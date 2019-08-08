Avnet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 29, 2019.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Metrics

Sales of $4.7 billion, which were in line with guidance, declined 7.5% from a year ago and 0.4% from the prior quarter. Sales guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter anticipated lower-than-historical seasonality and emerging macroeconomic headwinds across all geographies.

GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations, which includes $137 million of goodwill impairment expense, totaled $0.33; on an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.95.

GAAP operating margin of (0.6)%, adjusted operating margin of 3.3%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined $40.6 million, or 8.1%, over the prior year quarter and benefited from the acceleration of planned cost optimization actions and a disciplined approach to spending while prioritizing investments to drive growth.

Cash flow from operations totaled $335 million, up sequentially from $269 million in the fiscal third quarter.

Returned $138 million to shareholders with $117 million in stock buybacks and dividends totaling $21 million.

Reduced revolving debt by $354 million with net debt of $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter.

Recorded a goodwill impairment totaling $137 million related to the Electronic Components operating group as a result of the declining macroeconomic environment and business outlook.

For the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019, Avnet generated cash flow from continuing operations totaling $591 million, repurchased nearly 13 million shares (more than 10%) of Avnet stock and reduced SG&A expenses by $117 million, or 6%, compared to a year ago.

CEO Commentary

“Avnet continued to execute well in our fiscal fourth quarter despite rapidly changing market conditions,” said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “We are pleased to have delivered revenues within our target range. We did see margin pressure that was greater than anticipated due to mix and the softening of customer demand, which were exacerbated by global trade tensions and associated tariffs. We remain committed to the multi-pronged strategy we laid out at our 2018 Investor Day, which regardless of market fluctuations, promises to deliver superior service, innovation and support to our customers, suppliers and partners, as well as enhance value for our shareholders long term.”

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data)

Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)(2) Jun – 19 Jun – 18 Change Y/Y Mar – 19 Change Q/Q Sales $ 4,680.9 $ 5,059.2 (7.5) % $ 4,698.8 (0.4) % Operating Income (Loss) (30.0) 121.5 (124.7) % 153.1 (119.6) % Operating Income (Loss) Margin (0.6) % 2.4 % (304) bps 3.3 % (390) bps Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.33) $ 0.49 (167.3) % $ 0.87 (137.9) % Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2) Jun – 19 Jun – 18 Change Y/Y Mar – 19 Change Q/Q Sales $ 4,680.9 $ 5,059.2 (7.5) % $ 4,698.8 (0.4) % Adjusted Operating Income 156.3 180.1 (13.3) % 178.1 (12.3) % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 3.3 % 3.6 % (22) bps 3.8 % (45) bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.95 $ 0.99 (4.0) % $ 1.09 (12.8) % Segment and Geographical Mix(2) Jun – 19 Jun – 18 Change Y/Y Mar – 19 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 4,337.5 $ 4,668.7 (7.1) % $ 4,331.3 0.1 % EC Operating Income Margin 3.3 % 3.4 % (18) bps 3.5 % (29) bps Farnell Sales $ 343.4 $ 390.5 (12.0) % $ 367.5 (6.5) % Farnell Operating Income Margin 9.7 % 11.2 % (153) bps 12.4 % (275) bps Americas Sales $ 1,266.3 $ 1,339.2 (5.4) % $ 1,297.2 (2.4) % EMEA Sales 1,638.5 1,779.6 (7.9) % 1,740.9 (5.9) % Asia Sales 1,776.1 1,940.4 (8.5) % 1,660.7 7.0 %

______________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release. (2) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting standards during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

CFO Commentary

“During the fourth fiscal quarter, we generated strong operating cash flow of $335 million and put the cash to work repurchasing stock and paying a dividend, in accordance with our capital allocation strategy,” stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue to monitor the prevailing market conditions, including current inventory corrections, we have pulled forward our three year $245 million cost reduction plan by accelerating $50 million of annual savings and efficiency improvements to be completed by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, while still making investments in key growth areas including IoT and Farnell.”

Additional Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights and Key Developments

IoT pipeline rose 5% quarter over quarter to $630 million, and continues to expand to new markets including retail and healthcare.

Avnet’s distribution center and warehouse in Chandler, Arizona became an authorized Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) increasing global logistics efficiency, improving cash flow, reducing customs related fees, and mitigating potential exposure from punitive tariffs that may be imposed on imports.

Farnell announced the launch of the new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer, the most powerful Raspberry Pi model ever made.

Avnet’s community, Hackster.io reached 1 million members, bringing Avnet’s total community members, when combined with element14, to 1.6 million.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Avnet showcased key parts of its end-to-end IoT solution including the highly scalable IoTConnect cloud-based software platform. We also highlighted our IoT connectivity solutions, all of which provide greater security while affording flexible cellular connectivity.

Farnell added more than 159,000 SKUs to its e-commerce site, providing customers access to a wider breadth of technology and products.

Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter

Avnet Silica received the Global Partner of the Year award from Xilinx, and was named 2018 EMEA Distributor of the Year from ON Semi.

Avnet Integrated was recognized as Supplier of the Year by GIRA and received the Supplier Appreciation and Dedicated Support award from Avaya.

Avnet Japan was named Microsoft’s FY19 Distributor MVP.

Avnet Abacus was named EMEA Distributor of the Year by both TE Connectivity and Molex.

NXP recognized Avnet Asia for delivering the Best Performance in Demand Creation.

Recognizing Avnet’s supply chain expertise and pioneering implementation of advanced digital technologies and processes, Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selected Avnet as a 2019 SDCE 100 Award recipient.

Farnell received the Gold award for Best Global Performance from TDK Epcos, and the Outstanding Performance award from Neutrik.

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Ending on September 28, 2019

Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $4.4B - $4.7B $4.55B Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $0.60 - $0.70 $0.65 Estimated Annual Tax Rate 19% - 23% 21%

______________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

Avnet’s first quarter fiscal 2020 guidance reflects a sequential decline in sales in the Americas and EMEA regions and stable business trends in Asia, and continued pricing pressure in all businesses. It also reflects a full quarter of industry slowing, compared with a partial quarter of slowing in the immediately preceding quarter (4QFY19).

The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes any acquisitions, results of discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance also excludes any potential impact from recently announced U.S. tariffs on certain goods imported from China. The above guidance assumes 104 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:

Q1 Fiscal 2020 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Guidance 2019 2019 USD to Euro $1.12 $1.12 $1.16 USD to GBP $1.23 $1.29 $1.30

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, visit Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through September 9 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13692882. The live webcast will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition activities and the successful integration of acquired companies, implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in electronic components including semiconductors, declines in sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general, changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 4,680,909 $ 5,059,220 $ 19,518,592 $ 19,036,892 Cost of sales 4,085,784 4,400,588 17,032,490 16,509,708 Gross profit 595,125 658,632 2,486,102 2,527,184 Selling, general and administrative expenses 459,611 500,257 1,874,651 1,991,401 Goodwill Impairment expense 137,396 — 137,396 181,440 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 28,158 36,848 108,144 145,125 Operating (loss) income (30,040) 121,527 365,911 209,218 Other income (expense), net 1,807 (3,526) 11,231 28,606 Interest and other financing expenses, net (34,810) (24,475) (134,874) (92,747) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (63,043) 93,526 242,268 145,077 Income tax (benefit) expense (27,915) 35,787 62,157 287,966 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (35,128) 57,739 180,111 (142,889) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,292 876 (3,774) (13,535) Net (loss) income $ (31,836) $ 58,615 $ 176,337 $ (156,424) Earnings (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ (0.33) $ 0.49 $ 1.64 $ (1.19) Discontinued operations 0.03 0.01 (0.03) (0.11) Net (loss) income per share basic $ (0.30) $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ (1.30) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.33) $ 0.49 $ 1.63 $ (1.19) Discontinued operations 0.03 0.01 (0.04) (0.11) Net (loss) income per share diluted $ (0.30) $ 0.50 $ 1.59 $ (1.30) Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 105,615 116,948 109,820 119,909 Diluted 105,615 117,863 110,798 119,909 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.80 $ 0.74

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 546,105 $ 621,125 Receivables, net 3,168,369 3,641,139 Inventories 3,008,424 3,141,822 Prepaid and other current assets 153,438 206,513 Total current assets 6,876,336 7,610,599 Property, plant and equipment, net 452,171 522,909 Goodwill 876,728 980,872 Intangible assets, net 143,520 219,913 Other assets 215,801 262,552 Total assets $ 8,564,556 $ 9,596,845 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 300,538 $ 165,380 Accounts payable 1,864,342 2,269,478 Accrued expenses and other 413,696 534,603 Total current liabilities 2,578,576 2,969,461 Long-term debt 1,419,922 1,489,219 Other liabilities 425,585 453,084 Total liabilities 4,424,083 4,911,764 Shareholders’ equity 4,140,473 4,685,081 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,564,556 $ 9,596,845

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 176,337 $ (156,424) Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,774) (13,535) Income (loss) from continuing operations 180,111 (142,889) Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 97,160 143,397 Amortization 83,682 91,475 Deferred income taxes 33,801 (87,141) Stock-based compensation 30,098 23,990 Goodwill impairment expense 137,396 181,440 Asset impairment expense 54,687 5,538 Other, net (21,265) 43,845 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables 464,981 (296,175) Inventories 81,929 (308,663) Accounts payable (377,855) 409,608 Accrued expenses and other, net (173,671) 189,060 Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing operations 591,054 253,485 Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued operations (56,284) — Net cash flows provided by operating activities 534,770 253,485 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net 122,300 (37,000) Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net (61,738) 8,850 Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net 505 (97,954) Repurchases of common stock (568,712) (323,516) Dividends paid on common stock (87,158) (88,255) Other, net 12,127 (4,018) Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations (582,676) (541,893) Net cash flows used for financing activities (582,676) (541,893) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (122,690) (155,873) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (56,417) (15,254) Other, net 30,422 6,653 Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations (148,685) (164,474) Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 123,473 236,205 Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities (25,212) 71,731 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,902) 1,418 Cash and cash equivalents: — decrease (75,020) (215,259) — at beginning of period 621,125 836,384 — at end of period $ 546,105 $ 621,125

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date June 29, March 30, December 29, September 29, 2019* 2019* 2019* 2018* 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 1,874,651 $ 459,611 $ 468,171 $ 471,723 $ 475,146 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations (84,257) (20,737) (22,080) (20,513) (20,927) Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations 1,790,393 438,872 446,092 451,210 454,219 GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations $ 365,911 $ (30,040) $ 153,085 $ 96,050 $ 146,816 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 108,144 28,158 2,939 62,260 14,788 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 137,396 137,396 - - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 84,257 20,737 22,080 20,513 20,927 Adjusted operating income - continuing operations 695,708 156,252 178,103 178,823 182,531 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations $ 242,268 $ (63,043) $ 125,563 $ 64,916 $ 114,831 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 108,144 28,158 2,939 62,260 14,788 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 137,396 137,396 - - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 84,257 20,737 22,080 20,513 20,927 Other expenses - continuing operations 509 509 - - - Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations 572,574 123,758 150,581 147,689 150,546 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations $ 62,157 $ (27,915) $ 30,628 $ 28,141 $ 31,302 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 26,746 7,455 306 15,665 3,320 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 18,566 18,566 - - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 17,986 4,382 4,747 4,379 4,478 Other expenses - continuing operations 57 57 - Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations (8,143) 20,896 (4,059) (16,742) (8,238) Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations 117,369 23,441 31,622 31,443 30,862 GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations $ 180,111 $ (35,128) $ 94,935 $ 36,775 $ 83,529 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 81,398 20,703 2,633 46,595 11,468 Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations 118,830 118,830 - - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 66,271 16,355 17,333 16,134 16,449 Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 452 452 - - - Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations 8,143 (20,896) 4,059 16,742 8,238 Adjusted income - continuing operations 455,205 100,316 118,960 116,246 119,684 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations $ 1.63 $ (0.33) $ 0.87 $ 0.33 $ 0.72 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.74 0.20 0.02 0.42 0.10 Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations 1.07 1.13 - - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.60 0.15 0.16 0.14 0.14 Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations - - - - - Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations 0.07 (0.20) 0.04 0.15 0.07 Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations 4.11 0.95 1.09 1.04 1.03

______________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date June 30, March 31, December 30, September 30, 2018* 2018* 2018* 2017* 2017* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations(1) $ 1,991,401 $ 500,257 $ 505,471 $ 484,082 $ 501,593 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations (91,923) (21,736) (22,725) (21,877) (25,585) Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations(1) 1,899,478 478,521 482,746 462,204 476,007 GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations(1) $ 209,218 $ 121,527 $ (58,494) $ 81,617 $ 64,568 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 145,125 36,848 25,120 36,762 46,394 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 181,440 - 181,440 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 91,923 21,736 22,725 21,877 25,585 Adjusted operating income - continuing operations(1) 627,706 180,111 170,791 140,256 136,547 GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1) $ 28,606 $ (3,526) $ 9,862 $ 3,349 $ 18,921 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations (9,762) (559) 137 546 (9,886) Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1) 18,844 (4,085) 9,999 3,895 9,035 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations $ 145,077 $ 93,526 $ (72,063) $ 62,140 $ 61,474 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 145,125 36,848 25,120 36,762 46,394 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 181,440 - 181,440 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 91,923 21,736 22,725 21,877 25,585 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations (9,762) (559) 137 546 (9,886) Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations 553,803 151,551 157,359 121,325 123,567 GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations $ 287,966 $ 35,787 $ 243,541 $ 5,346 $ 3,292 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 41,460 9,921 5,757 9,004 16,778 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 18,556 4,376 4,575 4,405 5,200 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations (3,494) (180) 33 84 (3,431) Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations (218,444) (14,549) (218,810) 8,017 6,898 Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations 126,044 35,355 35,096 26,856 28,737 GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations $ (142,889) $ 57,739 $ (315,604) $ 56,794 $ 58,182 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 103,665 26,927 19,363 27,758 29,616 Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations 181,440 - 181,440 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 73,367 17,360 18,150 17,472 20,385 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations (6,268) (379) 104 462 (6,455) Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations 218,444 14,549 218,810 (8,017) (6,898) Adjusted income - continuing operations 427,759 116,196 122,263 94,469 94,829 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations $ (1.19) $ 0.49 $ (2.64) $ 0.47 $ 0.47 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.86 0.23 0.16 0.23 0.24 Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations 1.52 - 1.52 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.61 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.16 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations (0.05) - - - (0.05) Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations 1.82 0.12 1.83 (0.07) (0.06) Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations 3.57 0.99 1.02 0.78 0.76

______________________ (1) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting standards during fiscal 2019. * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Organic Sales

Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current (if necessary) periods to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Organic sales is measured on a sales from continuing operations basis. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

The following tables present reported and organic sales growth rates for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018.

Fourth Quarters Ended As Reported Sales Sales As Reported and Organic as Reported as Reported and Year-Year % and Organic and Organic Organic Change in Fiscal Fiscal Year-Year Constant 2019 (1) 2018 % Change Currency (Dollars in millions) Avnet $ 4,680.9 $ 5,059.2 (7.5) % (5.2) % Avnet by region Americas $ 1,266.3 $ 1,339.2 (5.4) % (5.4) % EMEA 1,638.5 1,779.6 (7.9) (2.2) Asia 1,776.1 1,940.4 (8.5) (7.9) Avnet by segment EC $ 4,337.5 $ 4,668.7 (7.1) % (4.9) % Farnell 343.4 390.5 (12.0) (8.8)

______________________ (1) Sales from the acquisition of Softweb were not material during fiscal 2019.

Years Ended As Reported Sales Sales As Reported and Organic as Reported as Reported and Year-Year % and Organic and Organic Organic Change in Fiscal Fiscal Year-Year Constant 2019 (1) 2018 % Change Currency (Dollars in millions) Avnet $ 19,518.6 $ 19,036.9 2.5 % 4.4 % Avnet by region Americas $ 5,135.8 $ 5,011.4 2.5 % 2.5 % EMEA 6,762.9 6,790.9 (0.4) 4.2 Asia 7,619.9 7,234.6 5.3 5.8 Avnet by segment EC $ 18,060.3 $ 17,543.6 3.0 % 4.8 % Farnell 1,458.3 1,493.3 (2.4) 0.5

______________________ (1) Sales from the acquisition of Softweb were not material during fiscal 2019.

Sales from suppliers lost as a result of supplier channel changes were $2.3 million, $0.5 million and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively.

Sales from suppliers lost as a result of supplier channel changes were $36.8 million, $45.1 million and $45.8 million in fiscal 2018 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively.

Historical Segment Financial Information

Fiscal Year 2019 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year June 29, March 30, December 29, September 29, 2019* 2019 2019 2018 2018 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 18,060.3 $ 4,337.5 $ 4,331.3 $ 4,680.7 $ 4,710.8 Farnell 1,458.3 343.4 367.5 368.3 379.1 Avnet sales $ 19,518.6 $ 4,680.9 $ 4,698.8 $ 5,049.0 $ 5,089.9 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 614.9 $ 141.1 $ 153.3 $ 158.6 $ 161.9 Farnell 159.3 33.2 45.7 39.6 40.8 774.2 174.3 199.0 198.2 202.7 Corporate expenses (78.5) (18.0) (20.9) (19.4) (20.2) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (108.1) (28.2) (2.9) (62.3) (14.8) Goodwill impairment expense (137.4) (137.4) - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (84.3) (20.7) (22.1) (20.5) (20.9) Avnet operating income (loss) $ 365.9 $ (30.0) $ 153.1 $ 96.0 $ 146.8 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 5,135.8 $ 1,266.3 $ 1,297.2 $ 1,300.4 $ 1,271.8 EMEA 6,762.9 1,638.5 1,740.9 1,668.6 1,714.9 Asia 7,619.9 1,776.1 1,660.7 2,080.0 2,103.2 Avnet sales $ 19,518.6 $ 4,680.9 $ 4,698.8 $ 5,049.0 $ 5,089.9

Fiscal Year 2018 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year June 30, March 31, December 30, September 30, 2018* 2018 2018* 2017 2017 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 17,543.6 $ 4,668.7 $ 4,404.1 $ 4,163.5 $ 4,307.2 Farnell 1,493.3 390.5 391.0 358.1 353.7 Avnet sales $ 19,036.9 $ 5,059.2 $ 4,795.1 $ 4,521.6 $ 4,660.9 Operating income:(1) Electronic Components $ 587.3 $ 160.1 $ 157.7 $ 129.9 $ 139.6 Farnell 152.0 43.7 42.2 33.5 32.6 739.3 203.8 199.9 163.4 172.2 Corporate expenses(1) (111.7) (23.8) (29.2) (23.1) (35.6) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (145.1) (36.8) (25.1) (36.8) (46.4) Goodwill impairment expense (181.4) - (181.4) - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (91.9) (21.7) (22.7) (21.9) (25.6) Avnet operating income (loss)(1) $ 209.2 $ 121.5 $ (58.5) $ 81.6 $ 64.6 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 5,011.4 $ 1,339.2 $ 1,276.4 $ 1,210.2 $ 1,185.5 EMEA 6,790.9 1,779.6 1,812.3 1,506.0 1,693.0 Asia 7,234.6 1,940.4 1,706.3 1,805.4 1,782.4 Avnet sales $ 19,036.9 $ 5,059.2 $ 4,795.1 $ 4,521.6 $ 4,660.9

______________________ (1) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting standards during fiscal 2019. * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.60 $ 0.70 Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax) (0.24) (0.16) Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax) (0.17) (0.15) Income tax expense adjustments (0.05) 0.05 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.14 $ 0.44

