PeraHealth Announces Speakers for TRENDS 2019 Rothman Index Customer Conference

August 8, 2019
PeraHealth’s TRENDS 2019 Rothman Index Customer Conference will bring together industry-leading physicians, nurses, informaticists and other healthcare professionals to share how the Rothman Index is helping identify at-risk patients sooner and transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare.
When: September 26-27, 2019
Where: Royal Sonesta Harbor Court in Baltimore, MD
Who: Rothman Index customers and special guests
Agenda: Learn more at www.perahealth.com/trends2019
At the conference, attendees will:
- Discuss Rothman Index case studies, including applications for proactive rounding, sepsis detection, command centers, and palliative care.
- Visit Sinai Hospital, PeraHealth’s innovative hospital partner and conference co-host.
- Participate in software development focus groups.
- Network with other Rothman Index champions from around the country.
- Experience a live safety huddle demonstration with Houston Methodist.
- Meet Michael Rothman, PhD, PeraHealth’s co-founder and Chief Science Officer.
In addition, PeraHealth will introduce the Rothman Index to special, invited guests in a half-day Rothman Index Showcase on Thursday, September 26.
“Every day, I’m delighted to see more ways hospitals are applying the Rothman Index to improve patient care, a process my brother and I started after we lost our mother, Florence Rothman,” says Michael Rothman. “At TRENDS 2019, we can sit together and discuss strategies for mortality reduction, earlier sepsis detection, palliative care consults, and more. Whether you’re a clinician, an operations/finance professional, or a blend of those roles, you will meet peers and find topics that broaden your knowledge.”
TRENDS 2019 speakers include:
Seven physicians from three diverse health systems in three states:
- Sadia Gazi, MD, Medical Director, Rapid Response Team; Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program, Bridgeport Hospital – Yale New Haven Health
- Paul Knechtges, MD, Associate Professor of Radiology, Medical College of Wisconsin
- Olufunmilayo Ogundele, MD, MS, Medical Director, Intensive Care Unit, Sinai Hospital Baltimore, System Chief, Division of Critical Care, LifeBridge Health, Medical Director, Critical Care Services, LifeBridge Health
- Andrew Resnick, MD, MBA, FACS, Chief Medical Officer and Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Jonathan Ringo, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Michael Stadler, MD, FACS, Assoc. Professor; Assoc. Chief Medical Officer, Medical College Physicians/Froedtert Hospital; Chief, Div. of Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Reconstruction, Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Sciences, Medical College of Wisconsin
- Jonathan Thierman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Clinical Director of the Virtual Hospital, Sinai Hospital
Twenty-one nurses from seven health systems in six states:
- Brandie Bailey, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Unit Director, Resource Pool, Nursing Support Services, Code Blue Committee Chair, Carilion Clinic
- Joe Beiler, MS, RN, ACNS-BC, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Froedtert Hospital
- Brandee Duncan-Lovercheck, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Director, Center for Professional Excellence and Magnet Program, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Andrea Earl, BSN, RN, CPHQ, Quality and Patient Safety Coordinator, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Becky Fuentes, MSN RN, NE – BC, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Shannon Medical Center
- Rebel Heasley, RN, MSN, MHA, CHPN, Palliative Care RN IV, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Emily Hendrickson, RN, BSN, MBA/HA, NE-BC, Administrative Director of Critical Care Services, Blessing Health System
- Katie Kiolbasa, RN, Staff RN, Emergency Department/Trauma, Froedtert Hospital
- Linda Kosnik, RN, MSN, PhD, Vice President Patient Care Services/CNO, LifeBridge Health
- Jane Kroeninger, BSN, Staff Nurse, Virtual Care Team, Froedtert Hospital
- Elizabeth Krug, MS, RN, CNL, Nursing Outcomes Leader, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Jaqueline (Jacqui) Labott, RN, BSN, Staff RN, Froedtert Hospital
- Kristen Liberto, MS, RN, CNL, CCRN, Nursing Outcomes Leader, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Janice Marlett, MSN, ACCNS-AG, RN-BC, Board Certified Adult Geriatric Clinical Nurse Specialist, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Amy McBroom, RN, BSN, CCRN, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Joan Pollner, MSN, RN, CHPN, CNE, Assistant Nurse Manager, Palliative Care, Newton Medical Center
- Lauren Smith, MSN, ACNP-BC, LifeBridge Health, Director, Virtual Hospital
- Sarah Stanley, MS, RN, CNL, Nursing Outcomes Leader, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Christine Sullivan, MS, BSN, RN-BC, Nursing Informatics Specialist, Patient Care Services, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Benedicta Yankey, MSN, RN, CCRN, PCCN, CNL, Nursing Outcomes Leader, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Diane Zeitler, BSN, MHA, Assistant Vice President, Quality and Risk Management, Shannon Medical Center
Other expert clinicians and administrators:
- Jamie Beaudry, BS, RTR, MSHA, Department Administrator, Radiology and Center for Imaging Research
- Sofia Liarakos, Clinical Resource Management Analyst, LifeBridge Health
- Nitza Santiago, Assistant Vice President, Quality and Patient Safety, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
As an inspirational conference highlight, a family will join their physician onstage to discuss how the Rothman Index informed them during important care decisions for a loved one. PeraHealth will also award customers for outstanding achievements.
The Rothman Index is the only proven algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any unit. It can detect patient deterioration hours or days earlier than existing scores and systems.
About PeraHealth
PeraHealth is a software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the only algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any unit. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit PeraHealth.com and @RothmanIndex.
