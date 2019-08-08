DIRECTV GO, el nuevo servicio OTT con contenidos lineales, en vivo, On Demand y deportivos, llega a más países en Latinoamérica

|By Business Wire
|
August 8, 2019 10:44 AM EDT
DIRECTV GO, una experiencia de entretenimiento over-the-top (OTT) única que combina programación lineal, en vivo y On Demand, series, documentales, películas, deportes y contenido Premium, está ahora disponible en Ecuador, Perú y Uruguay. A partir del 8 de agosto, cualquier persona que desee suscribirse exclusivamente a la plataforma streaming lo podrá hacer con un plan mensual en www.directvgo.com. El servicio OTT está disponible en Chile y en Colombia desde noviembre del año pasado.
DIRECTV GO ofrece una experiencia única de entretenimiento con las mejores series, documentales, contenido en vivo y películas para ver online. Además, cuenta con la cobertura deportiva más completa y contenidos de DIRECTV Sports, como la LaLiga Santander, la Ligue 1 Conforama y la Copa de Alemania (la DFB Pokal). Además, las mejores competencias a nivel selecciones (UEFA Nations League, Eliminatorias Eurocopa 2020, Copa Mundial Sub 17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019). Esto se complementa con lo mejor del básquet con trasmisiones como de la Euroliga.
La programación de OnDIRECTV con series, como “Fargo”, “Discovery of Witches”, “Mrs. Wilson”, “Save me”, “Patrick Melrose” y “Todo por el Juego; películas, documentales, recitales y los más importantes talk shows de los Estados Unidos como “The Tonight Show Starring Jimy Fallon” y “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, también estará disponible en DIRECTV GO.
El catálogo de contenido On Demand incluye series como “Big Little Lies”, “Euphoria”, “Chernobyl” y "Game of Thrones" de HBO, "El cuento de la criada" y “Killing Eve” (de Paramount), y “NOS4A2” (de AMC); y películas como “Deadpool 2”, “Bohemian Rhapsody: la historia de Freddie Mercury” (de FOX Premium) y “Megalodón” y “Hotel Transylvania 3: Monstruos de vacaciones” (de HBO). Además, ofrece una amplia variedad de canales como TNT, Animal Planet, AXN, Cartoon Network, CINEMAX, Discovery, Discovery Kids, Disney Channel y ESPN.
Los usuarios podrán acceder a su programación favorita a través de cualquier dispositivo digital compatible con conexión a Internet como smartphones, tabletas, laptops, computadoras, Smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV.
"DIRECTV GO es un servicio innovador y único gracias a la combinación de programación, acceso flexible y alcance en múltiples mercados de América Latina. Los usuarios quieren acceder en cualquier momento y desde cualquier dispositivo, ya sea a una serie, una película, un canal en vivo o un partido de fútbol, y DIRECTV GO satisface estas preferencias a través de una única plataforma”, afirmó Marcus Owenby, AVP Product Marketing Management, Vrio Corp.
Para el contenido On Demand, la plataforma streaming permite pausar y continuar viendo más tarde en el mismo o en otro dispositivo. También entrega la posibilidad de mirar la programación en dos dispositivos* a la vez con una misma cuenta, de manera fácil, simple y rápida. Esta experiencia se complementa con atención al cliente online disponible las 24 horas del día.
Con DIRECTV GO los usuarios no necesitan una suscripción de televisión de paga tradicional, un decodificador, una antena satelital, una conexión por cable o un contrato anual para disfrutar de su programación favorita.
¿Cómo se puede acceder a DIRECTV GO?
Para acceder a DIRECTV GO se debe estar en Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú o Uruguay. Se debe ingresar a www.DIRECTVGO.com, crear una cuenta y suscribirse**. Luego se debe descargar la aplicación en App Store (dispositivos iOS) o en Play Store (dispositivos Android) o acceder directamente desde un navegador web. Los nuevos suscriptores podrán acceder solo una vez a una prueba gratuita de siete días. Visitar DIRECTVGO.com para ver ciertas exclusiones y limitaciones que aplican.
*Cierta programación puede estar limitada para ver en un solo dispositivo.
**Se requiere una tarjeta de crédito y aceptar los correspondientes Términos y Condiciones. Se recomienda que los usuarios tengan un mínimo de 4 Mbps en su hogar y 2.5 Mbps para dispositivos móviles. Para disfrutar de una experiencia de alta calidad se recomienda 10 Mbps. Las condiciones del tiempo de prueba gratis para paquetes premium se deben revisar en www.DIRECTVGO.com.
Más información junto a requerimientos generales y Términos y Condiciones en www.DIRECTVGO.com.
Se puede seguir a DIRECTV GO en: Twitter, Facebook e Instagram.
Acerca de DIRECTV GO:
Con DIRECTV GO, los usuarios pueden acceder a contenido cómo y cuándo quieran a través de distintos dispositivos, tal como smartphones, tabletas, laptops, computadoras o Smart TVs. DIRECTV GO es un servicio de suscripción over-the-top (OTT) que ofrece acceso online a una variada programación en distintos países de Latinoamérica. Incluye acceso a canales lineales, en vivo, contenido On Demand y deportivo, y la opción de suscripción a programación premium. DIRECTV GO es un servicio de Vrio ofrecido por su empresa afiliada Latam Streamco Inc. Está disponible sin costo adicional para los suscriptores del servicio de televisión satelital de DIRECTV en Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú y Uruguay, gracias a un acuerdo entre Vrio y los proveedores del servicio de televisión satelital de DIRECTV. Más información en: www.DIRECTVGO.com.
Acerca de Vrio:
Vrio es un proveedor líder de servicios de entretenimiento digital en Sudamérica y el Caribe con 13.5 millones de suscriptores en 11 países y 10.000 empleados a través de la región. Vrio es el mejor entretenimiento en su clase incluyendo eventos deportivos de primer nivel, contenido internacional y programación exclusiva. Vrio ofrece servicios en Brasil a través de la marca SKY y en Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Perú, Trinidad y Tobago, Uruguay y Venezuela a través de la marca DIRECTV. Más información en: www.vriocorp.com. Vrio es parte de AT&T Inc. (NSYE: T).
©2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. DIRECTV, el logotipo de DIRECTV, y todas las otras marcas de DIRECTV contenidas aquí son marcas comerciales de AT&T Intellectual Property y/o compañías afiliadas de AT&T.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005555/es/
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT