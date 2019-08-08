OneStream Software amplía su conferencia europea de usuarios y cumbre de socios con un evento de tres días en Madrid

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 08:12 AM EDT
OneStream Software, líder en soluciones de gestión de desempeño corporativo (Corporate Performance Management, CPM) para medianas y grandes empresas, ha anunciado que Splash Madrid, su European User Conference and Partner Summit (conferencia europea de usuarios y cumbre de socios), se celebrará del 17 al 19 de septiembre.
“Splash, nuestra conferencia anual en la región de EMEA sigue atrayendo a un gran número de personas, lo que refleja nuestro rápido crecimiento y nuestra creciente presencia en Europa. Splash Madrid se centra en la transformación digital de las finanzas con un programa completo para ayudar a nuestros clientes a ahorrar tiempo, reducir costes y aprovechar sus datos financieros y operativos para tomar mejores decisiones empresariales”, ha afirmado Tom Shea, CEO de OneStream Software.
Splash Madrid reunirá a más de 400 expertos en finanzas y al personal, clientes y socios de todo el mundo de OneStream para compartir las mejores prácticas, lecciones aprendidas e historias de éxito de clientes. Con más de 20 sesiones y talleres, Splash Madrid ofrecerá muchas oportunidades para que los asistentes conozcan más sobre las soluciones OneStream. Esto incluye demostraciones en vivo y las populares sesiones “Ask Me Anything” (pregúntame lo que sea) con expertos de OneStream.
Los talleres se llevarán a cabo el primer día, martes 17 de septiembre, y serán impartidos por expertos de OneStream. Cada taller está diseñado para dar una visión valiosa de OneStream XF a través del aprendizaje práctico y estará disponible para todos los niveles de habilidades, que incluyen:
- Taller para el usuarios finales con una revisión del flujo de trabajo y la presentación de informes
- Taller para usuarios avanzados sobre informes, cuadros de mando y metadatos a través de ejercicios guiados
- Taller para administradores con una revisión en profundidad de las funciones avanzadas
“Splash Madrid se basa en nuestro compromiso de ofrecer el 100 % de éxito a nuestros clientes con talleres de inmersión, sesiones en grupo y la capacidad de compartir las mejores prácticas diseñadas para ayudar a las empresas a aprovechar todo el valor de OneStream. Esto incluye historias instructivas de éxito de clientes, demostraciones de las características de la plataforma OneStream XF y las soluciones XF MarketPlace. Lo mejor de todo es que es una gran oportunidad para clientes actuales y futuros, ya que les da la posibilidad de aprender de primera mano de OneStream y también entre ellos cómo maximizar su inversión en OneStream y obtener una ventaja competitiva”, ha afirmado Ricardo Rasche, director ejecutivo de OneStream Software para la región de EMEA.
Splash Madrid está patrocinado por socios tecnológicos y de implementación:
- Patrocinador Diamante: Soluciones B-eye
- Patrocinadores Platino: Agium EPM, Inplenion y Sonum International
- Patrocinadores Oro: 4solutions, Inlumi, Neonn y Satriun
- Patrocinadores Plata: Altius, CIS Consulting, CompIntelligence, Klee Performance y SFS Consulting
- Patrocinador de los talleres: Cresta Spaulding
- Patrocinador de la recepción inaugural: Agium EPM
Para registrarse en la conferencia de usuarios y cumbre de socios Splash Madrid de OneStream Software, visite: https://splashemea.onestreamsoftware.com
Conozca más siguiendo @OneStream_Soft en Twitter y busque #SplashMadrid
Acerca de OneStream Software
OneStream Software proporciona una solución moderna de Gestión del desempeño corporativo que unifica y simplifica la consolidación, la planificación, la generación de informes, los análisis y la calidad de los datos financieros para organizaciones sofisticadas. Instalada a través de la nube o en las instalaciones, la plataforma unificada de OneStream permite a las organizaciones modernizar las finanzas, sustituir múltiples aplicaciones heredadas y reducir el coste total de propiedad de sistemas financieros. OneStream permite a los equipos de finanzas dedicar menos tiempo a la integración de datos y al mantenimiento del sistema, y más tiempo a centrarse en impulsar el rendimiento del negocio.
El XF MarketPlace de OneStream presenta soluciones descargables que permiten a los clientes ampliar fácilmente el valor de su plataforma CPM para responder rápidamente a las necesidades cambiantes de las finanzas y las operaciones. Para más información, visite www.OneStreamSoftware.com.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005437/es/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT