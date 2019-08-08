Insight Introduces Array of Managed Workplace Solutions to Optimize End-User Experience

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Today’s workforce expects a seamless technology experience, and businesses are seeking solutions that improve end-user experiences while minimizing costs and complexity. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 global solution integrator for organizations of all sizes, today announced a new collection of managed workplace services to help clients keep up with the shift to modern architectures while maximizing productivity and cost predictability.
“Insight has been at the forefront of introducing clients to a completely managed office when it comes to their IT, and these new offerings make it even easier to fully adopt cloud architectures or incorporate a co-managed, hybrid environment,” said David Mayer, vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “No matter the size of the business or the industry they’re in, Insight’s managed workplace solutions are designed to be consumed the way our clients prefer to approach end-user computing and collaboration. It addresses how they manage, secure and budget for increasingly complex environments through solutions that ultimately appeal to tech-savvy and dispersed workers.”
The following managed services build on each other, but each can stand on their own and be implemented independently as well:
- Device as a Service is the foundational solution that goes beyond hardware to include software and services within a per-device, per-month commercial model. Clients can bundle the operating system and applications as well as the deployment, maintenance, warranty and end-of-life services at the time of purchase to receive a stable per-month experience.
- Managed Desktop is a systems management service that allows clients to keep Windows 10 and Office Pro Plus updated. Many organizations have not made the necessary investment in people, processes and systems to take care of updates and are now paying a technical debt. This helps solve for that challenge.
- Managed Office 365 offers clients licensing, tenant configuration and migration, tenant management and support, backup and adoption services of the client’s Microsoft O365 environment and allows for per-user, per-month invoicing. Adoption specialists keep clients informed of updates and their implications to ensure end users are getting the most out of their organization’s investment.
- Productivity Application Services allows clients to leverage the advanced applications in the O365 stack, such as dashboards and reports, workflow and automation applications, and complex communication collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Clients also receive dedicated consulting and architectural services to develop these advanced technologies within a stable and predictable pricing model.
- Workplace Services provides IT operations administration of end-user and endpoint architectures, bringing clients self-service capabilities, service desk, desk-side support and everything needed for modernized end-user support. Insight was recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services for a third year in a row based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
- Managed Security starts with a security assessment of current architectures and provides baselines for end-point and cloud architectures along with threat-protection management.
In Insight’s 2019 Intelligent Technology Index, 77 percent of IT decision makers agreed that IT leasing services would allow them to better equip their workforce with the latest modern equipment. Similarly, 72 percent said they already consume at least some bundled products and services, with 89 percent indicating they plan to continue or increase their bundled consumption in the future.
“We conducted a lot of market research before developing the next evolution of our managed workplace services, in order to further address the challenges clients are facing. Insight’s offerings align to the precise technologies that businesses are clamoring for in a way they want to consume them,” said Brian Gatke, director, IT services portfolio, Insight. “Our true vision is to provide them managed offerings for commoditized services that allow us to take over daily operations while creating an opportunity for their IT teams to focus on transforming the business.”
To help clients get started, Insight provides “Best Practices for IT Outsourcing” and tips on the right questions to ask when thinking about implementing managed workplace services.
For more information about Insight, which is recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Workplace Services, North America, explore Insight Connected Workforce solutions at www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005444/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT