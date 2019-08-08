CompanionMx Names Carl D. Marci, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
CompanionMx, Inc.™, a digital health technology company, today announced the appointment of Carl D. Marci, M.D. to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Marci, a founding member and previous Senior Scientific Advisor, will now oversee and work to commercialize the company’s unique remote mental health monitoring platform, The Companion™ System. In this role, he will help to deliver objective measures to improve clinical support and patient outcomes at a time when mental health issues are top of mind.
“I believe deeply in the CompanionMx mission and in the power of mobile technology to extend our intelligence, improve patient-provider engagement and help prevent and treat mental health episodes,” said Dr. Marci. “The Companion System’s unique ability to capture acoustic and behavioral biomarkers, that are then shared with both the patients and their providers, enables objective, evidence-based clinical decision-making. With CompanionMx, clinicians are empowered to provide the right care, at the right time, at the right level to those in need.”
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marci will also lead and manage ongoing clinical research to expand the capabilities of the Companion™ System for mobile mental health – tapping his wealth of relevant business experience and expertise in successfully translating complex health technologies that deliver value to clients.
“Dr. Marci’s extensive mental health experience gives us critical knowledge on how we can best integrate the Companion platform within the healthcare system,” said Sub Datta, CEO of CompanionMx. “As an experienced clinician and entrepreneur, he’ll help strengthen our roots in the mental health community to achieve our mission of helping clinicians provide proactive, personalized and preventive care to their patients suffering from mental health issues.”
Prior to joining CompanionMx, Dr. Marci was involved in founding two successful start-ups – Innerscope Research, a leader in consumer neuroscience purchased by Nielsen in 2015, and Cogito Corp., an established leader in voice analytics, and sister company of CompanionMx. In addition to his position as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marci is on faculty at Harvard Medical School and is an active clinician part-time within the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital – ranked #1 by U.S. News and World Report. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for Beyond Conflict, a non-profit that uses brain and behavioral sciences to tackle challenging social issues, including dehumanization, polarization and racism.
Dr. Marci received his B.A. in psychology with honors at Columbia University, his M.A. in psychology and philosophy at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, and completed his M.D. with honors at Harvard Medical School. He has extensive training in the use of biometrics and the neuroscience of emotion through two National Institutes of Health fellowship, has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed science journals and holds seven U.S. patents.
As a pioneer in the fields of social neuroscience and digital health, Dr. Marci often gives lectures nationally and internationally, is a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network as a Henry Crown Fellow and was previously named a Marketing Technology Trailblazer by Ad Age in 2017.
About CompanionMx
CompanionMx, Inc.™ is a digital health technology company with a proven platform for proactive mobile mental health monitoring for better clinical outcomes. Born out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab and validated through multiple clinical trials at Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals and multiple Veterans Affairs clinics, the Companion system uses active monitoring of voice and passive monitoring of other smartphone metadata to continuously produce acoustic and behavioral biomarkers that predict core symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. CompanionMx is headquartered in Boston. Learn more at www.companionmx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005106/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT