Quidel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 04:10 PM EDT
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Total revenue increased 5% to $108.3 million, and on a constant currency basis grew 7%, as compared to $103.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.
- Cardiac Immunoassay revenue was $68.0 million on a reported basis, comparable to prior year on a constant currency basis.
- Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue was $4.2 million, 7% growth from the second quarter of 2018.
- Reported GAAP EPS of $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $(0.08) per share in the second quarter of 2018. Reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.
- Received 510(k) clearance for Quidel Triage® TOX Drug Screen toxicology assay.
- Recorded second $48.0 million payment to Abbott; outstanding principal balance on deferred and contingent consideration for the acquired Cardiac assets is now approximately $184.0 million.
- Reduced debt by an additional $60.4 million through convertible note exchange transactions ($45.4 million) and accelerated Revolving Credit Facility payment ($15.0 million).
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $108.3 million, versus $103.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The 5% increase in sales from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by growth in the Rapid Immunoassay business, and to a lesser extent, by growth in Molecular and Specialized Diagnostic Solutions. Total revenue grew 7% in the quarter on a constant currency basis.
Rapid Immunoassay product revenue, which includes QuickVue, Sofia and Eye Health products, increased 30% in the second quarter of 2019 to $21.8 million, primarily due to a $6.2 million increase in Influenza revenue from the second quarter of 2018. Cardiac Immunoassay revenue, which includes revenue from the Triage, Triage Toxicology and Beckman BNP products acquired in October 2017, totaled $68.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, Cardiac revenue was $69.9 million, comparable to last year. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 7% to $4.2 million, led by 26% revenue growth from Solana, our instrumented molecular diagnostic system. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue, which includes revenue from Virology/DHI, Specialty and Other, increased 13% from the second quarter of 2018 to $14.3 million.
“We had another solid quarter, marked by continued strength of our Sofia franchise, both in terms of placements and revenue. Our Triage franchise continued on track as well, with Cardiac revenue coming in at the upper end of the range that we had suggested,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “In addition, significant progress was made across numerous product development programs during the quarter, which portends well for a steady cadence of new product introductions over the next several quarters, as we efficiently leverage our assets and infrastructure.”
Gross Profit in the second quarter of 2019 increased to $59.2 million, primarily the result of increased revenues and improved product mix related to the prolonged respiratory disease season. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was 55% as compared to 56% for the same period last year, predominantly due to an unfavorable foreign exchange impact, geographic mix, as well as unfavorable factory absorption. R&D expense decreased by $1.6 million in the second quarter as compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by lower compensation costs, partially offset by higher spending on Sofia and Savanna platforms. Sales and Marketing expense decreased by $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the second quarter of 2018, largely due to lower transition services expenses that were partially offset by higher salaries, as we complete the globalization of our commercial team. G&A expense increased by $1.4 million in the quarter, primarily due to higher facilities costs associated with our international expansion, as well as professional services fees, offset by lower fees for transition services. Acquisition and Integration Costs in the quarter decreased by $3.1 million to $1.8 million, as a larger proportion of our global operations became fully integrated into the business.
Net income for the second quarter was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.08) per share, for the second quarter of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $15.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.
Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Total revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $256.2 million, versus $272.3 million for the same period in 2018. The 6% decrease in sales was driven by lower Rapid Immunoassay revenue associated with a relatively milder flu season in 2019 versus the prior year, and to a lesser extent, lower Cardiac Immunoassay revenue that was partially offset by growth in Molecular and Specialized Diagnostic Solutions. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The majority of the foreign currency headwind impacted the Cardiac Immunoassay business.
Cardiac Immunoassay revenue, which includes revenue from the Triage, Triage Toxicology and Beckman BNP products acquired in October 2017, totaled $133.9 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Rapid Immunoassay product revenue decreased 13% in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 to $84.3 million. This was led by a 14% decline in Sofia revenue to $54.5 million, while QuickVue sales declined 13% from the same period of 2018 to $27.3 million. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 10% to $10.0 million, led by 24% revenue growth from Solana. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 2% from the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 to $28.1 million.
Gross Profit in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $150.1 million, driven by lower revenues and unfavorable impacts from foreign currency and factory absorption. Gross margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 59%, as compared to 60% for the same period of the prior year. R&D expense decreased by $0.3 million in the six-month period ended 2019 as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to lower spending for Cardiovascular and Solana projects, partially offset by higher spend on Sofia and Savanna platforms. Sales and Marketing expense increased by $0.4 million in the six-month period ended 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, largely due to incremental compensation costs associated with the international Triage business that were partially offset by lower transition service fees. G&A expense increased by $4.3 million, primarily due to higher compensation and facilities costs associated with our international expansion, as well as professional services fees. Acquisition and Integration Costs decreased 45% from $8.4 million in the first six months of 2018 to $4.7 million as a larger proportion of our global operations became fully integrated into the business.
Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $26.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $30.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $54.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $70.0 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company is providing non-GAAP financial information to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense, impact of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and certain non-recurring items on income and net earnings per share as a supplement to its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., or GAAP.
Management is providing the adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share information for the periods presented because it believes this enhances the comparison of the Company’s financial performance from period-to-period, and to that of its competitors. This press release is not meant to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in this press release as part of the attached financial tables.
Conference Call Information
Quidel management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 results as well as other business matters today beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). During the conference call, management may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends. Quidel’s responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.
Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or join via webcast:
- To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., please dial 877-930-5791, or from outside the U.S. dial 253-336-7286, and enter the audience pass code 349-0408.
- To join the live webcast, the call can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvgvn9mu, or via the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).
The website replay will be available for 14 days. The telephone replay will be available for 48 hours beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on August 8th, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or by dialing 404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering pass code 349-0408.
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices, hospital and reference laboratories, and other alternate sites, like urgent care centers and retail clinics, where healthcare is provided. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve material risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many possible events or factors could affect our future financial results and performance, such that our actual results and performance may differ materially from those that may be described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Differences in actual results and performance may arise as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation: adverse changes in competitive conditions in domestic and international markets, the reimbursement system currently in place and future changes to that system, changes in economic conditions in our domestic and international markets, lower than anticipated market penetration of our products, our reliance on sales of our influenza diagnostic tests, fluctuations in our operating results resulting from the timing of the onset, length and severity of cold and flu seasons, seasonality, government and media attention focused on influenza and the related potential impact on humans from novel influenza viruses, the quantity of our product in our distributors’ inventory or distribution channels, changes in the buying patterns of our distributors, and changes in the healthcare market and consolidation of our customer base; our development, acquisition and protection of proprietary technology rights; our development of new technologies, products and markets; our reliance on a limited number of key distributors; our exposure to claims and litigation that could result in significant expenses and could ultimately result in an unfavorable outcome for us, including the ongoing litigation between us and Beckman Coulter, Inc.; intellectual property risks, including but not limited to, infringement litigation; our need for additional funds to finance our capital or operating needs; the financial soundness of our customers and suppliers; acceptance of our products among physicians and other healthcare providers; competition with other providers of diagnostic products; failures or delays in receipt of new product reviews or related to currently-marketed products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) or other regulatory authorities or loss of any previously received regulatory approvals or clearances or other adverse actions by regulatory authorities; changes in government policies; costs of and adverse operational impact from failure to comply with government regulations in addition to FDA regulations; compliance with government regulations relating to the handling, storage and disposal of hazardous substances; third-party reimbursement policies and potential cost constraints; our failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to billing and payment for healthcare services; our ability to meet demand for our products; interruptions in our supply of raw materials; product defects; business risks not covered by insurance; costs and disruptions from failures in our information technology and storage systems; our exposure to data corruption, cyber-based attacks, security breaches and privacy violations; competition for and loss of management and key personnel; international risks, including but not limited to, compliance with product registration requirements, legal requirements, tariffs, exposure to currency exchange fluctuations and foreign currency exchange risk, longer payment cycles, lower selling prices and greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable, reduced protection of intellectual property rights, social, political and economic instability, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, taxes, and diversion of lower priced international products into U.S. markets; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments; risks relating to our acquisition and integration of the Triage MeterPro Cardiovascular and toxicology business and B-type Naturietic Peptide assay business run on Beckman Coulter analyzers (the “Triage and BNP Businesses”); Alere’s failure to perform under various transition agreements relating to our acquisition of the Triage and BNP Businesses; that we may incur substantial costs to build our information technology infrastructure to transition the Triage and BNP Businesses; that we may have to write off goodwill relating to our acquisition of the Triage and BNP Businesses; our ability to manage our growth strategy; the level of our indebtedness and deferred payment obligations; our ability to generate sufficient cash to meet our debt service and deferred contingent payment obligations and our ability to repay, renew or extend, our outstanding debt and its impact on our operations and our ability to obtain financing; that our Revolving Credit Facility is secured by substantially all of our assets; the agreements for our indebtedness place operating and financial restrictions on us and our ability to operate our business; that an event of default could trigger acceleration of our outstanding indebtedness; that we may incur additional indebtedness; increases in interest rate relating to our variable rate debt; dilution resulting from future sales of our equity; volatility in our stock price; provisions in our charter documents, Delaware law and the indenture governing our Convertible Senior Notes that might delay or impede stockholder actions with respect to business combinations or similar transactions; our intention of not paying dividends; and our ability to identify and successfully acquire and integrate other potential acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “might,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “strategy,” “future,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. The risks described in reports and registration statements that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, should be carefully considered. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
QUIDEL CORPORATION
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations:
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
108,252
|
|
|
$
|
103,155
|
|
Cost of sales
|
49,073
|
|
|
45,487
|
|
Gross profit
|
59,179
|
|
|
57,668
|
|
Research and development
|
11,723
|
|
|
13,284
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
26,926
|
|
|
27,545
|
|
General and administrative
|
12,876
|
|
|
11,500
|
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
1,836
|
|
|
4,935
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
53,361
|
|
|
57,264
|
|
Operating income
|
5,818
|
|
|
404
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(4,505
|
)
|
|
(6,839
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(748
|
)
|
|
(2,398
|
)
|
Total other expense, net
|
(5,253
|
)
|
|
(9,237
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
565
|
|
|
(8,833
|
)
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
(705
|
)
|
|
(5,757
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,270
|
|
|
$
|
(3,076
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Shares used in basic per share calculation
|
40,209
|
|
|
37,925
|
|
Shares used in diluted per share calculation
|
41,429
|
|
|
37,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit as a % of total revenues
|
55
|
%
|
|
56
|
%
|
Research and development as a % of total revenues
|
11
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues
|
25
|
%
|
|
27
|
%
|
General and administrative as a % of total revenues
|
12
|
%
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Rapid Immunoassay
|
$
|
21,772
|
|
|
$
|
16,689
|
|
Cardiac Immunoassay
|
67,982
|
|
|
69,850
|
|
Specialized Diagnostic Solutions
|
14,286
|
|
|
12,694
|
|
Molecular Diagnostic Solutions
|
4,212
|
|
|
3,922
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
108,252
|
|
|
$
|
103,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed balance sheet data:
|
6/30/2019
|
|
12/31/2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
28,554
|
|
|
$
|
43,695
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
44,643
|
|
|
58,677
|
|
Inventories
|
64,622
|
|
|
67,379
|
|
Total assets
|
846,181
|
|
|
806,371
|
|
Short-term debt
|
12,874
|
|
|
54,550
|
|
Long-term debt
|
22,809
|
|
|
56,865
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
509,963
|
|
|
425,584
|
|
QUIDEL CORPORATION
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations:
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
256,220
|
|
|
$
|
272,298
|
|
Cost of sales
|
106,114
|
|
|
108,359
|
|
Gross profit
|
150,106
|
|
|
163,939
|
|
Research and development
|
25,653
|
|
|
25,905
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
56,515
|
|
|
56,103
|
|
General and administrative
|
26,307
|
|
|
22,032
|
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
4,660
|
|
|
8,402
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
113,135
|
|
|
112,442
|
|
Operating income
|
36,971
|
|
|
51,497
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(9,087
|
)
|
|
(14,689
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(748
|
)
|
|
(6,965
|
)
|
Total other expense, net
|
(9,835
|
)
|
|
(21,654
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
27,136
|
|
|
29,843
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
1,022
|
|
|
(1,039
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
26,114
|
|
|
$
|
30,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
Shares used in basic per share calculation
|
39,957
|
|
|
36,586
|
|
Shares used in diluted per share calculation
|
42,315
|
|
|
42,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit as a % of total revenues
|
59
|
%
|
|
60
|
%
|
Research and development as a % of total revenues
|
10
|
%
|
|
10
|
%
|
Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues
|
22
|
%
|
|
21
|
%
|
General and administrative as a % of total revenues
|
10
|
%
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Rapid Immunoassay
|
$
|
84,266
|
|
|
$
|
97,374
|
|
Cardiac Immunoassay
|
133,854
|
|
|
138,294
|
|
Specialized Diagnostic Solutions
|
28,140
|
|
|
27,565
|
|
Molecular Diagnostic Solutions
|
9,960
|
|
|
9,065
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
256,220
|
|
$
|
272,298
|
|
QUIDEL CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Operating
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (b)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (b)
|
GAAP Financial Results
|
$
|
59,179
|
|
|
$
|
57,668
|
|
|
$
|
5,818
|
|
|
$
|
404
|
|
|
$
|
1,270
|
|
|
$
|
(3,076
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
862
|
|
|
1,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
262
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
3,372
|
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
3,372
|
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,926
|
|
|
1,998
|
|
|
6,967
|
|
|
6,998
|
|
|
6,967
|
|
|
6,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
|
2,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
766
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of Senior Credit Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
|
|
|
|
1,836
|
|
|
4,935
|
|
|
1,836
|
|
|
4,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange loss (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact of adjustments (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,315
|
)
|
|
(4,458
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted (d)
|
$
|
61,367
|
|
|
$
|
59,931
|
|
|
$
|
18,619
|
|
|
$
|
16,561
|
|
|
$
|
15,404
|
|
|
$
|
15,874
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
(a)
|
Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes and related tax impact are not adjusted for the purposes of calculated GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share as the Convertible Notes are anti-dilutive.
|
(b)
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2018 reflect an adjustment for foreign exchange loss to conform to current period presentation.
|
(c)
|
Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 19% for 2019 and 2018.
|
(d)
|
Adjusted net earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was calculated using an adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 43.0 million shares. Adjustments from GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding consisted of 1.6 million potentially dilutive shares issuable from Convertible Senior Notes.
|
QUIDEL CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Operating
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (b)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (b)
|
GAAP Financial Results
|
$
|
150,106
|
|
|
$
|
163,939
|
|
|
$
|
36,971
|
|
|
$
|
51,497
|
|
|
$
|
26,114
|
|
|
$
|
30,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
3,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income used for diluted earnings per share, if-converted method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,603
|
|
|
34,243
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
542
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
6,960
|
|
|
6,415
|
|
|
6,960
|
|
|
6,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
3,851
|
|
|
4,741
|
|
|
13,948
|
|
|
14,859
|
|
|
13,948
|
|
|
14,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,504
|
|
|
5,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of inventory step-up of fair value
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of Senior Credit Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
|
|
|
|
4,660
|
|
|
8,402
|
|
|
4,660
|
|
|
8,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange loss (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,275
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact of adjustments (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,255
|
)
|
|
(9,011
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,622
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
$
|
154,499
|
|
|
$
|
172,826
|
|
|
$
|
63,165
|
|
|
$
|
85,568
|
|
|
$
|
54,271
|
|
|
$
|
70,037
|
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
$
|
1.66
|
|(a)
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2018 reflect an adjustment for foreign exchange loss to conform to current period presentation.
|
(b)
|
Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 19% for 2019 and 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005849/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT