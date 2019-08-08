TMC Names Avaya OneCloud Platform for Unified Communications and Contact Center a 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the Avaya OneCloud™ unified communications and contact center platform a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

Avaya OneCloud helps meet the business needs for a cloud solution that delivers flexible features, functions, and value–without any compromise. Whether for small-medium businesses (SMB), mid-market or large enterprise organizations, Avaya delivers cloud contact center and cloud unified communications your way–featuring public, private and hybrid cloud options.

With Avaya OneCloud, companies can seamlessly scale their solution and help get to market faster with always-on resources available to meet their specific needs. And with cloud technology, obsolescence becomes less of a concern for organizations, so they can focus on providing great customer experiences, improving productivity, and growing their business.

“Digital transformation is driving companies to the cloud to gain agility and rapid innovation to meet their highly dynamic business needs, and cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) solutions are critical enablers of successful transformation,” said Gaurav Passi, president, Avaya cloud business group. “With over 3.5 million cloud UC and CC seats and growing, Avaya brings experience with the full spectrum of business communications in the cloud, and Avaya OneCloud continues to be recognized for exceptional innovation in meeting a wide range of customer needs.”

“Congratulations to Avaya for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Avaya OneCloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Avaya in 2019 and beyond.”

