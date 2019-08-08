The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 04:01 PM EDT
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“We delivered outstanding performance in the second quarter, once again surpassing our expectations. Q2 revenue growth of 42% accelerated from the 41% growth in Q1. This performance is testament to the increasing trust that major global advertisers are placing in us as they shift more of their advertising dollars to programmatic. For the quarter, revenue was $159.9 million, up 42% from a year ago and adjusted EBITDA increased to a Q2 record of $58 million. We are executing well. The fundamentals of our business are solid, and we continue to scale our business across markets in key growth areas such as CTV,” said Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green. “In one of our most important initiatives in CTV to date, we recently joined forces with Amazon Publisher Services (APS) to bring programmatic demand to their third-party premium TV content providers. We are in the midst of the digitization and transformation of TV advertising, and we are uniquely positioned to help advertisers and TV content providers become more data driven in everything they do. We are helping to drive transparency across the ad ecosystem, including CTV, which is improving advertiser confidence and driving demand.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
GAAP Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
159.9
|
|
$
|
112.3
|
|
$
|
280.9
|
|
$
|
198.0
|
|
Increase in revenue year over year
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
57
|
%
|
Net Income
|
$
|
27.8
|
|
$
|
19.3
|
|
$
|
38.0
|
|
$
|
28.4
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
58.0
|
|
$
|
36.9
|
|
$
|
82.6
|
|
$
|
55.8
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
28
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
45.6
|
|
$
|
27.2
|
|
$
|
68.7
|
|
$
|
42.6
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights Include:
-
Continued Omnichannel Spend Growth: Omnichannel solutions remain a strategic focus for The Trade Desk as the industry continues shifting toward transparency and programmatic buying. Specific channel highlights include:
- Total Mobile (in-app, video, and web) was 47% of gross spend for the quarter highlighting the growing scale and importance of this channel to advertisers
- Mobile Video spend grew 50% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019
- Mobile In-App spend grew 63% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019
-
Newer Channels Delivering Strong Spend Growth: Two of our newest and most promising channels, Connected TV and audio grew multiples faster than The Trade Desk’s larger and more mature channels:
- Connected TV spend grew over 2.5x from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019
- Audio spend grew over 270% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019
- Strong Customer Retention: Customer retention remained over 95% during the quarter, as it has for the previous 22 quarters.
-
Continued Unified ID Momentum: The Trade Desk is committed to enhancing the effectiveness of programmatic advertising by providing a free unified ID solution that allows all parties across the supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to utilize The Trade Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the global independent internet. During the quarter, new partners adopting unified ID included:
- YIELDONE, the first Japan-based SSP to adopt The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution
- Prebid.org., an industry wide initiative dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising
- Throtle, a leading identity-based data onboarder
- Factual, a location data company
- Tapad, a leading global marketing technology company
- Industry Awards: The Trade Desk won for Best Demand-Side Technology in the inaugural AdExchanger Awards and was named Best Demand Side Platform at the ClickZ Marketing Technology Awards 2019. The Trade Desk was also ranked #2 on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology (small and medium companies) by Fortune.
Third Quarter and Revised Full Year 2019 Outlook:
Mr. Green added: “The first half of 2019 is off to a great start. The biggest brands in the world continue to shift their advertising spending to programmatic on our platform. As a result, we are raising our 2019 revenue guidance to be at least $653 million. At the same time, we are continuing to make large investments in areas critical to our future. We now expect our adjusted EBITDA to be $201 million for 2019. The secular tailwind of programmatic is strong. Our focus is on gaining share and revenue growth as this will ultimately maximize profitability over the long-term.”
The Trade Desk is providing its financial targets for the third quarter of 2019 and revised targets for its fiscal year 2019. The Company’s financial targets are as follows:
Third Quarter 2019:
- Revenue of $163 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million
Full Year 2019
- Revenue of at least $653 million, revised from $645 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $201 million or about 30.8% of revenue, revised from $188.5 million
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Included within this press release are the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted EPS that supplement the Consolidated Statements of Income of The Trade Desk, Inc. (the Company) prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense (income), net and provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP net income excludes charges and the related income tax effects for stock-based compensation. Tax rates on the tax-deductible portions of the stock-based compensation expense approximating 30% have been used in the computation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Consolidated Statements of Income. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for or superior to corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Second Quarter Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details
- When: August 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
- Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
- Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 877-407-0782. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-201-689-8567. Participants should reference the conference call ID “The Trade Desk Call” after dialing in.
- Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 51622). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 51622). The audio replay will be available via telephone until August 15, 2019.
The Trade Desk, Inc. uses its Investor Relations website (http://investors.thetradedesk.com/investor-overview), its Twitter feed (@TheTradeDesk), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-trade-desk/), and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheTradeDesk/), and Jeff Green’s Twitter feed (@jefftgreen) and LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jefftgreen/) as a means of disclosing information about the company and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information that is posted through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels in addition to The Trade Desk’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate, including statements relating to the industry and market trends, and the Company’s financial targets such as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. When words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “outlook” or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company’s limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s business and prospects, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than the Company’s expectations, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q or 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE TRADE DESK, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
159,924
|
|
$
|
112,333
|
$
|
280,911
|
|
$
|
198,001
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platform operations
|
|
35,330
|
|
|
26,601
|
|
68,981
|
|
|
49,498
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
31,072
|
|
|
20,690
|
|
53,809
|
|
|
36,720
|
Technology and development
|
|
29,452
|
|
|
19,484
|
|
54,764
|
|
|
37,185
|
General and administrative
|
|
32,121
|
|
|
19,396
|
|
65,738
|
|
|
38,506
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
127,975
|
|
|
86,171
|
|
243,292
|
|
|
161,909
|
Income from operations
|
|
31,949
|
|
|
26,162
|
|
37,619
|
|
|
36,092
|
Total other expense (income), net
|
|
(1,420
|
)
|
|
1,064
|
|
(1,087
|
)
|
|
1,764
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
33,369
|
|
|
25,098
|
|
38,706
|
|
|
34,328
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
5,569
|
|
|
5,755
|
|
755
|
|
|
5,915
|
Net income
|
$
|
27,800
|
|
$
|
19,343
|
$
|
37,951
|
|
$
|
28,413
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
44,404
|
|
|
42,174
|
|
44,157
|
|
|
41,903
|
Diluted
|
|
47,828
|
|
|
45,242
|
|
47,573
|
|
|
44,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Platform operations
|
$
|
1,331
|
$
|
1,107
|
$
|
2,387
|
$
|
1,903
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
4,831
|
|
2,759
|
|
8,058
|
|
4,724
|
Technology and development
|
|
6,497
|
|
2,534
|
|
11,433
|
|
4,892
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,398
|
|
2,858
|
|
15,048
|
|
5,022
|
Total
|
$
|
21,057
|
$
|
9,258
|
$
|
36,926
|
$
|
16,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE TRADE DESK, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
130,590
|
$
|
207,232
|
Short-term investments
|
|
100,461
|
—
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
830,646
|
|
834,764
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
22,319
|
|
14,527
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,084,016
|
|
1,056,523
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
43,521
|
|
33,046
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
82,711
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
8,460
|
|
8,460
|
Other assets, non-current
|
|
20,743
|
|
19,843
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,239,451
|
$
|
1,117,872
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
616,222
|
$
|
669,147
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
37,429
|
|
44,844
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
16,822
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
670,473
|
|
713,991
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
71,699
|
—
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
|
5,058
|
|
9,314
|
Total liabilities
|
|
747,230
|
|
723,305
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
330,150
|
|
270,447
|
Retained earnings
|
|
162,071
|
|
124,120
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
492,221
|
|
394,567
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,239,451
|
$
|
1,117,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE TRADE DESK, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
37,951
|
|
|
$
|
28,413
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
9,277
|
|
|
|
4,830
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
36,926
|
|
|
|
16,541
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
843
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
Noncash lease expense
|
|
|
8,935
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(2,056
|
)
|
|
|
2,725
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
4,987
|
|
|
|
(50,348
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(11,960
|
)
|
|
|
(2,702
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(51,937
|
)
|
|
|
11,220
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
(6,312
|
)
|
|
|
491
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(5,848
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
20,806
|
|
|
|
12,409
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(17,002
|
)
|
|
|
(6,585
|
)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
|
(2,420
|
)
|
|
|
(2,772
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(122,432
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Maturities of investments
|
|
|
22,424
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(119,430
|
)
|
|
|
(9,357
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment on line of credit
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(27,000
|
)
|
Payment of debt financing costs
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
16,975
|
|
|
|
3,209
|
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
|
8,648
|
|
|
|
7,014
|
|
Taxes paid related to net settlement of restricted stock awards
|
|
|
(3,634
|
)
|
|
|
(544
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
21,982
|
|
|
|
(17,321
|
)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(76,642
|
)
|
|
|
(14,269
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|
|
|
207,232
|
|
|
|
155,950
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—End of period
|
|
$
|
130,590
|
|
|
$
|
141,681
|
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following tables show the Company’s GAAP financial metrics reconciled to non-GAAP financial metrics included in this release.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
27,800
|
|
$
|
19,343
|
|
$
|
37,951
|
|
$
|
28,413
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
4,821
|
|
|
2,579
|
|
|
9,277
|
|
|
4,830
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
21,057
|
|
|
9,258
|
|
|
36,926
|
|
|
16,541
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
(1,286
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(2,283
|
)
|
|
124
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
5,569
|
|
|
5,755
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
5,915
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
57,961
|
|
$
|
36,903
|
|
$
|
82,626
|
|
$
|
55,823
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
27,800
|
|
$
|
19,343
|
|
$
|
37,951
|
|
$
|
28,413
|
|
Add back (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
21,057
|
|
|
9,258
|
|
|
36,926
|
|
|
16,541
|
|
Adjustment for income taxes
|
|
(3,291
|
)
|
|
(1,364
|
)
|
|
(6,208
|
)
|
|
(2,390
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
45,566
|
|
$
|
27,237
|
|
$
|
68,669
|
|
$
|
42,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted
|
|
47,828
|
|
|
45,242
|
|
|
47,573
|
|
|
44,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005725/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT