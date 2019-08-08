Blockchain Card Game Gods Unchained Adds Former MTG: Arena Game Director Chris Clay

|By Business Wire
August 8, 2019
Gods Unchained, the top selling blockchain game of this year, announced two major developments today intended to further the game’s march into mainstream appeal -- the addition of former Magic The Gathering: Arena game director, Chris Clay, and the launch of debit card enabled in-game purchases.
Clay directed MTG Arena to massive success, bringing it to 3 million active players and over a billion games played. In total, the game grossed an estimated $225 million, according to Dot Esports. Clay brings nearly 20 years of design and game development experience to his new position as Gods Unchained game director. In his new role, he will help Gods Unchained prioritize new game features, visual designs and support the overall community experience. Already, Gods Unchained has topped the charts as the most sold blockchain game of the year. Now, with the help of Clay, the team hopes to break out of the niche market of crypto gaming and capture the attention of traditional gamers.
“I believe blockchain represents a new frontier for game developers,” said Clay. “Digital asset ownership on the blockchain lets developers support games and their communities in ways we’ve never seen before in electronic gaming. A blockchain card doesn’t just sit in a database, it has the ability to travel the world and know where it’s been. Esports pros, streamers, and artists alike can digitally sign and sell digital items to fans. Blockchain isn’t just for digital currency; it is laying the foundation for a whole new digital economy.”
Additionally, Gods Unchained will now allow its community to purchase a digital booster packs with debit cards, not just Ethereum. Gods Unchained is an Ethereum-based esports game. Consequently, earlier during its pre-sale, the game developers allowed their community to purchase different digital card packs priced in ETH. Last month, Gods Unchained officially opened its doors to gamers with its beta launch. Now, the game intends to further its audience reach by reducing friction for first-time blockchain gamers.
“To date, blockchain games have provided a niche group of individuals a fun and experimental game ecosystem of NFTs,” said Robbie Ferguson, Gods Unchained co-founder. “But now is the time for mainstream adoption. We need these games to show value, and we don’t want ‘blockchain’ to sit as just another buzzword. Gods Unchained will become a game that any person can play, regardless of their blockchain familiarity. And the fun of the game will not be predicated on the underlying tech.”
Chris Clay Video: https://youtu.be/PuXnB6Ium-Y
Immutable, formerly known as Fuel Games, the creators behind Gods Unchained, previously raised $2.4 million in funds from Coinbase Ventures, Continue Capital, Nirvana Capital and Sora Ventures to support the game creation. Since its launch, the game has sold more than 4 million cards and has generated about $4 million in revenue.
For more information please visit: https://godsunchained.com/
About Immutable:
Immutable leverages blockchain technology to create epic digital experiences. Their most popular title, 'Gods Unchained', is a AAA strategy trading card game which aims to catalyze the adoption of decentralized applications with its evolved gameplay and simple on-ramps for new users. Fuel is also focused on building its Apollo platform, which will provide performant, scalable blockchain infrastructure for world class game studios.
