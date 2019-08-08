AgroFresh Solutions Reports Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.
“Our second quarter marked the conclusion of a strong southern hemisphere season. We were able to generate a 15% increase in net sales for the second quarter, which was positively impacted by the delay in the southern hemisphere harvest that muted our first quarter growth of 1.5%. Net sales were driven by diversification initiatives to expand our Tecnidex platform, which grew 29% during the second quarter versus the prior year period due to targeted expansion into new southern hemisphere markets, and new sales of Harvista following regulatory approvals. We were pleased with the performance of SmartFresh, which experienced slight growth in spite of the smaller apple crop in the southern hemisphere versus the prior year,” commented Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer. “Looking forward, we will accelerate our cost optimization measures in support of our broader efforts to demonstrate improved financial execution and enhance our ability to reduce debt. Notably, we anticipate a meaningful reduction in our non-recurring expenses, such as those related to litigation, with trial in our largest litigation matter scheduled for October. The resiliency of our business model is only enhanced by the greater diversification of our platform and we intend to leverage our new product pipeline to expand our presence in new and existing markets and drive organic growth.”
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019
Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 increased 15%, to $21.2 million, compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, which reduced revenue by $0.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2018, revenue grew approximately 17%.
Within the Company’s core business, the increase in net sales was primarily driven by growth of Harvista in North America and Latin America, followed by growth of SmartFresh in Latin America due to a delayed harvest which shifted sales from the first quarter to the second. Tecnidex, the Company’s growing fungicides, waxes and coatings platform, realized 29% growth, with an emphasis in Europe. Additionally, the Company also experienced growth in its EthylBloc product and traction within its new FreshCloud analytics platform during the second quarter.
In the second quarter of 2019, gross profit increased 14.4% to $14.9 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 70.3% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 70.7% in the second quarter of 2018. The lower gross margin was primarily a function of sales mix shift with growth of Harvista and Tecnidex during the quarter.
Research and development costs were $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period. This decrease was driven primarily by timing of projects.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $15.6 million in the prior year period. Included in selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.0 million in the current quarter and $0.9 million in the prior year quarter of costs associated with non-recurring items that included M&A and litigation along with severance. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 3.7% in the second quarter which reflects the Company's ongoing cost optimization initiatives.
Second quarter of 2019 net loss was $22.3 million, compared to net loss of $18.4 million in the prior year period. Excluding the $2.5 million loss on foreign currency exchange in the second quarter of 2019 and the $3.3 million gain in the prior year period, net loss on a year over year basis improved 9% for the second quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved $1.9 million to $(1.4) million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $(3.3) million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher sales coupled with lower operating expenses, after adjusting for non-recurring items.
As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $35.9 million.
Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2019
Net sales for the first half of 2019 were $60.1 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period. Foreign currency exchange reduced revenue by $1.1 million for the first half of 2019; excluding this impact, revenue increased approximately 8%.
Gross profit margin was 70.7% for the year-to-date period, which compares to 71.4% in the year-ago period, which was in line with the Company’s expectation. The year over year change was a function of sales mix shift with growth of Harvista and Tecnidex.
Research and development expenses increased $0.4 million to $7.2 million in the first half of 2019 as a result of $0.5 million of severance costs associated with ongoing cost optimization initiatives.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were essentially flat at $32.0 million for the six months ended June 30. There were non-recurring costs associated with M&A, litigation and severance in the amount of $5.2 million in the current year and $3.0 million in the prior year period. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 7.4% over the same period last year driven by ongoing cost optimization initiatives.
Net loss was $34.9 million in the first half of 2019 as compared to net loss of $31.4 million in the same period prior year, primarily due to changes in foreign currency exchange. There was a negative impact on foreign exchange of $2.9 million in the first half of 2019 versus a gain of $5.2 million on foreign exchange in the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved by $3.2 million, or 41%, to $11.1 million in the first half of 2019 as compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher sales coupled with lower operating expenses, after adjusting for non-recurring items.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP results.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast where members of the executive management team will discuss these results with additional comments and details today, August 8, 2019 at 8:00 am E.T. The conference call and supplemental earnings presentation will be available live over the internet through the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.agrofresh.com. To participate on the live call, listeners in the United States may dial 877-407-4018 and international listeners may dial 201-689-8471.
A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website and telephonic playback will be available from 11:00 pm. ET, August 8, 2019 through August 22, 2019. Listeners in the United States may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13691854.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's performance, including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting. Management believes that these measures enhance a reader's understanding of the operating and financial performance of the Company and facilitate a better comparison between fiscal periods. EBITDA excludes income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, whereas Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items that are non-cash, infrequent, or non-recurring, such as share-based compensation, severance, litigation and M&A related costs, to provide further meaningful information for evaluation of the Company’s performance.
The Company does not intend for the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. Readers of this press release should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided in the table at the end of this press release.
About AgroFresh
AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by supplying post-harvest solutions across the industry that enhance crop values while conserving our planet’s resources and reducing global food waste.
Visit www.agrofresh.com to learn more.
™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and are identified with, but not limited to, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including all statements regarding financial guidance, anticipated future growth, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's management's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, the risk of increased competition, the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably, risks associated with acquisitions and investments, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
|
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
35,866
|
$
|
34,852
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,603 and $2,336,
|
49,054
|
67,942
|
Inventories
|
24,914
|
24,807
|
Other current assets
|
15,316
|
15,608
|
Total current assets
|
125,150
|
143,209
|
Property and equipment, net
|
14,453
|
13,289
|
Goodwill
|
6,322
|
6,670
|
Intangible assets, net
|
688,452
|
711,967
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
9,193
|
7,332
|
Other assets
|
23,218
|
16,820
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
866,788
|
$
|
899,287
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
11,528
|
$
|
7,530
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,860
|
6,419
|
Income taxes payable
|
4,331
|
4,815
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
41,646
|
45,340
|
Total current liabilities
|
63,365
|
64,104
|
Long-term debt
|
399,272
|
400,309
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
39,607
|
32,066
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
23,110
|
30,232
|
Total liabilities
|
525,354
|
526,711
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 19)
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 51,620,770 and
|
5
|
5
|
Preferred stock; par value $0.0001, 1 share authorized and outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Treasury stock; par value $0.0001, 661,381 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31,
|
(3,885)
|
(3,885)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
537,259
|
535,819
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(173,677)
|
(138,789)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(26,473)
|
(28,837)
|
Total AgroFresh stockholders’ equity
|
333,229
|
364,313
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
8,205
|
8,263
|
Total equity
|
341,434
|
372,576
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
866,788
|
$
|
899,287
|
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Net sales
|
$
|
21,183
|
$
|
18,420
|
$
|
60,123
|
$
|
56,771
|
Cost of sales (excluding amortization of
|
6,289
|
5,402
|
17,624
|
16,248
|
Gross profit
|
14,894
|
13,018
|
42,499
|
40,523
|
Research and development expenses
|
3,257
|
3,733
|
7,154
|
6,802
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
16,148
|
15,609
|
32,046
|
31,920
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
11,766
|
11,402
|
23,382
|
22,341
|
Impairment of long lived assets
|
992
|
—
|
992
|
—
|
Change in fair value of contingent
|
167
|
98
|
357
|
236
|
Operating loss
|
(17,436)
|
(17,824)
|
(21,432)
|
(20,776)
|
Other (expense) income
|
(26)
|
538
|
(38)
|
608
|
(Loss) gain on foreign currency exchange
|
(2,519)
|
3,272
|
(2,938)
|
5,203
|
Interest expense, net
|
(8,670)
|
(8,763)
|
(17,415)
|
(17,118)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(28,651)
|
(22,777)
|
(41,823)
|
(32,083)
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
(6,290)
|
(4,375)
|
(6,877)
|
(805)
|
Net loss including non-controlling interests
|
$
|
(22,361)
|
$
|
(18,402)
|
$
|
(34,946)
|
$
|
(31,278)
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-
|
(92)
|
(18)
|
(58)
|
73
|
Net loss attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc
|
$
|
(22,269)
|
$
|
(18,384)
|
$
|
(34,888)
|
$
|
(31,351)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.45)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
(0.70)
|
$
|
(0.63)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.45)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
(0.70)
|
$
|
(0.63)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
50,146,513
|
49,864,822
|
50,094,822
|
49,814,744
|
Diluted
|
50,146,513
|
49,864,822
|
50,094,822
|
49,814,744
Non-GAAP Measure
The following table sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance (including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting), are more indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods. These non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following is reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net loss:
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
GAAP Net loss
|
$
|
(22,361)
|
$
|
(18,402)
|
$
|
(34,946)
|
$
|
(31,278)
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
(6,290)
|
(4,375)
|
(6,877)
|
(805)
|
Interest expense(1)
|
8,670
|
8,763
|
17,415
|
17,118
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12,275
|
11,680
|
24,336
|
22,953
|
Non-GAAP EBITDA
|
$
|
(7,706)
|
$
|
(2,334)
|
$
|
(72)
|
$
|
7,988
|
Share-based compensation
|
595
|
1,284
|
1,152
|
1,900
|
Severance related costs(2)
|
207
|
—
|
696
|
335
|
Other non-recurring costs(3)
|
1,815
|
940
|
5,008
|
2,620
|
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
|
2,519
|
(3,272)
|
2,938
|
(5,203)
|
Mark-to-market adjustments, net(5)
|
167
|
98
|
357
|
236
|
Impairment of intangible assets(6)
|
992
|
—
|
992
|
—
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(1,411)
|
$
|
(3,284)
|
$
|
11,071
|
$
|
7,876
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————
(1) Interest on the term loan and accretion for debt discounts, debt issuance costs and contingent consideration
(2) Severance costs related to ongoing cost optimization initiatives
(3) Costs related to certain professional and other infrequent or non-recurring fees, including those associated with transition service agreement, litigation and M&A related fees
(4) Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange relates to net losses and gains resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the entity's functional currency
(5) Non-cash adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration
(6) Impairment of intangible assets related to software
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005111/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT