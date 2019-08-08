Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced second-quarter 2019 results.

“Our second quarter results exceeded our prior outlook for both revenue and earnings per share,” said Bobby Kotick, Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard. “In the first half of 2019 we have prioritized investments in our key franchises and, beginning in the second half of this year our audiences will have a chance to see and experience the initial results of these efforts.”

Financial Metrics

Q2 (in millions, except EPS) 2019 Prior Outlook* 2018 GAAP Net Revenues $1,396 $1,315 $1,641 Impact of GAAP deferralsA ($189) ($165) ($256) GAAP EPS $0.43 $0.21 $0.52 Non-GAAP EPS $0.53 $0.35 $0.62 Impact of GAAP deferralsA ($0.15) ($0.12) ($0.21)

* Prior outlook was provided by the company on May 2, 2019 in its earnings release.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $1.40 billion, as compared with $1.64 billion for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $1.09 billion. GAAP operating margin was 24%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.43, as compared with $0.52 for the second quarter of 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 32% and earnings per diluted share were $0.53, as compared with $0.62 for the second quarter of 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, operating cash flow was $154 million. For the trailing twelve-month period, operating cash flow was $1.86 billion.

Operating Metrics

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Activision Blizzard’s net bookingsB were $1.21 billion, compared with $1.38 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Net bookingsB from digital channels were $1.01 billion, as compared with $1.20 billion for the second quarter of 2018.

Selected Business Highlights

Activision Blizzard outperformed our second quarter outlook, reflecting strong creative and commercial execution as we continued to reposition the business for future growth. Across Call of Duty®, Candy Crush™, Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, and Diablo®, we are expanding our development teams so that we can accelerate the delivery of content in our pipeline, pursue new business models, broaden our communities, and delight our players.

Audience Reach

Activision Blizzard had 327 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) C in the quarter.

in the quarter. King had 258 million MAUs C . Candy Crush franchise MAUs C grew year-over-year, driven by growth in Candy Crush Saga™ and the addition of Candy Crush Friends Saga™ .

. franchise MAUs grew year-over-year, driven by growth in and the addition of . Activision had 37 million MAUs C . Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 MAUs C grew year-over-year versus Call of Duty: WWII , and hours played increased by more than 50%. Crash™ Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled enjoyed positive critical reviews and strong sales, particularly through digital channels.

. MAUs grew year-over-year versus , and hours played increased by more than 50%. enjoyed positive critical reviews and strong sales, particularly through digital channels. Blizzard had 32 million MAUsC. Hearthstone MAUsC grew quarter-over-quarter following the release of the Rise of Shadows™ expansion and The Dalaran Heist single-player Adventure. Overwatch MAUsC were relatively stable quarter-over-quarter, with engagement increasing following the release of the Workshop. Subscribers in World of Warcraft® increased since mid-May, following the release date announcement and beta for World of Warcraft Classic and the Rise of Azshara™ content update.

Deep Engagement

Total time spent in King’s Candy Crush franchise grew strongly year-over-year.

franchise grew strongly year-over-year. Total hours played in Activision’s Call of Duty franchise rose double-digits year-over-year.

Activision’s franchise rose double-digits year-over-year. Daily time spent per player in Blizzard’s franchises again increased year-over-year.

Overwatch League™ hours viewed continued to grow robustly year-over-year in the two stages held during the second quarter. Season-to-date, viewership and average minute audience have grown double-digits year-over-year.

Player Investment

Activision Blizzard delivered approximately $800 million of in-game net bookings B in the second quarter.

in the second quarter. King’s Candy Crush was the top-grossing franchise in the U.S. mobile app stores, a lead position it has held for the last two years 1 .

was the top-grossing franchise in the U.S. mobile app stores, a lead position it has held for the last two years . Advertising in the King network continued to ramp, with net bookings B growing sequentially and doubling year-over-year.

growing sequentially and doubling year-over-year. For Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 , net bookings B from in-game items grew year-over-year versus Call of Duty: WWII and are ahead of WWII on a comparable life-to-date basis.

, net bookings from in-game items grew year-over-year versus and are ahead of on a comparable life-to-date basis. Hearthstone net bookingsB grew sequentially in Q2 following the release of Rise of Shadows and the introduction of the paid single-player Adventure, with the expansion also outperforming last Q4’s Rastakhan’s Rumble™.

Company Outlook

(in millions, except EPS) GAAP

Outlook Non-GAAP

Outlook Impact of GAAP

deferralsA CY 2019 Net Revenues $6,190 $6,190 $110 EPS $1.41 $2.02 $0.13 Fully Diluted Shares 774 774 Q3 2019 Net Revenues $1,105 $1,105 ($5) EPS $0.05 $0.20 - Fully Diluted Shares 772 772

Net bookingsB are expected to be $6.30 billion for 2019 and $1.10 billion for the third quarter of 2019.

Currency Assumptions for 2019 Outlook:

$1.15 USD/Euro for current outlook (vs. average of $1.12 for 2018, $1.12 for 2017, and $1.11 for 2016); and

$1.24 USD/British Pound Sterling for current outlook (vs. average of $1.30 for 2018, $1.30 for 2017 and $1.36 for 2016).

Note: Our financial guidance includes the forecasted impact of our FX hedging program.

Capital Allocation

The company paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, up 9% year-over-year, in May 2019 to shareholders as of record at the close of business on March 28, 2019. Cash payments totaled $283 million.

1 U.S. ranking for Apple App Store and Google Play Store combined, per App Annie Intelligence for second quarter of 2019. A Net effect of accounting treatment from revenue deferrals on certain of our online-enabled products. Since certain of our games are hosted online or include significant online functionality that represents a separate performance obligation, we defer the transaction price allocable to the online functionality from the sale of these games and then recognize the attributable revenues over the relevant estimated service periods, which are generally less than a year. The related cost of revenues is deferred and recognized as an expense as the related revenues are recognized. Impact from changes in deferrals refers to the net effect from revenue deferrals accounting treatment for the purposes of revenues, along with, for the purposes of EPS, the related cost of revenues deferrals treatment and the related tax impacts. Internally, management excludes the impact of this change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues when evaluating the company’s operating performance, when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and when assessing the performance of its management team. Management believes this is appropriate because doing so enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers. In addition, management believes excluding the change in deferred revenues and the related cost of revenues provides a much more timely indication of trends in our operating results. B Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. C Monthly Active User (“MAU”) Definition: We monitor MAUs as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: As a supplement to our financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), Activision Blizzard presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Activision Blizzard provides net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, and operating margin data and guidance both including (in accordance with GAAP) and excluding (non-GAAP) certain items. When relevant, the company also provides constant FX information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, Activision Blizzard provides EBITDA (defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as non-GAAP operating margin (see non-GAAP financial measure below) before depreciation). The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook:

expenses related to share-based compensation;

the amortization of intangibles from purchase price accounting;

fees and other expenses related to the King acquisition, including related debt financings, and refinancing of long-term debt, including penalties and the write off of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs;

restructuring and related charges;

other non-cash charges from reclassification of certain cumulative translation adjustments into earnings as required by GAAP;

the income tax adjustments associated with any of the above items (tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results); and

significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws (including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017), amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities.

In the future, Activision Blizzard may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure Activision Blizzard’s financial and operating performance. In particular, the measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of Activision Blizzard by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core business, operating results, or future outlook. Additionally, we consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with others, in assessing the company’s operating results, and measuring compliance with the requirements of the company’s debt financing agreements, as well as in planning and forecasting.

Activision Blizzard’s non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, and the terms non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP or adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning. Therefore, other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors a comparable view of Activision Blizzard’s performance in relation to other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations resulting from the exclusion of these items by considering the impact of the items separately and by considering Activision Blizzard’s GAAP, as well as non-GAAP, results and outlook, and by presenting the most comparable GAAP measures directly ahead of non-GAAP measures, and by providing a reconciliation that indicates and describes the adjustments made.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about: (1) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, cash flow or other financial items; (2) statements of our plans and objectives, including those related to releases of products and services and restructuring activities; (3) statements of future financial or operating performance, including the impact of tax items thereon; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. The company generally uses words such as “outlook,” “forecast,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “to be,” “plan,” “plans,” “believes,” “may,” “might,” “expects,” “intends,” “intends as,” “anticipates,” “estimate,” “future,” “positioned,” “potential,” “project,” “remain,” “scheduled,” “set to,” “subject to,” “upcoming,” and other similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks, reflect management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, and are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

We caution that a number of important factors could cause our actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to consistently deliver popular, high-quality titles in a timely manner; our ability to satisfy the expectations of consumers with respect to our brands, games, services, and/or business practices; concentration of revenue among a small number of titles; the continued growth in the scope and complexity of our business, including the diversion of management time and attention to issues relating to the operations of our newly acquired or started businesses and the potential impact of our expansion into new businesses on our existing businesses; our ability to realize the expected financial and operational benefits of, and effectively manage, our recently announced restructuring plans; increasing importance of revenues derived from digital distribution channels; risks associated with the retail sales business model; substantial influence of third-party platform providers over our products and costs; success and availability of video game consoles manufactured by third parties; risks associated with the free-to-play business model, including dependence on a relatively small number of consumers for a significant portion of revenues and profits from any given game; risks and costs associated with legal proceedings; changes in tax rates or exposure to additional tax liabilities, as well as the outcome of current or future tax disputes; rapid changes in technology and industry standards; competition, including from other forms of entertainment; our ability to sell products at assumed pricing levels; our ability to attract, retain, and motivate skilled personnel; reliance on external developers for development of some of our software products; the amount of our debt and the limitations imposed by the covenants in the agreements governing our debt; counterparty risks relating to customers, licensees, licensors, and manufacturers; intellectual property claims; piracy and unauthorized copying of our products; risks and uncertainties of conducting business outside the U.S.; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; increasing regulation of our business, products, and distribution in key territories; compliance with continually evolving laws and regulations concerning data privacy; potential data breaches and other cybersecurity risks; and the other factors identified in “Risk Factors” included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company at this time and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements are believed to be true when made, they may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues Product sales $ 359 $ 464 $ 1,015 $ 1,184 Subscription, licensing, and other revenues 1 1,037 1,177 2,205 2,423 Total net revenues 1,396 1,641 3,220 3,607 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues—product sales: Product costs 99 126 251 289 Software royalties, amortization, and intellectual property licenses 51 49 162 194 Cost of revenues—subscription, licensing, and other: Game operations and distribution costs 230 250 469 521 Software royalties, amortization, and intellectual property licenses 53 85 114 169 Product development 244 255 492 513 Sales and marketing 191 226 397 477 General and administrative 170 216 350 415 Restructuring and related costs 22 — 79 — Total costs and expenses 1,060 1,207 2,314 2,578 Operating income 336 434 906 1,029 Interest and other expense (income), net (34 ) 26 (31 ) 54 Income before income tax expense 370 408 937 975 Income tax expense 42 6 163 73 Net income $ 328 $ 402 $ 774 $ 902 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 1.01 $ 1.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding 766 761 765 760 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.52 $ 1.01 $ 1.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 770 770 770 770

1 Subscription, licensing, and other revenues represent revenues from World of Warcraft subscriptions, licensing royalties from our products and franchises, downloadable content, microtransactions, and other miscellaneous revenues.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions) June 30, 2019 1 December 31, 2018 2 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,592 $ 4,225 Accounts receivable, net 455 1,035 Inventories, net 46 43 Software development 184 264 Other current assets 386 539 Total current assets 5,663 6,106 Software development 90 65 Property and equipment, net 259 282 Deferred income taxes, net 366 458 Other assets 721 482 Intangible assets, net 633 735 Goodwill 9,763 9,762 Total assets $ 17,495 $ 17,890 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 180 $ 253 Deferred revenues 728 1,493 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 731 896 Total current liabilities 1,639 2,642 Long-term debt, net 2,673 2,671 Deferred income taxes, net 20 18 Other liabilities 1,186 1,167 Total liabilities 5,518 6,498 Shareholders’ equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 11,063 10,963 Treasury stock (5,563 ) (5,563 ) Retained earnings 7,085 6,593 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (608 ) (601 ) Total shareholders’ equity 11,977 11,392 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,495 $ 17,890

1 We adopted a new lease accounting standard in the first quarter of 2019. The new lease accounting standard increased our “Other assets,” “Accrued expenses and other liabilities,” and “Other liabilities” as of June 30, 2019. Refer to our Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 for additional information. 2 During the three months ended March 31, 2019, we identified an amount which should have been recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 to reduce income tax expense by $35 million. We will revise our 2018 financial statements to correct this matter in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019. Our balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, as presented above has been revised to reflect the correction. Refer to our Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, for additional information.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Restructuring and related costs Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 1,396 $ 99 $ 51 $ 230 $ 53 $ 244 $ 191 $ 170 $ 22 $ 1,060 Share-based compensation1 — — (4 ) — — (16 ) (3 ) (15 ) — (38 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — (46 ) — — (1 ) — (47 ) Restructuring and related costs3 — — — — — — — — (22 ) (22 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,396 $ 99 $ 47 $ 230 $ 7 $ 228 $ 188 $ 154 $ — $ 953 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ (189 ) $ (20 ) $ (34 ) $ 1 $ (1 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (54 ) Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 336 $ 328 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Share-based compensation1 38 38 0.05 0.05 Amortization of intangible assets2 47 47 0.06 0.06 Restructuring and related costs3 22 22 0.03 0.03 Income tax impacts from items above5 — (18 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Discrete tax-related items6 — (8 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 443 $ 409 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ (135 ) $ (115 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.15 )

1 Includes expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 5 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. 6 Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Restructuring and related costs Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 3,220 $ 251 $ 162 $ 469 $ 114 $ 492 $ 397 $ 350 $ 79 $ 2,314 Share-based compensation1 — — (14 ) (1 ) (1 ) (36 ) (5 ) (43 ) — (100 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — (99 ) — — (3 ) — (102 ) Restructuring and related costs3 — — — — — — — — (79 ) (79 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 3,220 $ 251 $ 148 $ 468 $ 14 $ 456 $ 392 $ 304 $ — $ 2,033 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ (755 ) $ (73 ) $ (100 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (179 ) Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 906 $ 774 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 Share-based compensation1 100 100 0.13 0.13 Amortization of intangible assets2 102 102 0.13 0.13 Restructuring and related costs3 79 79 0.10 0.10 Income tax impacts from items above5 — (36 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Discrete tax-related items6 — (8 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,187 $ 1,011 $ 1.32 $ 1.31 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ (576 ) $ (475 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.61 )

1 Includes expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 5 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. 6 Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 1,641 $ 126 $ 49 $ 250 $ 85 $ 255 $ 226 $ 216 $ 1,207 Share-based compensation1 — — (2 ) — — (18 ) (5 ) (32 ) (57 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — (75 ) — — (2 ) (77 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,641 $ 126 $ 47 $ 250 $ 10 $ 237 $ 221 $ 182 $ 1,073 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues3 $ (256 ) $ (44 ) $ (46 ) $ (1 ) $ 17 $ — $ — $ — $ (74 ) Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 434 $ 402 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Share-based compensation1 57 57 0.07 0.07 Amortization of intangible assets2 77 77 0.10 0.10 Income tax impacts from items above4 — (37 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Discrete tax-related items5 — (25 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 568 $ 474 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues3 $ (182 ) $ (159 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.21 )

1 Includes expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 4 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. 5 Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net Revenues Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Product Costs Cost of Revenues - Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs Cost of Revenues - Subs/Lic/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization Product Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Total Costs and Expenses GAAP Measurement $ 3,607 $ 289 $ 194 $ 521 $ 169 $ 513 $ 477 $ 415 $ 2,578 Share-based compensation1 — — (5 ) (1 ) — (32 ) (9 ) (64 ) (111 ) Amortization of intangible assets2 — — — — (148 ) — (44 ) (4 ) (196 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 3,607 $ 289 $ 189 $ 520 $ 21 $ 481 $ 424 $ 347 $ 2,271 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues3 $ (838 ) $ (120 ) $ (165 ) $ (5 ) $ 9 $ — $ — $ — $ (281 ) Operating Income Net Income Basic Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Measurement $ 1,029 $ 902 $ 1.19 $ 1.17 Share-based compensation1 111 111 0.15 0.14 Amortization of intangible assets2 196 196 0.26 0.25 Income tax impacts from items above4 — (106 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Discrete tax-related items5 — (25 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP Measurement $ 1,336 $ 1,078 $ 1.42 $ 1.40 Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues3 $ (557 ) $ (469 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.61 )

1 Includes expenses related to share-based compensation. 2 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting. 3 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes. 4 Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. 5 Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended: June 30, 2019 $ Increase / (Decrease) Activision Blizzard King Total Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 268 $ 381 $ 499 $ 1,148 $ (70 ) $ (104 ) $ (3 ) $ (177 ) Intersegment net revenues1 — 3 — 3 — (1 ) — (1 ) Segment net revenues $ 268 $ 384 $ 499 $ 1,151 $ (70 ) $ (105 ) $ (3 ) $ (178 ) Segment operating income $ 55 $ 75 $ 171 $ 301 $ (29 ) $ (58 ) $ 2 $ (85 ) Operating Margin 26.2 % June 30, 2018 Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 338 $ 485 $ 502 $ 1,325 Intersegment net revenues1 — 4 — 4 Segment net revenues $ 338 $ 489 $ 502 $ 1,329 Segment operating income $ 84 $ 133 $ 169 $ 386 Operating Margin 29.0 % Six Months Ended: June 30, 2019 $ Increase / (Decrease) Activision Blizzard King Total Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 585 $ 720 $ 1,028 $ 2,333 $ (66 ) $ (244 ) $ (8 ) $ (318 ) Intersegment net revenues1 — 8 — 8 — 2 — 2 Segment net revenues $ 585 $ 728 $ 1,028 $ 2,341 $ (66 ) $ (242 ) $ (8 ) $ (316 ) Segment operating income $ 128 $ 130 $ 349 $ 607 $ (47 ) $ (125 ) $ (11 ) $ (183 ) Operating Margin 25.9 % June 30, 2018 Activision Blizzard King Total Segment Net Revenues Net revenues from external customers $ 651 $ 964 $ 1,036 $ 2,651 Intersegment net revenues1 — 6 — 6 Segment net revenues $ 651 $ 970 $ 1,036 $ 2,657 Segment operating income $ 175 $ 255 $ 360 $ 790 Operating Margin 29.7 %

1 Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments.

Our operating segments are consistent with the manner in which our operations are reviewed and managed by our Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). The CODM reviews segment performance exclusive of: the impact of the change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues with respect to certain of our online-enabled games; share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets as a result of purchase price accounting; fees and other expenses (including legal fees, costs, expenses and accruals) related to acquisitions, associated integration activities, and financings; certain restructuring and related costs; and other non-cash charges. See the following page for the reconciliation tables of segment revenues and operating income to consolidated net revenues and consolidated operating income. Our operating segments are also consistent with our internal organization structure, the way we assess operating performance and allocate resources, and the availability of separate financial information. We do not aggregate operating segments.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenues: Segment net revenues $ 1,151 $ 1,329 $ 2,341 $ 2,657 Revenues from non-reportable segments1 59 60 132 118 Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues2 189 256 755 838 Elimination of intersegment revenues3 (3 ) (4 ) (8 ) (6 ) Consolidated net revenues $ 1,396 $ 1,641 $ 3,220 $ 3,607 Reconciliation to consolidated income before income tax expense: Segment operating income $ 301 $ 386 $ 607 $ 790 Operating income (loss) from non-reportable segments1 7 — 4 (11 ) Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues2 135 182 576 557 Share-based compensation expense (38 ) (57 ) (100 ) (111 ) Amortization of intangible assets (47 ) (77 ) (102 ) (196 ) Restructuring and related costs4 (22 ) — (79 ) — Consolidated operating income 336 434 906 1,029 Interest and other expense (income), net (34 ) 26 (31 ) 54 Consolidated income before income tax expense $ 370 $ 408 $ 937 $ 975

1 Includes other income and expenses from operating segments managed outside the reportable segments, including our studios and distribution businesses. Also includes unallocated corporate income and expenses. 2 Reflects the net effect from (deferral) of revenues and recognition of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products. 3 Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments. 4 Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Increase

(Decrease) % Increase

(Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Distribution Channel Digital online channels2 $ 1,086 78 % $ 1,259 77 % $ (173 ) (14 )% Retail channels 193 14 278 17 (85 ) (31 ) Other3 117 8 104 6 13 13 Total consolidated net revenues $ 1,396 100 % $ 1,641 100 % $ (245 ) (15 ) Change in deferred revenues4 Digital online channels2 $ (76 ) $ (62 ) Retail channels (112 ) (202 ) Other3 (1 ) 8 Total changes in deferred revenues $ (189 ) $ (256 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Increase

(Decrease) % Increase

(Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Distribution Channel Digital online channels2 $ 2,479 77 % $ 2,720 75 % $ (241 ) (9 )% Retail channels 505 16 690 19 (185 ) (27 ) Other3 236 7 197 5 39 20 Total consolidated net revenues $ 3,220 100 % $ 3,607 100 % $ (387 ) (11 ) Change in deferred revenues4 Digital online channels2 $ (404 ) $ (319 ) Retail channels (344 ) (533 ) Other3 (7 ) 14 Total changes in deferred revenues $ (755 ) $ (838 )

1 The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding. 2 Net revenues from Digital online channels represent revenues from digitally-distributed subscriptions, downloadable content, microtransactions, and products, as well as licensing royalties. 3 Net revenues from Other include revenues from our studios and distribution businesses, as well as revenues from Major League Gaming and the Overwatch League. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET REVENUES BY PLATFORM For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Increase

(Decrease) % Increase

(Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Platform Console $ 407 29 % $ 565 34 % $ (158 ) (28 )% PC 361 26 451 27 (90 ) (20 ) Mobile and ancillary2 511 37 521 32 (10 ) (2 ) Other3 117 8 104 6 13 13 Total consolidated net revenues $ 1,396 100 % $ 1,641 100 % $ (245 ) (15 ) Change in deferred revenues4 Console $ (146 ) $ (232 ) PC (50 ) (28 ) Mobile and ancillary2 8 (4 ) Other3 (1 ) 8 Total changes in deferred revenues $ (189 ) $ (256 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Increase

(Decrease) % Increase

(Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Platform Console $ 1,083 34 % $ 1,382 38 % $ (299 ) (22 )% PC 855 27 971 27 (116 ) (12 ) Mobile and ancillary2 1,046 32 1,057 29 (11 ) (1 ) Other3 236 7 197 5 39 20 Total consolidated net revenues $ 3,220 100 % $ 3,607 100 % $ (387 ) (11 ) Change in deferred revenues4 Console $ (544 ) $ (740 ) PC (196 ) (97 ) Mobile and ancillary2 (8 ) (15 ) Other3 (7 ) 14 Total changes in deferred revenues $ (755 ) $ (838 )

1 The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding. 2 Net revenues from Mobile and ancillary include revenues from mobile devices, as well as non-platform specific game related revenues, such as standalone sales of physical merchandise and accessories. 3 Net revenues from Other include revenues from our studios and distribution businesses, as well as revenues from Major League Gaming and the Overwatch League. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Increase

(Decrease) % Increase

(Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Geographic Region Americas $ 764 55 % $ 900 55 % $ (136 ) (15 )% EMEA2 459 33 552 34 (93 ) (17 ) Asia Pacific 173 12 189 12 (16 ) (8 ) Total consolidated net revenues $ 1,396 100 % $ 1,641 100 % $ (245 ) (15 ) Change in deferred revenues3 Americas $ (120 ) $ (141 ) EMEA2 (58 ) (100 ) Asia Pacific (11 ) (15 ) Total changes in deferred revenues $ (189 ) $ (256 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Increase

(Decrease) % Increase

(Decrease) Amount % of Total1 Amount % of Total1 Net Revenues by Geographic Region Americas $ 1,751 54 % $ 1,966 55 % $ (215 ) (11 )% EMEA2 1,073 33 1,239 34 (166 ) (13 ) Asia Pacific 396 12 402 11 (6 ) (1 ) Total consolidated net revenues $ 3,220 100 % $ 3,607 100 % $ (387 ) (11 ) Change in deferred revenues3 Americas $ (437 ) $ (474 ) EMEA2 (259 ) (302 ) Asia Pacific (59 ) (62 ) Total changes in deferred revenues $ (755 ) $ (838 )

1 The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding. 2 Net revenues from EMEA consist of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa geographic regions. 3 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Amounts in millions) Trailing Twelve

Months Ended September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 5 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 260 $ 685 $ 447 $ 328 $ 1,720 Interest and other expense (income), net 13 4 3 (34 ) (14 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 40 — — — 40 Provision for income taxes1 (48 ) 5 120 42 119 Depreciation and amortization 118 124 87 79 408 EBITDA 383 818 657 415 2,273 Share-based compensation expense2 55 43 63 38 199 Restructuring and related costs3 — 10 57 22 89 Adjusted EBITDA $ 438 $ 871 $ 777 $ 475 $ 2,561 Change in deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues4 $ 89 $ 368 $ (441 ) $ (135 ) $ (119 )

1 Provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2019 also include impacts from significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. 2 Includes expenses related to share-based compensation. 3 Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs. 4 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products. 5 Includes a revision to our GAAP Net Income and Provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Refer to our Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, for additional information.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, Year over Year

% Increase (Decrease) 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Cash Flow Data Operating Cash Flow $ 9 $ 253 $ 999 $ 450 $ 154 NM Capital Expenditures 30 36 34 18 27 (10 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1 (21 ) 217 965 432 127 NM Operating Cash Flow - TTM2 2,075 1,949 1,790 1,711 1,856 (11 )% Capital Expenditures - TTM2 164 166 131 118 115 (30 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow - TTM2 $ 1,911 $ 1,783 $ 1,659 $ 1,593 $ 1,741 (9 )

1 Non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. 2 TTM represents trailing twelve months. Operating Cash Flow for the three months ended September 30, 2017, three months ended December 31, 2017, and three months ended March 31, 2018, were $379 million, $1,158 million, and $529 million, respectively. Capital Expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2017, three months ended December 31, 2017, and three months ended March 31, 2018, were $34 million, $69 million, and $31 million, respectively.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Outlook for the Three Months Ending September 30, 2019 and Year Ending December 31, 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Outlook for the Outlook for the Three Months Ending Year Ending September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Net Revenues1 $ 1,105 $ 6,190 Change in deferred revenues2 $ (5 ) $ 110 Earnings Per Diluted Share (GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 1.41 Excluding the impact of: Share-based compensation3 0.06 0.26 Amortization of intangible assets4 0.06 0.26 Restructuring and related costs5 0.06 0.19 Income tax impacts from items above6 (0.04 ) (0.11 ) Discrete tax-related items7 — (0.01 ) Earnings Per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 2.02 Net effect of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues on Earnings Per Diluted Share8 $ — $ 0.13

1 Net Revenues represents the revenue outlook for both GAAP and Non-GAAP as they are measured the same. 2 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products. 3 Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation. 4 Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting, including intangible assets from the King Acquisition. 5 Reflects our restructuring initiatives, primarily severance, facilities, and other restructuring-related costs. 6 Reflects the income tax impacts associated with the above items. Due to the inherent uncertainties in share price and option exercise behavior, we do not generally forecast excess tax benefits or tax shortfalls. 7 Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. 8 Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effect of taxes. The per share adjustments and the GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share information are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

