations teams are at the heart of Smart Construction. The team wanted to change certain aspects of its service delivery system, including implementing proactive detection of faults and problems, early identification at the code level, and proactive support. In order to do this, the management, development, and operation support teams needed to jointly observe data, including the business status, operation status, and customer experience status of Smart Construction.

Enhancing Visibility with New Relic

Komatsu chose to adopt New Relic to monitor and measure its digital performance, customer experience, and critical business data from end-to-end. With New Relic, Komatsu’s development and operations teams have been able to observe key indicator data that is critical to the company’s business, such as application transactions, changing infrastructure resources, and user satisfaction and usage. To date, Smart Construction is being utilized at 8,200 construction sites in Japan. By implementing the New Relic platform on all Smart Construction sites, Komatsu will be able to spot on-site issues easily in real-time, increasing their fault detection and customer request response time by approximately 30 times. Komatsu aims to use New Relic to help reduce the software testing process by 15 percent, dramatically improving its customers’ digital experience in the process.

Supporting Quotes

"In order to realize the optimization of the construction site, which is the mission of Smart Construction, we believe it is necessary to transform not only our solution as a product, but also optimize the entire development process and culture around building our products. To be successful, we needed to transform Komatsu’s entire digital business into a measurable model. Using New Relic, we aim to further grow our next-generation business and improve our customer experience by responding more than 30 times faster than before,” said Chikashi Shike, executive vice president, Smart Construction Promotion Division, Komatsu.

"We are proud to support Komatsu's next-generation business as it drives incredible transformation efforts in Japan and brings continued innovation to the future of construction globally. Komatsu’s use of New Relic to create visibility throughout its organization and foster transformation efforts is a great example of how teams can use observability to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences,” said Shinichiro Konishi, managing director, New Relic K.K.

For more information on New Relic’s presence in Japan, please visit newrelic.co.jp.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic’s partnership with Komatsu Ltd., including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

[1] Toward Regeneration and Evolution: Long-term vision of the construction industry, pg.41; Japan Federation of Construction Contractors; March 2015

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.

Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

All product names and company names in this document may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005882/en/