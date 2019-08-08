Cincinnati Bell Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Leigh Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell, commented, "I am excited about the company’s performance this quarter, particularly with Adjusted EBITDA growing 6% sequentially. It has been one year since we acquired Hawaiian Telcom, and that business remains on target to grow 5% to 10% annually.”

Mr. Fox continued, “The Telecom sector is facing unprecedented challenges. Our early decision to invest in fiber and IT services continues to produce impressive results, which we believe significantly differentiates Cincinnati Bell from its traditional RLEC peers. We have a strong capital structure and appropriate liquidity to execute on our strategic objectives, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue totaled $384 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $764 million year-to-date

Operating income was $25 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $35 million year-to-date

Adjusted EBITDA of $103 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $201 million year-to-date

Net loss totaled $6 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $32 million in the first half of 2019

Entertainment and Communications Segment

Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $251 million for the second quarter of 2019, consistent with the prior quarter Cincinnati revenue totaled $172 million in the second quarter Fioptics revenue totaled $89 million, up 5% compared to a year ago Fioptics internet subscribers totaled 244,800, up 9,500 year-over-year Fioptics video subscribers totaled 138,000, down 7,100 year-over-year Fioptics is available to approximately 75% of Greater Cincinnati, which includes a combination of fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") and fiber-to-the-node ("FTTN") addresses In the first half of 2019, 7,800 additional homes and businesses were passed with FTTP, which is available to 480,100 addresses or approximately 60% of Cincinnati's total addressable market Hawaii revenue totaled $79 million in the second quarter of 2019 Consumer / SMB Fiber revenue totaled $22 million, consistent with the prior quarter Consumer / SMB Fiber internet subscribers totaled 67,100, adding 500 new customers during the quarter Video subscribers were 46,900, down 900 from the first quarter of 2019 Consumer / SMB Fiber is available to approximately 50% of Hawaii, which includes a combination of FTTP and FTTN addresses During the first half of 2019, 2,200 additional homes and businesses were passed with FTTP, which is available to 169,200 addresses, approximately 35% of Hawaii's total addressable market

Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 3% sequentially

IT Services and Hardware Segment

IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $140 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $12 million year-over-year Consulting revenue totaled $38 million for the second quarter, up $5 million year-over-year Cloud revenue of $23 million was consistent with the prior year despite insourcing initiatives from the General Electric Company (“GE”) Certain cloud revenue from GE totaled $1 million in the second quarter of 2019; compared to the second quarter of 2018, in which certain cloud revenue from GE totaled $7 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $5 million Communications revenue was $48 million, up $7 million year-over-year Infrastructure Solutions revenue totaled $31 million, up $1 million from a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million for the second quarter of 2019, down $2 million year-over-year

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Operating cash flows totaled $119 million year-to-date with free cash flow totaling $18 million year-to-date

Liquidity of $163 million as of June 30, 2019, with no significant maturities until 2024

Capital expenditures were $111 million year-to-date

Gross NOL carryforward of approximately $760 million as of June 30, 2019

2019 Outlook

Cincinnati Bell is reaffirming the following guidance for 2019 as initially provided on February 14, 2019:

Category 2019

Guidance Range Revenue $1,515M - $1,575M Adjusted EBITDA $400M - $410M

Conference Call/Webcast

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by Cincinnati Bell management when evaluating results of operations and cash flow. Management believes these measures also provide users of the financial statements with additional and useful comparisons of current results of operations and cash flows with past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables distributed with this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com.

1Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP operating income plus depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, restructuring and severance related charges, (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, transaction and integration costs, asset impairments, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.

2Free cash flow provides a useful measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. The company defines free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted for restructuring and severance related payments, transaction and integration payments, less capital expenditures and preferred stock dividends. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or the change in cash on the balance sheet and may not be comparable with free cash flow as defined by other companies. Although the company believes there is no comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow, the attached financial information reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow.

Net debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The company defines net debt as the sum of the face amount of short-term and long-term debt, unamortized premium and/or discount and unamortized note issuance costs, offset by cash and cash equivalents.

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items in total and per share provides a useful measure of operating performance. Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with net income (loss) excluding special items as defined by other companies.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

June 30, Change Six Months

Ended

June 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Revenue $ 384.2 $ 296.8 $ 87.4 29 % $ 763.8 $ 592.5 $ 171.3 29 % Costs and expenses Cost of services and products 195.5 152.3 43.2 28 % 393.2 301.7 91.5 30 % Selling, general and administrative 87.2 66.1 21.1 32 % 173.3 134.5 38.8 29 % Depreciation and amortization 74.2 50.9 23.3 46 % 153.6 102.1 51.5 50 % Restructuring and severance related charges 1.8 4.6 (2.8 ) (61 )% 5.1 4.9 0.2 4 % Transaction and integration costs 0.6 2.7 (2.1 ) (78 )% 3.6 4.9 (1.3 ) (27 )% Operating income 24.9 20.2 4.7 23 % 35.0 44.4 (9.4 ) (21 )% Interest expense 34.9 31.8 3.1 10 % 70.0 62.6 7.4 12 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1.3 (1.3 ) n/m - 1.3 (1.3 ) n/m Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 3.0 3.2 (0.2 ) (6 )% 5.6 6.5 (0.9 ) (14 )% Other expense (income), net 0.1 (0.8 ) 0.9 n/m (0.9 ) (1.2 ) 0.3 (25 )% Loss before income taxes (13.1 ) (15.3 ) 2.2 (14 )% (39.7 ) (24.8 ) (14.9 ) 60 % Income tax benefit (7.6 ) (1.5 ) (6.1 ) n/m (7.3 ) (2.7 ) (4.6 ) n/m Net loss (5.5 ) (13.8 ) 8.3 (60 )% (32.4 ) (22.1 ) (10.3 ) 47 % Preferred stock dividends 2.6 2.6 - - 5.2 5.2 - - Net loss applicable to common shareowners $ (8.1 ) $ (16.4 ) $ 8.3 (51 )% $ (37.6 ) $ (27.3 ) $ (10.3 ) 38 % Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) - Basic 50.4 42.4 50.3 42.4 - Diluted 50.4 42.4 50.3 42.4

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Income Statement (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months

Ended June 30, Change Six Months

Ended June 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 250.5 $ 173.9 $ 76.6 44 % $ 500.8 $ 348.1 $ 152.7 44 % Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 112.0 78.4 33.6 43 % 227.3 156.0 71.3 46 % Selling, general and administrative 45.2 29.0 16.2 56 % 89.7 56.1 33.6 60 % Depreciation and amortization 63.4 41.0 22.4 55 % 126.1 81.9 44.2 54 % Restructuring and severance related charges 0.9 - 0.9 n/m 4.2 - 4.2 n/m Total operating costs and expenses 221.5 148.4 73.1 49 % 447.3 294.0 153.3 52 % Operating income $ 29.0 $ 25.5 $ 3.5 14 % $ 53.5 $ 54.1 $ (0.6 ) (1 )%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Revenue (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 38.8 $ 7.9 $ 46.7 $ 35.6 $ - $ 35.6 Video 40.6 11.0 51.6 39.7 - 39.7 Voice 9.2 2.7 11.9 9.5 - 9.5 Other 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.3 - 0.3 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 89.0 21.7 110.7 85.1 - 85.1 Enterprise Fiber Data 21.1 10.2 31.3 21.0 - 21.0 Legacy Data 26.3 15.2 41.5 27.8 - 27.8 Voice 31.8 27.6 59.4 36.5 - 36.5 Other 3.5 4.1 7.6 3.5 - 3.5 Total Legacy 61.6 46.9 108.5 67.8 - 67.8 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 171.7 $ 78.8 $ 250.5 $ 173.9 $ - $ 173.9

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 76.2 $ 15.8 $ 92.0 $ 70.0 $ - $ 70.0 Video 80.8 22.5 103.3 78.9 - 78.9 Voice 18.4 5.5 23.9 18.6 - 18.6 Other 0.7 0.3 1.0 0.6 - 0.6 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 176.1 44.1 220.2 168.1 - 168.1 Enterprise Fiber Data 42.2 19.4 61.6 41.8 - 41.8 Legacy Data 52.3 31.1 83.4 57.5 - 57.5 Voice 64.8 56.0 120.8 74.4 - 74.4 Other 7.0 7.8 14.8 6.3 - 6.3 Total Legacy 124.1 94.9 219.0 138.2 - 138.2 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 342.4 $ 158.4 $ 500.8 $ 348.1 $ - $ 348.1

* Represents Fioptics in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Metric Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Cincinnati Metrics Fioptics Data Internet FTTP * 210.8 207.6 201.5 196.8 192.7 Internet FTTN * 34.0 35.7 37.5 39.8 42.6 Total Fioptics Internet 244.8 243.3 239.0 236.6 235.3 Video Video FTTP 114.5 115.2 115.0 115.6 118.1 Video FTTN 23.5 24.0 24.9 25.9 27.0 Total Fioptics Video 138.0 139.2 139.9 141.5 145.1 Voice Fioptics Voice Lines 108.8 109.0 107.6 107.0 107.6 Fioptics Units Passed Units Passed FTTP 480.1 477.6 472.3 459.1 449.3 Units Passed FTTN 138.7 138.5 138.7 139.5 139.9 Total Fioptics Units Passed 618.8 616.1 611.0 598.6 589.2 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 4,672 4,540 4,565 4,331 4,133 Legacy Data DSL 67.9 69.6 72.0 74.1 75.2 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 210.3 218.0 226.2 232.7 240.6

* Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN)

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Metric Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Hawaii Metrics Consumer / SMB Fiber Data Internet FTTP * 53.7 52.7 51.6 49.5 Internet FTTN * 13.4 13.9 14.3 14.5 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Internet 67.1 66.6 65.9 64.0 Video Video FTTP 33.0 33.5 33.8 33.3 Video FTTN 13.9 14.3 15.0 15.3 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Video 46.9 47.8 48.8 48.6 Voice Consumer / SMB Fiber Voice Lines 30.1 30.3 30.3 29.9 Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed ** Units Passed FTTP 169.2 168.1 167.0 163.6 Units Passed FTTN 72.9 73.4 73.5 73.3 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed 242.1 241.5 240.5 236.9 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 2,924 2,413 2,091 1,948 Legacy Data DSL 45.7 47.2 48.7 50.4 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 187.6 192.8 197.8 203.4

* Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN)

** Includes units passed for both consumer and business on Oahu and neighboring islands.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. IT Services and Hardware Income Statement and Metric Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, Change June 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 140.2 $ 128.3 $ 11.9 9 % $ 276.5 $ 255.9 $ 20.6 8 % Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 89.7 79.0 10.7 14 % 178.9 156.7 22.2 14 % Selling, general and administrative 37.8 35.0 2.8 8 % 75.0 73.0 2.0 3 % Depreciation and amortization 10.7 9.9 0.8 8 % 27.4 20.1 7.3 36 % Restructuring and severance related charges 0.9 4.6 (3.7 ) (80 )% 0.9 4.9 (4.0 ) (82 )% Total operating costs and expenses 139.1 128.5 10.6 8 % 282.2 254.7 27.5 11 % Operating income (loss) $ 1.1 $ (0.2 ) $ 1.3 n/m $ (5.7 ) $ 1.2 $ (6.9 ) n/m Revenue Consulting 38.1 33.5 4.6 14 % 77.0 64.8 12.2 19 % Cloud 22.8 23.0 (0.2 ) (1 )% 47.2 45.6 1.6 4 % Communications 48.3 41.5 6.8 16 % 95.7 82.1 13.6 17 % Infrastructure Solutions 31.0 30.3 0.7 2 % 56.6 63.4 (6.8 ) (11 )% Total IT Services and Hardware Revenue $ 140.2 $ 128.3 $ 11.9 9 % $ 276.5 $ 255.9 $ 20.6 8 %

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Consulting Billable Resources 1,039 1,039 1,039 999 926 Communications NaaS Locations 2,988 2,550 2,257 1,101 782 SD - WAN Locations 1,743 1,002 803 488 310 Hosted UCaaS Profiles* 254,679 244,482 239,581 223,311 192,715

* Includes Hawaii Hosted UCaaS Profiles beginning September 30, 2018

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Receivables Facility $ 143.0 $ 176.6 Credit Agreement - Tranche B Term Loan due 2024 595.5 598.5 Credit Agreement - Revolving Credit Facility 53.0 18.0 7 1/4% Senior Notes due 2023 22.3 22.3 7% Senior Notes due 2024 625.0 625.0 8% Senior Notes due 2025 350.0 350.0 Cincinnati Bell Telephone Notes 87.9 87.9 Other financing lease agreements 5.6 3.1 Capital leases 78.3 73.9 Net unamortized premium 1.5 1.7 Unamortized note issuance costs (25.0 ) (27.2 ) Total debt 1,937.1 1,929.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (9.3 ) (15.4 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,927.8 $ 1,914.4

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (5.5 ) Add: Income tax benefit (7.6 ) Interest expense 34.9 Other expense, net 0.1 Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 3.0 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 29.0 $ 1.1 $ (5.2 ) $ 24.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization 63.4 10.7 0.1 74.2 Restructuring and severance related charges 0.9 0.9 - 1.8 Transaction and integration costs - - 0.6 0.6 Stock-based compensation - - 1.6 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 93.3 $ 12.7 $ (2.9 ) $ 103.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 37 % 9 % - 27 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (13.8 ) Add: Income tax benefit (1.5 ) Interest expense 31.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.3 Other income, net (0.8 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 3.2 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 25.5 $ (0.2 ) $ (5.1 ) $ 20.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 41.0 9.9 - 50.9 Restructuring and severance related charges - 4.6 - 4.6 Transaction and integration costs - - 2.7 2.7 Stock-based compensation - - 1.7 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 66.5 $ 14.3 $ (0.7 ) $ 80.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 38 % 11 % - 27 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 26.8 (1.6 ) (2.2 ) 23.0 Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 40 % (11 )% n/m 29 %

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (32.4 ) Add: Income tax benefit (7.3 ) Interest expense 70.0 Other income, net (0.9 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 5.6 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 53.5 $ (5.7 ) $ (12.8 ) $ 35.0 Add: Depreciation and amortization 126.1 27.4 0.1 153.6 Restructuring and severance related charges 4.2 0.9 - 5.1 Transaction and integration costs - - 3.6 3.6 Stock-based compensation - - 3.4 3.4 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 183.8 $ 22.6 $ (5.7 ) $ 200.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 37 % 8 % - 26 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (22.1 ) Add: Income tax benefit (2.7 ) Interest expense 62.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.3 Other income, net (1.2 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 6.5 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 54.1 $ 1.2 $ (10.9 ) $ 44.4 Add: Depreciation and amortization 81.9 20.1 0.1 102.1 Restructuring and severance related charges - 4.9 - 4.9 Transaction and integration costs - - 4.9 4.9 Stock-based compensation - - 2.6 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 136.0 $ 26.2 $ (3.3 ) $ 158.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 39 % 10 % - 27 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 47.8 (3.6 ) (2.4 ) 41.8 Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 35 % (14 )% 73 % 26 %

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 62.0 $ 31.4 $ 118.8 $ 89.9 Capital expenditures (54.1 ) (38.3 ) (110.6 ) (71.0 ) Acquisitions of businesses - - - (2.8 ) Other, net 0.1 0.1 - - Cash used in investing activities (54.0 ) (38.2 ) (110.6 ) (73.8 ) Net increase in corporate credit and receivables facilities with initial maturities less than 90 days 5.3 - 1.5 - Repayment of debt (4.7 ) (2.9 ) (9.2 ) (5.9 ) Debt issuance costs (0.6 ) (2.1 ) (0.7 ) (2.5 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (2.6 ) (2.6 ) (5.2 ) (5.2 ) Other, net - - (0.8 ) (2.0 ) Cash used in financing activities (2.6 ) (7.6 ) (14.4 ) (15.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (1.0 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5.4 (15.4 ) (6.1 ) 0.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3.9 412.2 15.4 396.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9.3 $ 396.8 $ 9.3 $ 396.8 Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Cash provided by operating activities $ 62.0 $ 31.4 $ 118.8 $ 89.9 Adjustments: Capital expenditures (54.1 ) (38.3 ) (110.6 ) (71.0 ) Restructuring and severance related payments 4.0 0.9 10.8 8.2 Preferred stock dividends (2.6 ) (2.6 ) (5.2 ) (5.2 ) Transaction and integration costs 2.4 2.0 4.2 4.2 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 11.7 $ (6.6 ) $ 18.0 $ 26.1 Income tax payments (refunds) $ 0.5 $ (13.5 ) $ 1.6 $ (13.6 )

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Entertainment and Communications Cincinnati $ 34.1 $ 30.8 $ 50.5 $ 41.4 $ 31.8 Hawaii 13.8 20.3 21.8 20.9 - Total Entertainment and Communications 47.9 51.1 72.3 62.3 31.8 IT Services and Hardware 6.1 5.4 7.4 7.4 6.5 Corporate 0.1 - 0.2 - - Total capital expenditures $ 54.1 $ 56.5 $ 79.9 $ 69.7 $ 38.3

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (8.1 ) $ (16.4 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 1.8 4.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1.3 Transaction and integration costs 0.6 2.7 Income tax effect of special items * (0.9 ) (0.1 ) Total special items 1.5 8.5 Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ (6.6 ) $ (7.9 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 50.4 42.4 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.39 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.19 )

* Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.

** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP).

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (37.6 ) $ (27.3 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 5.1 4.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1.3 Transaction and integration costs 3.6 4.9 Income tax effect of special items * (1.8 ) 0.3 Total special items 6.9 11.4 Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ (30.7 ) $ (15.9 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 50.3 42.4 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.64 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.38 )

* Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.

** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP).

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Guidance (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Low High 2019 Operating Income (GAAP) Guidance Range $ 77 $ 92 Add: Depreciation and amortization 305 300 Restructuring and severance related charges 5 5 Transaction and integration costs 5 5 Stock compensation expense 8 8 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Guidance Range $ 400 $ 410

