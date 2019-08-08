HITRUST Finds Information Security Control Maturity is Key Indicator to Measuring and Predicting Cyber Risk

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
HITRUST®, a leading data protection standards development and certification organization, today announced a new initiative to incentivize information security teams working towards better information security control maturity. HITRUST also disclosed findings confirming that control maturity scoring is a valid method of evaluating and predicting ongoing control effectiveness and residual information risk.
Based on an analysis of CSF Assessment data collected over a 10-year period, HITRUST has concluded that when an organization’s controls within scope of a CSF Assessment are operated at or above a HITRUST CSF maturity level of 79, there is a 99 percent likelihood these controls will continue to operate in a similar manner going forward. This finding is significant in two ways: CSF Assessments above a maturity score of 79 are prospective, and organizations with higher HITRUST CSF maturity scores have fewer control failures, posing less risk to their customers.
As part of the new initiative, HITRUST is updating its CSF Assurance program with guidance on what qualifies as mature information security control scores. HITRUST is also offering more flexibility for organizations that have obtained CSF control maturity by extending the period between CSF Assessments and giving organizations incentives and credit for implementing an effective continuous monitoring program. Conversely, those organizations that demonstrate a low level of information security control maturity, typically implementation level or a CSF maturity score below 79, will undergo annual CSF Assessments.
“HITRUST is pioneering a new approach to control maturity scoring,” said Kevin Charest, divisional vice president and chief information security officer, Health Care Service Corporation. “These updates to the CSF Assurance program will continue to support organizations who are striving to enhance their information security programs by achieving higher levels of control maturity and making improved, risk-based decisions that help enhance security frameworks and meet their stakeholders’ information risk management needs.”
While information control maturity scores are integral to understanding control effectiveness, that is only the case when the scores are accurate and reliable, based on a comprehensive methodology, such as the HITRUST CSF Assurance and Assessor programs. HITRUST is unique and has been a leader with its assurance program having incorporated control maturity for the last 12 years along with annual updates and enhancements to improve its accuracy, consistency and quality.
“The HITRUST CSF, and CSF Assurance programs, were designed to provide transparency, integrity, consistency and ultimately ‘rely-ability’ of maturity scores in the CSF Assessment Report,” said Bryan Cline, chief research officer, HITRUST. “This additional guidance should provide further incentives for organizations to increase their CSF maturity scores.”
The failure of security controls in recent high-profile breaches highlights the importance and urgency of the problem, re-emphasizing why self-attestations, rudimentary third-party assessments, and reputational risk evaluation scoring methods are limited, often inaccurate and subjective while not providing a means to evaluate or predict future control effectiveness.
“We see the use of information security control maturity scores as a driver for internal discussions on risk tolerance and external discussions for requirements on third-party vendors, as well as with cyber insurance underwriters as the basis for coverage and premiums,” said Michael Parisi, vice president of assurance strategy & community development, HITRUST.
HITRUST intends to formally release the program updates in 2020, which will include changes to the CSF, CSF Assurance, and the MyCSF platform.
Call to Action
HITRUST is seeking mature organizations to participate in this new initiative; interested organizations can learn more and sign up at https://hitrustalliance.net/working-groups.
The approach is outlined in a position paper also released today titled, “Improving information Risk Management and Reporting in a Cyber World,” which can be downloaded at https://hitrustalliance.net/content-spotlight.
About the HITRUST Approach
HITRUST understands information risk management and compliance and the challenges of assembling and maintaining the many and varied programs, which is why our integrated approach ensures the components are aligned, maintained and comprehensive to support an organization’s information risk management and compliance program. More information on the approach can be found at the HITRUST Approach.
About HITRUST®
Since it was founded in 2007, HITRUST has championed programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy, information security and risk management leaders from the public and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains and provides broad access to its widely-adopted common risk and compliance management frameworks; related assessment and assurance methodologies.
For more information, visit www.hitrustalliance.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005514/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT