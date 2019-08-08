Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes

|By Business Wire
|
|August 8, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) announced the pricing of a public offering of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, consisting of the following:
- $1.0 billion of 2.650% senior unsecured notes due 2025
- $1.25 billion of 3.200% senior unsecured notes due 2029
- $750 million of 4.150% senior unsecured notes due 2049
The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and is being conducted in connection with the previously announced proposed merger with Total System Services, Inc. (“TSYS”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its new unsecured $2.0 billion term loan facility and new unsecured $3.0 billion revolving credit facility which closed on July 9, 2019, and cash on hand, to refinance certain outstanding indebtedness of Global Payments and TSYS, to make cash payments in lieu of fractional shares as part of the merger consideration, to pay transaction fees and costs related to the merger and for general corporate purposes.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which are part of a shelf registration statement that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement is available from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the prospectus supplement if you request them by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, N.C. 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department (email: [email protected]; telephone number: 1-800-294-1322); or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk (telephone number: (212) 834-4533; fax: (212) 834-6081).
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to accept all payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 11,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and partners in 32 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which TSYS and Global Payments operate and beliefs of and assumptions made by TSYS management and Global Payments management, involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of TSYS, Global Payments or the combined company. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the strategic rationale and financial benefits of the transaction, including expected future financial and operating results and the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to projections of revenue, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; statements of plans and objectives of TSYS or Global Payments or their management or board of directors, including those relating to products or services; and statements of future economic performance — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of TSYS and Global Payments to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TSYS, Global Payments or their respective directors in respect of the merger or the merger agreement; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction; the ability to obtain approval by TSYS shareholders and Global Payments shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; difficulties and delays in integrating the TSYS and Global Payments businesses, including with respect to implementing systems to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; business disruptions from the proposed merger that will harm TSYS’ or Global Payments’ business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger, including as it relates to TSYS’ or Global Payments’ ability to successfully renew existing client contracts on favorable terms or at all and obtain new clients; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability of TSYS or Global Payments to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of Global Payments following the merger, including the dilution caused by Global Payments’ issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which TSYS and Global Payments operate; the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond TSYS’ or Global Payments’ control, such as acts of terrorism.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they were made, and neither TSYS nor Global Payments undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, also see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Global Payments’ most recent annual reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, and any material updates to these factors contained in any of Global Payments’ future filings.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the merger, Global Payments filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Global Payments’ common stock to be issued in connection with the merger on July 23, 2019. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. Global Payments and TSYS commenced mailing the joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders on or about July 25, 2019. SHAREHOLDERS OF GLOBAL PAYMENTS AND TSYS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE RELATED JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TSYS, GLOBAL PAYMENTS AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.
Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from TSYS at its website, www.tsys.com, or from Global Payments at its website, www.globalpaymentsinc.com. Documents filed with the SEC by TSYS will be available free of charge by accessing TSYS’ website at www.tsys.com under the heading Investor Relations or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to TSYS at One TSYS Way, Columbus, Georgia 31901, and documents filed with the SEC by Global Payments will be available free of charge by accessing Global Payments’ website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com under the heading Investor Relations or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Global Payments at 3550 Lenox Road, Suite 3000 Atlanta, Georgia 30326, Attention: Investor Relations.
Participants in the Solicitation
TSYS and Global Payments and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Global Payments and TSYS in respect of the proposed merger under the rules of the SEC. Information about Global Payments’ directors and executive officers is available in Global Payments’ proxy statement dated March 13, 2019 for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Information about TSYS’ directors and executive officers is available in TSYS’ proxy statement dated March 20, 2019 for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the merger when they become available. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Global Payments or TSYS using the sources indicated above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005238/en/
