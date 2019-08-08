Next-up in NBA 2K20: Make way for the WNBA

2K today announced all 12 WNBA teams and more than 140 players are making their debut in NBA® 2K20, the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 18 years*. Available in Play Now and Season modes, fans of the franchise will be able to take control of their favorite WNBA players for the first time and experience gameplay animations, play styles and visuals built exclusively around the women’s game.

“Growing up, I always remembered watching male athletes on TV and playing as them in video games. Now, to have the WNBA be in the position we are and to have women featured prominently in NBA 2K20, we are allowing young girls and boys to have female athletes as role models,” said Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks forward. “The 2K team has done an amazing job of making sure to not just put women into the game playing men’s basketball, but I’ve seen first-hand the hard work they’re doing to make this as real and authentic as possible to women’s basketball. I’m proud to be a part of this team paving the way for the future.”

Many of the top WNBA superstars, like Parker and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, have been scanned into NBA 2K20 earlier this year using our best-in-class motion capture technology to create the most realistic simulation on the market.

“For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars,” said Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development, Visual Concepts. “We’ve been working with the WNBA and their top players to modify our basketball simulation engine to replicate the WNBA on-court experience. We’re excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball.”

All game modes featuring the WNBA will be available to play when NBA 2K20 is released worldwide on September 6, 2019.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K20 is E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K20, please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k20/.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and newly formed, to-be-named studio in Silicon Valley. 2K’s stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series; Evolve™ and Battleborn®; the popular WWE® 2K franchise and NBA® 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this console generation.

