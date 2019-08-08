Helbiz, Inc. Announces Initial Closing of $10 Million Investment Round

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or the “Company”), an intra-urban transportation solution that allows users to instantly rent electric scooters directly from the Helbiz mobile app, today announced it has completed the initial investment round for gross proceeds of approximately $7.13 million. TriPoint Global Equities, LLC was the placement agent.

Helbiz intends to use the proceeds from the offering for expansion of the Company’s fleet of scooters, new territory deployment and working capital. The Private placement is ahead of the Company’s intention to file an Initial Public Offering on NASDAQ. Helbiz intends to dual list on the AIM Italia exchange, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Headquartered in New York, Helbiz has a strategic footprint in growing markets with offices in New York, Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Singapore, with additional operational teams around the world. The Company currently has e-scooters operating in Milan and Malaga, with pilot programs in Italy in Rome, Turin, Florence and Pisa; as well as pilot programs in Spain in Madrid, Marbella, Vitoria-Gasteiz and Palma de Mallorca. Notably, Helbiz is the established market leader in Italy, with national scale, local expertise, as well as a prime position for continued expansion given the recent approval of electronic scooter use nationwide by the Italy’s Minister of Transportation, Danilo Toninelli. The Company also has pilot programs underway in Portugal, Greece, France, Singapore and Georgia. Helbiz hopes to further expand the e-scooter business internationally, as well as enhance its business lines to compete with the full scope of the scooter-sharing and micromobility industries.

Helbiz created HelbizGO, a dockless intra-urban transportation solution directly integrated into the Helbiz platform, allowing users to download the Helbiz app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to then instantly geolocate, rent and unlock electric scooters directly from their phones with a tap and simply leave curbside when finished. Built for the sharing economy and for small trips, Helbiz scooters feature on-board connectivity, and are affordable and easy to use. The Company’s proprietary software and hardware is integrated into the scooters to maximize vehicle life, minimize operational costs and potentially improve safety. Helbiz utilizes a customized fleet management platform, artificial intelligence, and Environmental Mapping to optimize operations and profitability. The Company constantly monitors the platform and captures the anonymized data of all rides, riders, scooters, and personnel with advanced analytics. This data is then used to properly deploy, monitor and reposition the fleet to meet demand in different areas and maximize ridership.

“This financing provides Helbiz the capital to execute on our key growth strategies to rapidly increase our fleet of scooters and expand into new territories,” said Helbiz CEO and Founder Salvatore Palella. “This capital will enhance our ability to fuel our growth strategies while fulfilling our mission of creating the most efficient eco-friendly last-mile transportation solution. We remain committed to working in close collaboration with city leaders to ensure that every new deployment addresses their city’s specific needs.”

Individuals, other than residents of Italy or of any jurisdiction where is unlawful to do so, interested in learning more about the Helbiz IPO investment opportunity can register an indication of interest by visiting https://banq.co/helbiz. In case of dual listing on AIM Italia, the relevant offering would be addressed to qualified investors and to other investors falling within the public offering’s express exemptions in Italy and institutional investors in other countries outside the United States (excluding Canada, Japan and Australia).

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares in Italy or, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Helbiz, Inc. is raising up to $10 million in a 1,000 Unit Offering, consisting of (i) a $10,000 Principal Amount 10% Convertible Note maturing December 31, 2020 and (ii) a Warrant to Purchase $2,500 of Shares of Equity Securities of Helbiz, Inc. Helbiz is conducting the offering as a 506(c) Private Placement and a Reg S Private Placement simultaneously. Investors interested in participating in the Private Placement should email [email protected] for complete offering information.

About Helbiz

Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016 by Italian serial entrepreneur Salvatore Palella, Helbiz is an intra-urban transportation company with a mission to solve the first- and last-mile transportation problem of high-traffic urban areas around the world. The company has a strategic footprint in growing markets with offices in New York, Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Singapore, with additional operational teams around the world. Helbiz’s innovative flagship HelbizGO electric scooter service is fully operational in Italy and Spain, with pilot programs underway in Portugal, France, Greece, Singapore, and Georgia, and was built for the sharing economy and for a healthier planet. Designed for small trips, HelbizGO electric scooters are affordable and easy to use, plus they offer users a convenient way to reduce their carbon footprint. The Helbiz app is available via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement that we will file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Helbiz does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. Some issuers may intend to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to, disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. Under no circumstances shall this announcement constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares in Italy or, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In case of dual listing on AIM Italia, the relevant offering would be addressed to qualified investors and to other investors falling within the public offering’s express exemptions in Italy and institutional investors in other countries outside the United States (excluding Canada, Japan and Australia). It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions.

