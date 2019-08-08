AgroFresh Solutions Reports Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2019

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

“Our second quarter marked the conclusion of a strong southern hemisphere season. We were able to generate a 15% increase in net sales for the second quarter, which was positively impacted by the delay in the southern hemisphere harvest that muted our first quarter growth of 1.5%. Net sales were driven by diversification initiatives to expand our Tecnidex platform, which grew 29% during the second quarter versus the prior year period due to targeted expansion into new southern hemisphere markets, and new sales of Harvista following regulatory approvals. We were pleased with the performance of SmartFresh, which experienced slight growth in spite of the smaller apple crop in the southern hemisphere versus the prior year,” commented Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer. “Looking forward, we will accelerate our cost optimization measures in support of our broader efforts to demonstrate improved financial execution and enhance our ability to reduce debt. Notably, we anticipate a meaningful reduction in our non-recurring expenses, such as those related to litigation, with trial in our largest litigation matter scheduled for October. The resiliency of our business model is only enhanced by the greater diversification of our platform and we intend to leverage our new product pipeline to expand our presence in new and existing markets and drive organic growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 increased 15%, to $21.2 million, compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, which reduced revenue by $0.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2018, revenue grew approximately 17%.

Within the Company’s core business, the increase in net sales was primarily driven by growth of Harvista in North America and Latin America, followed by growth of SmartFresh in Latin America due to a delayed harvest which shifted sales from the first quarter to the second. Tecnidex, the Company’s growing fungicides, waxes and coatings platform, realized 29% growth, with an emphasis in Europe. Additionally, the Company also experienced growth in its EthylBloc product and traction within its new FreshCloud analytics platform during the second quarter.

In the second quarter of 2019, gross profit increased 14.4% to $14.9 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 70.3% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 70.7% in the second quarter of 2018. The lower gross margin was primarily a function of sales mix shift with growth of Harvista and Tecnidex during the quarter.

Research and development costs were $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period. This decrease was driven primarily by timing of projects.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $15.6 million in the prior year period. Included in selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.0 million in the current quarter and $0.9 million in the prior year quarter of costs associated with non-recurring items that included M&A and litigation along with severance. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 3.7% in the second quarter which reflects the Company's ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

Second quarter of 2019 net loss was $22.3 million, compared to net loss of $18.4 million in the prior year period. Excluding the $2.5 million loss on foreign currency exchange in the second quarter of 2019 and the $3.3 million gain in the prior year period, net loss on a year over year basis improved 9% for the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved $1.9 million to $(1.4) million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $(3.3) million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher sales coupled with lower operating expenses, after adjusting for non-recurring items.

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $35.9 million.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2019

Net sales for the first half of 2019 were $60.1 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period. Foreign currency exchange reduced revenue by $1.1 million for the first half of 2019; excluding this impact, revenue increased approximately 8%.

Gross profit margin was 70.7% for the year-to-date period, which compares to 71.4% in the year-ago period, which was in line with the Company’s expectation. The year over year change was a function of sales mix shift with growth of Harvista and Tecnidex.

Research and development expenses increased $0.4 million to $7.2 million in the first half of 2019 as a result of $0.5 million of severance costs associated with ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were essentially flat at $32.0 million for the six months ended June 30. There were non-recurring costs associated with M&A, litigation and severance in the amount of $5.2 million in the current year and $3.0 million in the prior year period. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 7.4% over the same period last year driven by ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

Net loss was $34.9 million in the first half of 2019 as compared to net loss of $31.4 million in the same period prior year, primarily due to changes in foreign currency exchange. There was a negative impact on foreign exchange of $2.9 million in the first half of 2019 versus a gain of $5.2 million on foreign exchange in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved by $3.2 million, or 41%, to $11.1 million in the first half of 2019 as compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher sales coupled with lower operating expenses, after adjusting for non-recurring items.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's performance, including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting. Management believes that these measures enhance a reader's understanding of the operating and financial performance of the Company and facilitate a better comparison between fiscal periods. EBITDA excludes income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, whereas Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items that are non-cash, infrequent, or non-recurring, such as share-based compensation, severance, litigation and M&A related costs, to provide further meaningful information for evaluation of the Company’s performance.

The Company does not intend for the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. Readers of this press release should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and are identified with, but not limited to, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including all statements regarding financial guidance, anticipated future growth, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's management's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, the risk of increased competition, the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably, risks associated with acquisitions and investments, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,866 $ 34,852 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,603 and $2,336,

respectively 49,054 67,942 Inventories 24,914 24,807 Other current assets 15,316 15,608 Total current assets 125,150 143,209 Property and equipment, net 14,453 13,289 Goodwill 6,322 6,670 Intangible assets, net 688,452 711,967 Deferred income tax assets 9,193 7,332 Other assets 23,218 16,820 TOTAL ASSETS $ 866,788 $ 899,287 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,528 $ 7,530 Current portion of long-term debt 5,860 6,419 Income taxes payable 4,331 4,815 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,646 45,340 Total current liabilities 63,365 64,104 Long-term debt 399,272 400,309 Other noncurrent liabilities 39,607 32,066 Deferred income tax liabilities 23,110 30,232 Total liabilities 525,354 526,711 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 19) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 51,620,770 and

51,071,573 shares issued and 50,959,389 and 50,410,192 outstanding at June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock; par value $0.0001, 1 share authorized and outstanding — — Treasury stock; par value $0.0001, 661,381 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively (3,885) (3,885) Additional paid-in capital 537,259 535,819 Accumulated deficit (173,677) (138,789) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,473) (28,837) Total AgroFresh stockholders’ equity 333,229 364,313 Noncontrolling Interest 8,205 8,263 Total equity 341,434 372,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 866,788 $ 899,287

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 21,183 $ 18,420 $ 60,123 $ 56,771 Cost of sales (excluding amortization of

intangibles, shown separately below) 6,289 5,402 17,624 16,248 Gross profit 14,894 13,018 42,499 40,523 Research and development expenses 3,257 3,733 7,154 6,802 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 16,148 15,609 32,046 31,920 Amortization of intangibles 11,766 11,402 23,382 22,341 Impairment of long lived assets 992 — 992 — Change in fair value of contingent

consideration 167 98 357 236 Operating loss (17,436) (17,824) (21,432) (20,776) Other (expense) income (26) 538 (38) 608 (Loss) gain on foreign currency exchange (2,519) 3,272 (2,938) 5,203 Interest expense, net (8,670) (8,763) (17,415) (17,118) Loss before income taxes (28,651) (22,777) (41,823) (32,083) Benefit for income taxes (6,290) (4,375) (6,877) (805) Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (22,361) $ (18,402) $ (34,946) $ (31,278) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-

controlling interests (92) (18) (58) 73 Net loss attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc $ (22,269) $ (18,384) $ (34,888) $ (31,351) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.45) $ (0.37) $ (0.70) $ (0.63) Diluted $ (0.45) $ (0.37) $ (0.70) $ (0.63) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,146,513 49,864,822 50,094,822 49,814,744 Diluted 50,146,513 49,864,822 50,094,822 49,814,744

Non-GAAP Measure

The following table sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance (including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting), are more indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods. These non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following is reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net loss:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 GAAP Net loss $ (22,361) $ (18,402) $ (34,946) $ (31,278) Benefit for income taxes (6,290) (4,375) (6,877) (805) Interest expense(1) 8,670 8,763 17,415 17,118 Depreciation and amortization 12,275 11,680 24,336 22,953 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ (7,706) $ (2,334) $ (72) $ 7,988 Share-based compensation 595 1,284 1,152 1,900 Severance related costs(2) 207 — 696 335 Other non-recurring costs(3) 1,815 940 5,008 2,620 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

exchange(4) 2,519 (3,272) 2,938 (5,203) Mark-to-market adjustments, net(5) 167 98 357 236 Impairment of intangible assets(6) 992 — 992 — Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,411) $ (3,284) $ 11,071 $ 7,876

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

(1) Interest on the term loan and accretion for debt discounts, debt issuance costs and contingent consideration

(2) Severance costs related to ongoing cost optimization initiatives

(3) Costs related to certain professional and other infrequent or non-recurring fees, including those associated with transition service agreement, litigation and M&A related fees

(4) Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange relates to net losses and gains resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the entity's functional currency

(5) Non-cash adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration

(6) Impairment of intangible assets related to software

