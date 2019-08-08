ScaleFactor Closes Series C, Expands to Power SMB Operations with $100M Raised in 12 Months

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ScaleFactor, the intelligent finance and automated accounting platform, today announced that it raised a $60 million Series C funding round led by Coatue.
On the heels of its Series B in January 2019, ScaleFactor has raised a total of $100 million in the past year. This funding round includes returning investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan, Broadhaven Ventures, and Firebrand Ventures as well as new investors including Vulcan, Stripes Group, and NextPlay Capital, among other prominent angel investors. Prior investors include Citi Ventures, Flyover Capital and others.
ScaleFactor’s online financial software empowers small- and mid-size businesses (SMB) by streamlining and automating back-office tasks. From bookkeeping to payroll, ScaleFactor provides a built-in cadence to business operations, giving owners access to tools and insights previously only available to enterprise companies. The new capital will allow the company to expand its ‘business OS’ capabilities and offer new solutions to SMBs, firmly establishing ScaleFactor as the foundational platform for SMB operations.
“Listening closely to our customers over the years, we’ve learned small business owners care about three factors above everything else: saving time, saving money and scaling their businesses,” said Kurt Rathmann, founder and CEO of ScaleFactor. “ScaleFactor has taken our collective experience and focused our entire model on addressing these needs directly to empower SMBs with technology and services that were formerly only available for large enterprises. We are excited to add Coatue and all of our new investors to the ScaleFactor family.”
Revolutionizing Accounting by Powering Small Business
The ScaleFactor platform taps into the often overlooked SMB market, providing technology and insights traditionally reserved for large businesses and enterprises. With a team of SMB experts at the helm of ScaleFactor, the company has created an intuitive business OS, offering automated back-office solutions for bookkeeping, payroll and other financial and business processes. In the coming year, ScaleFactor plans to revolutionize how SMBs access capital by offering financial resources that are often inaccessible to businesses of their size.
By consolidating all financial data into one single easy-to-use platform, SMB owners have a complete and transparent view of their finances in real-time and are empowered to establish consistent financial habits. SMB owners using ScaleFactor’s accounting software can strategically utilize financial data to drive decision-making in real-time, which results in time savings and increased accuracy.
Investor Thoughts on ScaleFactor Series C Round
“ScaleFactor is building the most comprehensive financial SaaS platform on the market for SMBs,” said Thomas Laffont, Coatue’s co-founder. “ScaleFactor is the back-office connection point that simply makes it easier to run a business. We are very pleased to invest in and support ScaleFactor on their path toward market leadership in the fintech sector.”
“We are proud to have identified Kurt’s leadership skills and determination to build ScaleFactor into the leader in intelligent finance from an early stage,” said Byron Deeter, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “This company is a rocket ship of growth and has also managed to build a culture that empowers both its employees and its customers — a rare achievement in today’s market.”
“ScaleFactor is providing small businesses with an operating system that was previously only available to large enterprises,” said Michael Gilroy, Partner, Canaan. “We are at an inflection point in time where SaaS is creating a level playing field for SMBs which previously had to resort to manual tasks via redundant hires. This is the future of fintech and we are thrilled to be a part of the ScaleFactor family since the Series A.”
The funding follows a number of recent initiatives including ScaleFactor’s release of its inaugural State of SMB Finance Report, national expansion into Denver, and being named as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019.
Coatue will gain a board seat in conjunction with leading the round.
About Coatue
Coatue Management, L.L.C., founded by Philippe Laffont in 1999, is one of the largest dedicated technology funds in the world with offices in New York, Menlo Park, San Francisco and Hong Kong. Coatue currently manages approximately $16 billion in assets on behalf of individuals, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors.
About ScaleFactor
ScaleFactor is the essential business OS, offering the most comprehensive view of your business finances. We’re always on and always up to date, so you always know exactly where your business stands. We alert you to what needs attention and make proactive suggestions with your bottom line in mind. Get back to business with the confidence that ScaleFactor is on your side. See how at scalefactor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005592/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT