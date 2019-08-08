Telenav Enters into Strategic Partnership with Grab, Southeast Asia’s Leading Super App

Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership and transaction with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading super app, to boost the latter’s development of geo-based products and services using Telenav’s OpenTerra™ platform. Grab plans to use Telenav’s OpenTerra platform to process data from its fleet of vehicles to enhance its location-based services.

This is the first major deal for Telenav in which it will provide its OpenTerra platform to an outside company. As part of the agreement, Grab will purchase the technology underlying the OpenTerra platform with plans for certain members of the OpenTerra team to join Grab. Telenav will be able to continue developing the platform going forward through a license back to the OpenTerra platform, with the ability to provide and sub license the platform to current and future customers.

“With the rapid pace of development in Southeast Asia, building delightful location-based services and experiences can be challenging,” commented Hassan Wahla, Telenav co-president, automotive business unit. “Grab’s use of our OpenTerra platform validates the platform’s capabilities to leverage the power of data and AI technologies to contribute to better mapping and location-based solutions for Southeast Asia. We hope this is the first of many opportunities for us to partner strategically with Grab.”

“Because we come from ride hailing, we know how important maps are, and how important location data is becoming in the world. It goes beyond improving pick-up and drop-off times so that drivers earn more, and customers are happier. Better geo-mapping in Southeast Asia means less congestion, safer cities, supports businesses and economies, and aids in disaster relief. Grab is in a unique position to contribute to this effort, and today's partnership with Telenav will allow us to leverage the geo-mapping capabilities that they have developed, to not only enhance our location-based services, but also drive further innovation in this area. We have a good working relationship with Telenav and look forward to working with them on this and future projects,” Mark Porter, Grab Chief Technology Officer, Transport, Mobility and Core Technologies.

Closing of this transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur before end of Telenav’s fiscal year 2020.

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. Fortune 500 advertisers and local advertisers can now reach millions of users with Telenav’s highly-targeted advertising platform. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

About Grab

Grab is the leading super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto over 152 million mobile devices, giving users access to over 9 million drivers, merchants and agents. Grab has the region’s largest land transportation fleet and has completed over 3 billion rides since its founding in 2012. Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food and package delivery services, across 336 cities in eight countries.

