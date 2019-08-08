NICE Reports 31% Increase in Cloud Revenue and 11% Growth in Total Revenue for the Second Quarter 2019

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $380 million, growth of 11% year-over-year Revenue of $381 million, growth of 11% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $142 million, growth of 31% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $143 million, growth of 30% year-over-year Gross margin of 65.6% compared to 65.3% last year Gross margin of 70.9% compared to 70.5% last year Operating income of $53 million compared to $46 million last year, an increase of 15% Operating income of $101 million compared to $89 million last year, an increase of 14% Operating margin of 14.1% compared to 13.6% last year Operating margin of 26.6% compared to 25.8% last year Diluted EPS of $0.65 versus $0.54 last year, 20% growth year-over-year Diluted EPS of $1.25 versus $1.10 last year, 14% growth year-over-year

“We are very pleased with the strong results we reported for the second quarter of 2019, including double digit growth in all key financial metrics,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “What continues to stand out is the rapid growth we are seeing in the cloud, driven by the penetration of our two profoundly market differentiating cloud platforms – CXone for Customer Engagement and X-Sight for Financial Crime and Compliance – into all segments of the market, including large enterprises, where we have witnessed robust demand and strong growth.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “Our strong performance has been supported by our partner ecosystem, which continues to expand globally. We now have 135 engaged partners in our CXone DEVone program. The recently announced X-Sight marketplace is gaining rapid traction with more than 20 partners signing in a very short time frame. Furthermore, earlier this week we announced a significant partnership with Atos, in which its large global presence will help bring CXone to new customers around the globe.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2019 total revenues increased 11.2% to $380.4 million compared to $342.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2019 gross profit and gross margin increased to $249.6 million and 65.6%, respectively, from $223.4 million and 65.3%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2019 operating income and operating margin increased to $53.5 million and 14.1%, respectively, compared to $46.4 million and 13.6%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Net Income: Second quarter 2019 net income and net income margin increased to $42.1 million and 11.1%, respectively, compared to $34.2 million and 10.0%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 increased 20.4% to $0.65, compared to $0.54 in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Second quarter 2019 operating cash flow was $18.0 million. In the second quarter $4.6 million was used for share repurchases. As of June 30, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and marketable securities were $867.4 million, and total debt was $460.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $381.4 million, up 10.9% from $343.7 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin increased to $270.5 million and 70.9%, respectively, from $242.3 million and 70.5%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $101.3 million and 26.6%, respectively, from $88.7 million and 25.8%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Net Income: Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $80.9 million and 21.2%, respectively, from $69.3 million and 20.2%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 13.6% to $1.25, compared to $1.10 for the second quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance:

Third Quarter 2019: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $380 million to $390 million (2018 non-GAAP: $358.6 million). Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.23 to $1.33 (2018 non-GAAP: $1.20).

Full Year 2019: The Company increased full year 2019 non-GAAP total revenues to be in an expected range of $1,563 million to $1,583 million (2018 non-GAAP: $1,453.4 million). The Company increased full year 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $5.13 to $5.33 (2018 non-GAAP: $4.75).

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain business combination accounting entries, amortization of discount on long term debt, tax adjustment re non-GAAP adjustments. The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Business combination accounting rules requires us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity. The amount assigned to that liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The non-GAAP adjustment is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We believe this adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide consistent and comparable measures to help investors understand our current and future operating cash flow performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with competition, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s dependency on second-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, changes in general economic and business conditions, rapidly changing technology, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, the effects of tax reforms and of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and its products, and other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Product $ 62,018 $ 49,397 $ 132,049 $ 110,767 Services 176,420 184,128 347,338 354,345 Cloud 141,976 108,517 278,054 212,372 Total revenue 380,414 342,042 757,441 677,484 Cost of revenue: Product 5,651 7,395 11,532 15,532 Services 54,619 57,153 109,742 115,538 Cloud 70,495 54,138 140,541 106,131 Total cost of revenue 130,765 118,686 261,815 237,201 Gross profit 249,649 223,356 495,626 440,283 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 46,456 43,455 93,022 89,322 Selling and marketing 94,878 89,820 196,945 179,746 General and administrative 44,029 33,116 78,743 69,488 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,795 10,586 21,496 21,171 Total operating expenses 196,158 176,977 390,206 359,727 Operating income 53,491 46,379 105,420 80,556 Finance and other expense, net 724 2,937 4,142 6,905 Income before tax 52,767 43,442 101,278 73,651 Taxes on income 10,709 9,207 22,156 15,890 Net income $ 42,058 $ 34,235 $ 79,122 $ 57,761 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 1.28 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 1.23 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,116 61,212 61,980 61,133 Diluted 64,650 63,031 64,205 62,904

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP revenues $ 380,414 $ 342,042 $ 757,441 $ 677,484 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - 70 15 85 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue - 200 2 506 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 953 1,416 1,825 3,302 Non-GAAP revenues $ 381,367 $ 343,728 $ 759,283 $ 681,377 GAAP cost of revenue $ 130,765 $ 118,686 $ 261,815 $ 237,201 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (979) (1,336) (1,849) (3,925) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,534) (987) (3,069) (1,810) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (15,043) (12,705) (29,848) (25,460) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 632 324 1,318 660 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (102) - (207) (188) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,001) (1,896) (4,145) (3,649) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (877) (645) (1,784) (1,414) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 110,861 $ 101,441 $ 222,231 $ 201,415 GAAP gross profit $ 249,649 $ 223,356 $ 495,626 $ 440,283 Gross profit adjustments 20,857 18,931 41,426 39,679 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 270,506 $ 242,287 $ 537,052 $ 479,962 GAAP operating expenses $ 196,158 $ 176,977 $ 390,206 $ 359,727 Research and development (1,2) (1,587) (1,795) (3,149) (4,139) Sales and marketing (1,2) (5,798) (6,851) (11,474) (13,154) General and administrative (1,2) (8,806) (4,168) (15,416) (8,950) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (10,794) (10,586) (21,496) (21,171) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 76 - 169 - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 169,249 $ 153,577 $ 338,840 $ 312,313 GAAP finance & other expense (income), net $ 724 $ 2,937 $ 4,142 $ 6,905 Amortization of discount on long-term debt (2,162) (2,094) (4,470) (4,257) Non-GAAP finance & other expense (income), net $ (1,438) $ 843 $ (328) $ 2,648 GAAP taxes on income $ 10,709 $ 9,207 $ 22,156 $ 15,890 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 11,052 9,316 19,934 19,091 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 21,761 $ 18,523 $ 42,090 $ 34,981 GAAP net income $ 42,058 $ 34,235 $ 79,122 $ 57,761 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 953 1,686 1,842 3,893 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (632) (324) (1,318) (660) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,350 25,614 56,262 52,366 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (76) - (169) - Share-based compensation (1) 18,328 15,355 35,332 31,494 Acquisition related expenses (2) 843 - 843 - Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,162 2,094 4,470 4,257 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (11,052) (9,316) (19,934) (19,091) Non-GAAP net income $ 80,934 $ 69,344 $ 156,450 $ 130,020 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 1.23 $ 0.92 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.10 $ 2.44 $ 2.07 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 64,650 63,031 64,205 62,904 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 64,650 63,031 64,205 62,904

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of product revenue $ (102) $ - $ (207) $ (188) Cost of services revenue (2,001) (1,896) (4,145) (3,649) Cost of cloud revenue (877) (645) (1,784) (1,414) Research and development (1,582) (1,795) (3,144) (4,139) Sales and marketing (5,768) (6,851) (11,444) (13,154) General and administrative (7,998) (4,168) (14,608) (8,950) $ (18,328) $ (15,355) $ (35,332) $ (31,494) (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Research and development $ (5) $ - $ (5) $ - Sales and marketing (30) - (30) - General and administrative (808) - (808) - $ (843) $ - $ (843) $ -

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 42,058 $ 34,235 $ 79,122 $ 57,761 Depreciation and amortization 43,012 36,920 84,820 74,857 Stock based compensation 18,312 15,355 35,316 31,494 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (233) (9) (574) (307) Deferred taxes, net (10,764) (10,245) (18,622) (19,912) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (10,611) 18,842 20,112 2,688 Prepaid expenses and other assets (51,949) (15,809) (72,531) (28,228) Trade payables 4,543 7,833 3,718 2,332 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (22,822) (6,044) 9,616 (10,464) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,379 - 7,496 - Deferred revenue 5,462 (19,011) 58,869 87,106 Long term liabilities (403) (404) (280) (787) Operating lease liabilities (3,654) - (9,159) - Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,162 2,094 4,469 4,257 Other (516) 56 (1,984) (127) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,976 63,813 200,388 200,670 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,566) (8,248) (14,982) (13,564) Purchase of Investments (114,834) (52,278) (306,142) (187,923) Proceeds from Investments 93,558 40,692 170,508 59,709 Capitalization of software development costs (8,897) (7,672) (17,391) (15,476) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (25,788) - (25,788) - Net cash used in investing activities (62,527) (27,506) (193,795) (157,254) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 1,401 4,199 3,018 7,443 Purchase of treasury shares (4,615) (6,361) (14,715) (10,613) Capital Lease payments (187) - (440) - Net cash used in financing activities (3,401) (2,162) (12,137) (3,170) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (433) (3,790) (244) (3,732) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (48,385) 30,355 (5,788) 36,514 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 284,696 $ 334,461 $ 242,099 $ 328,302 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 236,311 $ 364,816 $ 236,311 $ 364,816

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,311 $ 242,099 Short-term investments 272,968 243,729 Trade receivables 268,993 287,963 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121,619 87,450 Total current assets 899,891 861,241 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments 358,151 244,998 Property and equipment, net 140,957 140,338 Deferred tax assets 12,532 12,309 Other intangible assets, net 467,495 508,232 Operating lease right-of-use assets 117,030 - Goodwill 1,380,751 1,366,206 Other long-term assets 114,317 74,042 Total long-term assets 2,591,233 2,346,125 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,491,124 $ 3,207,366 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 30,862 $ 29,617 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 280,601 221,387 Current maturities of operating leases 17,348 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 374,171 373,908 Total current liabilities 702,982 624,912 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 35,762 35,112 Operating leases 116,549 - Deferred tax liabilities 29,057 44,140 Long-term debt 460,291 455,985 Other long-term liabilities 15,974 30,604 Total long-term liabilities 657,633 565,841 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,130,509 2,016,613 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,491,124 $ 3,207,366

