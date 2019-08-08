Verrency und Coinify schließen Kooperation, damit Bankkunden mittels bereits vorhandener Bankzahlungskarten bei allen Händlern mit virtuellen Währungen bezahlen können

|By Business Wire
August 8, 2019
Verrency, der weltweit führende Anbieter von Innovationen im Zahlungsverkehr, und Coinify, ein führender Anbieter von Zahlungslösungen in virtuellen Währungen, haben heute eine neue Kooperation angekündigt, im Rahmen derer Banken ihren Kunden die Möglichkeit anbieten können, virtuelle Währungen auf sichere Weise für Zahlungen bei allen Händlern in aller Welt zu verwenden.
Die Kooperation ermöglicht es Banken, welche die Middleware-Plattform von Verrency nutzen, virtuelle Währungsquellen und digitale Wallets in ihre bestehenden Zahlungsschienen zu integrieren, ohne dass die Kunden dazu spezielle Prepaid- oder Debitkarten benötigen. Stattdessen können Banken ihren Kunden die Möglichkeit anbieten, über ihre bestehenden Zahlungsprodukte, z. B. mit ihren normalen Bankkarten und mit digitalen Geldbörsen, überall in virtueller Währung zu bezahlen.
Diesem Service liegt die leistungsstarke Technologie von Verrency für Mehrwertleistungen im Zahlungsverkehr zugrunde, die es einer Bank ermöglicht, Zahlungen problemlos an verschiedene von der Bank autorisierte Zahlungsquellen weiterzuleiten, wie z. B. an ein Custodial-Wallet oder ein Non-Custodial-Wallet, das digitale Guthaben enthält. Coinify unterstützt die Auswahl und Anbindung der internen oder externen Wallet-Infrastruktur der Bank.
David Link, der CEO von Verrency, der Anfang 2016 auch zum Berater von Ripple ernannt wurde, bezeichnete die Kooperation als entscheidenden Faktor für den Start der erweiterten Nutzung tokenbasierter Guthaben bei großen Finanzinstituten.
„Das rasante Wachstum des Verbraucherinteresses und des Besitzes virtueller Währungsressourcen sowie der Aufstieg von Virtual-Trust-Technologien waren in den vergangenen zehn Jahren wichtige Trends für die gesamte Zahlungsbranche,“ so David Link. „Virtuelle Währungen werden in den kommenden Jahren von rein spekulativen Investitionen in wenige Mainstream-Assets übergehen, wobei verstärkt stabile staatlich gesicherte und Fiat-Backed-Tokens oder auch Tokens direkt als Zahlungsmittel aufkommen werden. Es ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, dass die Banken über die nötige Technologie verfügen, um für Privatkunden die Nutzung solcher virtuellen Guthaben über die herkömmlichen, bestehenden Zahlungsschienen zu ermöglichen. Die Mainstream-Nutzung von Tokens bzw. virtuellen Guthaben lässt sich nicht durch die Anbindung der Händlerseite realisieren – es würde so ganz einfach zu lange dauern, bis eine allgemeine Verfügbarkeit erreicht wäre, ohne die es keine signifikante Nutzung geben kann.
Durch die Kooperation mit Coinify ist Verrency nun in der Lage, den Banken zu ermöglichen, ihren Kunden die Nutzung virtueller Währungen und Tokens mit ihren bereits vorhandenen Debit- und Kreditkarten anzubieten, ohne dass die Infrastruktur kostenintensiv nachgerüstet werden muss.“
„Für Coinify ist es eine Ehre, mit Verrency zu kooperieren und unsere beiden Plattformen miteinander zu verbinden, was ein enormes Potenzial für die Akzeptanz des Zahlungsverkehrs mit Kryptowährungen bietet“, so Mark Højgaard, Mitbegründer und CEO von Coinify. „Die Plattform von Verrency, mit der sich Drittanbieter problemlos in die bestehende Infrastruktur für den Bankenzahlungsverkehr integrieren lassen, bietet für die zukünftige Nutzung von digitalen Währungen und Tokens auf breiter Front bahnbrechendes Potenzial. Etablierte Technologiegiganten wie das Unternehmen Facebook, welches das Projekt Libra gestartet hat, beginnen, die Möglichkeiten auszuloten.“
Bei der Plattform von Verrency handelt es sich um eine leistungsstarke, für das Bankgeschäft geeignete Technologie- und API-Plattform, die auf die vorhandene Infrastruktur von Zahlungsdienstleistern, Banken oder digitalen Wallets aufsetzt und es ihnen ermöglicht, erweiterte Zahlungsdienstleistungen und -produkte schnell bereitzustellen, ohne die vorhandene Technologie verändern zu müssen.
Im Rahmen der Kooperation tritt Coinify dem Verrency-Ökosystem V+ Partner bei, das die Zusammenarbeit mit Finanztechnologieunternehmen erleichtert und eine nahezu unbegrenzte Anzahl von extrem flexibel personalisierbaren Zusatzleistungen ermöglicht, wie beispielsweise das Einlösen von Prämien, vereinfachte Auszahlungen, das Aufrunden von Zahlungen für Spar- oder Wohltätigkeitszwecke, die Möglichkeit, Ratenkredite am Point-of-Sale abzuschließen, das Einrichten von Sandbox-Umgebungen in Echtzeit und vieles mehr.
Diese Ankündigung kommt in einer Zeit, in der die von Facebook vorgestellte virtuelle Währung Libra die Diskussion über das Potenzial von virtuellen Währungen und Fiat-Backed-Tokens wiederbelebt hat, die fester Bestandteil der weltweiten Zahlungsinfrastruktur werden könnten.
Über Verrency
Verrency versetzt Banken und andere Finanzinstitute in die Lage, Verbrauchern und Geschäftspartnern schnell, kostengünstig und zuverlässig innovative neue Produkte und Dienstleistungen rund um deren wichtigste Interaktionsform - den Zahlungsverkehr - anzubieten. Die leistungsstarke, für das Bankgeschäft geeignete Technologieplattform von Verrency ist hinter den Kulissen tätig, um den Bankkunden auf schnelle, einfache Weise ein nahezu unbegrenztes Angebot an Mehrwertdiensten bereitzustellen, ohne dass größere Änderungen an der vorhandenen Zahlungsinfrastruktur oder eine Integration in Point-of-Sale-Systeme nötig sind. Verrency ermöglicht über sein FinTech-Ökosystem auch eine schnelle Anbindung an Dienstleistungsangebote von Drittanbietern praktisch ohne jeglichen Integrationsaufwand. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.verrency.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
