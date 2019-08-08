ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our results in Q2. ACI revenue increased 27%, or 6% excluding the Speedpay contribution. We continue to see strong margin improvement in our On Demand segment which saw net adjusted EBITDA margins of 18% compared to negative 5% last year,” commented Phil Heasley, President and CEO, ACI Worldwide. “We are also pleased with the integration and contribution of Speedpay and we remain confident in our full year outlook.”

Q2 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q2 2019, total bookings were $301 million, up 52% from last year. New bookings were $129 million, up slightly from Q2 last year.

In Q2 2019, revenue was $298 million, up 27% from $235 million in Q2 2018. Adjusting for the Speedpay contribution, Q2 revenue grew 6% from last year. Recurring revenue increased 33% in the quarter to $224 million, or 75% of total revenue, from $169 million, or 72% of total revenue last year. Net income in the quarter was $6 million, versus a net loss of $15 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $55 million, up 80% from Q2 2018.

In Q2 2019, revenue from ACI’s On Demand segment was $173 million, up 52% from $114 million last year. Adjusting for the Speedpay contribution, On Demand segment revenue grew 8% from last year. On Demand segment net adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18% from negative 5% last year. On Demand segment net adjusted EBITDA margins are adjusted for pass through interchange revenue of $78 million and $46 million, for Q2 2019 and Q2 2018, respectively.

ACI’s On Premise segment revenue was $125 million, up 3% from $121 million last year. On Premise segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 46% in Q2 2019 versus 45% in Q2 2018.

ACI ended Q2 2019 with a 12-month backlog of $1.1 billion and a 60-month backlog of $5.7 billion, up $328 million and $1.5 billion, respectively. After adjusting for the Speedpay acquisition and foreign currency fluctuations, our 12-month backlog increased $16 million and our 60-month backlog increased $29 million from Q1 2019.

Cash flows from operating activities in Q2 2019 were $14 million, versus $26 million in Q2 2018. Adjusted operating free cash flow in Q2 2019 was $16 million, up from $13 million in Q2 2018. ACI ended Q2 2019 with $139 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1.4 billion. The company has $176 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

REITERATING GUIDANCE

We are reiterating our outlook for the full year 2019 and 2020. We continue to expect 2019 total revenue to be between $1.315 billion and $1.345 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $360 million to $380 million, which excludes between $30 million and $35 million in significant transaction related expenses. We expect Q3 2019 revenue to be between $335 million and $345 million. We continue to expect full-year 2019 new bookings growth to be in the upper single digits to low double digits.

We continue to expect our 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $425 million to $445 million.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income.

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income.

ACI is also presenting adjusted operating free cash flow, which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities and net after-tax payments associated with significant transaction-related expenses, less capital expenditures. Adjusted operating free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. We utilize this non-GAAP financial measure, and believe it is useful to investors, as an indicator of cash flow available for debt repayment and other investing activities, such as capital investments and acquisitions. We utilize adjusted operating free cash flow as a further indicator of operating performance and for planning investment activities. Adjusted operating free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities. A limitation of adjusted operating free cash flow is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period. This measure also does not exclude mandatory debt service obligations and, therefore, does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe that adjusted operating free cash flow is useful to investors to provide disclosures of our operating results on the same basis as that used by our management.

ACI backlog includes estimates for SaaS and PaaS, license, maintenance, and services revenue specified in executed contracts but excluded from contracted revenue that will be recognized in future periods, as well as revenue from assumed contract renewals to the extent that we believe recognition of the related revenue will occur within the corresponding backlog period. We have historically included assumed renewals in backlog estimates based upon automatic renewal provisions in the executed contract and our historic experience with customer renewal rates.

Backlog is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. Our 60-month backlog estimates are derived using the following key assumptions:

License arrangements are assumed to renew at the end of their committed term or under the renewal option stated in the contract at a rate consistent with historical experience. If the license arrangement includes extended payment terms, the renewal estimate is adjusted for the effects of a significant financing component.

Maintenance fees are assumed to exist for the duration of the license term for those contracts in which the committed maintenance term is less than the committed license term.

SaaS and PaaS arrangements are assumed to renew at the end of their committed term at a rate consistent with our historical experiences.

Foreign currency exchange rates are assumed to remain constant over the 60-month backlog period for those contracts stated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Our pricing policies and practices are assumed to remain constant over the 60-month backlog period.

Estimates of future financial results are inherently unreliable. Our backlog estimates require substantial judgment and are based on a number of assumptions as described above. These assumptions may turn out to be inaccurate or wrong, including, but not limited to, reasons outside of management’s control. For example, our customers may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for a number of reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, or general changes in economic conditions in the customer’s industry or geographic location, or we may experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts which may cause the actual renewal rates and amounts to differ from historical experiences. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates may also impact the amount of revenue actually recognized in future periods. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that contracts included in backlog estimates will actually generate the specified revenue or that the actual revenue will be generated within the corresponding 60-month period.

Backlog estimates should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, reported revenue and contracted but not recognized revenue (including deferred revenue).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) expectations regarding Speedpay integration and contribution; (ii) confidence in our full year outlook; (iii) expectations regarding revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and new bookings growth in 2019; (iv) expectations regarding revenue in Q3 2019; and (v) expectations regarding our 2020 adjusted EBITDA target.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, the success of our Universal Payments strategy, demand for our products, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the maturity of certain products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets and adverse changes in the global economy, our existing levels of debt, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, litigation, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, integration of and achieving benefits from the Speedpay acquisition, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects or be subjected to security breaches or viruses, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, our ability to protect customer information from security breaches or attacks, our compliance with privacy regulations, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, volatility in our stock price, and potential claims associated with our sale and transition of our CFS assets and liabilities. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,396 $ 148,502 Receivables, net of allowances 286,393 348,182 Settlement assets 613,290 32,256 Prepaid expenses 30,645 23,277 Other current assets 52,259 14,260 Total current assets 1,121,983 566,477 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 177,513 189,010 Property and equipment, net 70,805 72,729 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,316 ⁠— Software, net 246,314 137,228 Goodwill 1,279,472 909,691 Intangible assets, net 374,908 168,127 Deferred income taxes, net 63,569 27,048 Other noncurrent assets 53,440 52,145 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,450,320 $ 2,122,455 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,975 $ 39,602 Settlement liabilities 589,742 31,605 Employee compensation 38,976 38,115 Current portion of long-term debt 34,089 20,767 Deferred revenue 79,311 104,843 Other current liabilities 81,156 61,688 Total current liabilities 870,249 296,620 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 59,122 51,292 Long-term debt 1,352,096 650,989 Deferred income taxes, net 23,243 31,715 Operating lease liabilities 50,550 ⁠— Other noncurrent liabilities 42,483 43,608 Total liabilities 2,397,743 1,074,224 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock ⁠— ⁠— Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 650,797 632,235 Retained earnings 843,530 863,768 Treasury stock (349,426 ) (355,857 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93,026 ) (92,617 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,052,577 1,048,231 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,450,320 $ 2,122,455

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 172,499 $ 113,600 $ 281,056 $ 217,880 License 52,541 45,555 73,619 73,601 Maintenance 51,922 55,048 107,033 111,707 Services 20,656 20,792 41,765 41,117 Total revenues 297,618 234,995 503,473 444,305 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 155,240 116,261 270,181 223,597 Research and development 39,235 37,862 75,429 74,653 Selling and marketing 32,962 33,160 62,392 65,053 General and administrative 49,319 28,837 80,836 57,486 Depreciation and amortization 26,744 21,033 48,610 42,378 Total operating expenses 303,500 237,153 537,448 463,167 Operating loss (5,882 ) (2,158 ) (33,975 ) (18,862 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (15,323 ) (9,717 ) (26,937 ) (19,082 ) Interest income 2,997 2,742 6,030 5,486 Other, net 1,402 (1,677 ) (510 ) (1,732 ) Total other income (expense) (10,924 ) (8,652 ) (21,417 ) (15,328 ) Loss before income taxes (16,806 ) (10,810 ) (55,392 ) (34,190 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (22,531 ) 3,764 (35,154 ) (188 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,725 $ (14,574 ) $ (20,238 ) $ (34,002 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 116,586 115,548 116,287 115,595 Diluted 118,786 115,548 116,287 115,595 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,725 $ (14,574 ) $ (20,238 ) $ (34,002 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 5,930 5,949 11,831 11,875 Amortization 23,848 18,402 42,799 37,469 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,646 ⁠— 7,029 — Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 930 746 1,683 1,445 Deferred income taxes (23,917 ) 1,783 (41,331 ) (3,044 ) Stock-based compensation expense 14,372 7,705 20,957 14,067 Other 959 415 1,533 (248 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions Receivables (5,953 ) (1,052 ) 88,596 67,689 Accounts payable 11,591 (1,047 ) 1,294 (3,658 ) Accrued employee compensation 7,435 8,938 (1,163 ) (5,805 ) Current income taxes (4,593 ) (3,674 ) (5,634 ) (7,243 ) Deferred revenue (13,854 ) (1,184 ) (17,981 ) 10,142 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (11,681 ) 3,568 (32,510 ) (17,576 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 14,438 25,975 56,865 71,111 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,665 ) (5,171 ) (9,915 ) (11,108 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (6,722 ) (10,124 ) (11,300 ) (16,776 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (758,546 ) — (758,546 ) — Other — (1,467 ) — (1,467 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (769,933 ) (16,762 ) (779,761 ) (29,351 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 922 811 1,753 1,564 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 959 5,788 5,816 14,906 Repurchase of restricted share awards and restricted share units for tax withholdings (185 ) (1,674 ) (2,809 ) (2,588 ) Repurchases of common stock — (23,414 ) (631 ) (54,527 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 250,000 37,000 250,000 85,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (15,000 ) (34,000 ) (15,000 ) (84,000 ) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement 500,000 — 500,000 — Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (3,487 ) (5,188 ) (9,424 ) (10,375 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (12,830 ) — (12,830 ) — Payments on other debt (363 ) (1,198 ) (2,220 ) (1,550 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 720,016 (21,875 ) 714,655 (51,570 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (1,298 ) (2,586 ) (865 ) (867 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,777 ) (15,248 ) (9,106 ) (10,677 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 176,173 74,281 148,502 69,710 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 139,396 $ 59,033 $ 139,396 $ 59,033

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ 5.7 $ (14.6) Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (22.5) 3.8 Net interest expense 12.3 7.0 Net other (income) expense (1.4) 1.7 Depreciation expense 5.9 5.9 Amortization expense 23.9 18.4 Non-cash compensation expense 14.4 7.7 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 38.3 $ 29.9 Significant transaction-related expenses 16.6 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.9 $ 30.5 Segment Information (millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Revenue ACI On Premise $ 125.1 $ 121.4 ACI On Demand 172.5 113.6 Total $ 297.6 $ 235.0 Segment Adjusted EBITDA ACI On Premise $ 57.1 $ 54.8 ACI On Demand 17.3 (3.4)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow (millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash flows from operating activities $ 14.4 $ 26.0 Net after-tax payments associated with significant transaction-related expenses 12.5 2.2 Less: capital expenditures (11.4) (15.3) Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow $ 15.5 $ 12.9

