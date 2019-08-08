Avnet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 04:12 PM EDT
Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 29, 2019.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Metrics
- Sales of $4.7 billion, which were in line with guidance, declined 7.5% from a year ago and 0.4% from the prior quarter. Sales guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter anticipated lower-than-historical seasonality and emerging macroeconomic headwinds across all geographies.
- GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations, which includes $137 million of goodwill impairment expense, totaled $0.33; on an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.95.
- GAAP operating margin of (0.6)%, adjusted operating margin of 3.3%.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined $40.6 million, or 8.1%, over the prior year quarter and benefited from the acceleration of planned cost optimization actions and a disciplined approach to spending while prioritizing investments to drive growth.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $335 million, up sequentially from $269 million in the fiscal third quarter.
- Returned $138 million to shareholders with $117 million in stock buybacks and dividends totaling $21 million.
- Reduced revolving debt by $354 million with net debt of $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter.
- Recorded a goodwill impairment totaling $137 million related to the Electronic Components operating group as a result of the declining macroeconomic environment and business outlook.
- For the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019, Avnet generated cash flow from continuing operations totaling $591 million, repurchased nearly 13 million shares (more than 10%) of Avnet stock and reduced SG&A expenses by $117 million, or 6%, compared to a year ago.
CEO Commentary
“Avnet continued to execute well in our fiscal fourth quarter despite rapidly changing market conditions,” said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “We are pleased to have delivered revenues within our target range. We did see margin pressure that was greater than anticipated due to mix and the softening of customer demand, which were exacerbated by global trade tensions and associated tariffs. We remain committed to the multi-pronged strategy we laid out at our 2018 Investor Day, which regardless of market fluctuations, promises to deliver superior service, innovation and support to our customers, suppliers and partners, as well as enhance value for our shareholders long term.”
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)(2)
|
|
|
Jun – 19
|
|
Jun – 18
|
|
Change Y/Y
|
|
Mar – 19
|
|
Change Q/Q
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
4,680.9
|
|
|
$
|
5,059.2
|
|
|
(7.5)
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,698.8
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(30.0)
|
|
|
|
121.5
|
|
|
(124.7)
|
%
|
|
|
153.1
|
|
|
(119.6)
|
%
|
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
(304)
|
bps
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
(390)
|
bps
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
|
$
|
(0.33)
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
(167.3)
|
%
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
(137.9)
|
%
|
Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)
|
|
|
Jun – 19
|
|
Jun – 18
|
|
Change Y/Y
|
|
Mar – 19
|
|
Change Q/Q
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
4,680.9
|
|
|
$
|
5,059.2
|
|
|
(7.5)
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,698.8
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
156.3
|
|
|
|
180.1
|
|
|
(13.3)
|
%
|
|
|
178.1
|
|
|
(12.3)
|
%
|
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
(22)
|
bps
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
(45)
|
bps
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
|
(4.0)
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
(12.8)
|
%
|
Segment and Geographical Mix(2)
|
|
|
Jun – 19
|
|
Jun – 18
|
|
Change Y/Y
|
|
Mar – 19
|
|
Change Q/Q
|
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
|
|
$
|
4,337.5
|
|
|
$
|
4,668.7
|
|
|
(7.1)
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,331.3
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
EC Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
(18)
|
bps
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
(29)
|
bps
|
Farnell Sales
|
|
$
|
343.4
|
|
|
$
|
390.5
|
|
|
(12.0)
|
%
|
|
$
|
367.5
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
%
|
Farnell Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
(153)
|
bps
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
(275)
|
bps
|
Americas Sales
|
|
$
|
1,266.3
|
|
|
$
|
1,339.2
|
|
|
(5.4)
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,297.2
|
|
|
(2.4)
|
%
|
EMEA Sales
|
|
|
1,638.5
|
|
|
|
1,779.6
|
|
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
|
|
1,740.9
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
%
|
Asia Sales
|
|
|
1,776.1
|
|
|
|
1,940.4
|
|
|
(8.5)
|
%
|
|
|
1,660.7
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
______________________
|
(1)
|
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
|
(2)
|
Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting standards during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
CFO Commentary
“During the fourth fiscal quarter, we generated strong operating cash flow of $335 million and put the cash to work repurchasing stock and paying a dividend, in accordance with our capital allocation strategy,” stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue to monitor the prevailing market conditions, including current inventory corrections, we have pulled forward our three year $245 million cost reduction plan by accelerating $50 million of annual savings and efficiency improvements to be completed by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, while still making investments in key growth areas including IoT and Farnell.”
Additional Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights and Key Developments
- IoT pipeline rose 5% quarter over quarter to $630 million, and continues to expand to new markets including retail and healthcare.
- Avnet’s distribution center and warehouse in Chandler, Arizona became an authorized Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) increasing global logistics efficiency, improving cash flow, reducing customs related fees, and mitigating potential exposure from punitive tariffs that may be imposed on imports.
- Farnell announced the launch of the new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer, the most powerful Raspberry Pi model ever made.
- Avnet’s community, Hackster.io reached 1 million members, bringing Avnet’s total community members, when combined with element14, to 1.6 million.
- At Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Avnet showcased key parts of its end-to-end IoT solution including the highly scalable IoTConnect cloud-based software platform. We also highlighted our IoT connectivity solutions, all of which provide greater security while affording flexible cellular connectivity.
- Farnell added more than 159,000 SKUs to its e-commerce site, providing customers access to a wider breadth of technology and products.
Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter
- Avnet Silica received the Global Partner of the Year award from Xilinx, and was named 2018 EMEA Distributor of the Year from ON Semi.
- Avnet Integrated was recognized as Supplier of the Year by GIRA and received the Supplier Appreciation and Dedicated Support award from Avaya.
- Avnet Japan was named Microsoft’s FY19 Distributor MVP.
- Avnet Abacus was named EMEA Distributor of the Year by both TE Connectivity and Molex.
- NXP recognized Avnet Asia for delivering the Best Performance in Demand Creation.
- Recognizing Avnet’s supply chain expertise and pioneering implementation of advanced digital technologies and processes, Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selected Avnet as a 2019 SDCE 100 Award recipient.
- Farnell received the Gold award for Best Global Performance from TDK Epcos, and the Outstanding Performance award from Neutrik.
Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Ending on September 28, 2019
|
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
Midpoint
|
Sales
|
|
$4.4B - $4.7B
|
|
$4.55B
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
|
|
$0.60 - $0.70
|
|
$0.65
|
Estimated Annual Tax Rate
|
|
19% - 23%
|
|
21%
|______________________
|
(1)
|
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
Avnet’s first quarter fiscal 2020 guidance reflects a sequential decline in sales in the Americas and EMEA regions and stable business trends in Asia, and continued pricing pressure in all businesses. It also reflects a full quarter of industry slowing, compared with a partial quarter of slowing in the immediately preceding quarter (4QFY19).
The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes any acquisitions, results of discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance also excludes any potential impact from recently announced U.S. tariffs on certain goods imported from China. The above guidance assumes 104 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:
|
|
|
Q1 Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Q4 Fiscal
|
|
Q1 Fiscal
|
|
|
Guidance
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
USD to Euro
|
|
$1.12
|
|
$1.12
|
|
$1.16
|
USD to GBP
|
|
$1.23
|
|
$1.29
|
|
$1.30
Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details
Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, visit Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through September 9 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13692882. The live webcast will be available for 90 days.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition activities and the successful integration of acquired companies, implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in electronic components including semiconductors, declines in sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general, changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet generally.
More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
|
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Thousands, except per share data)
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
4,680,909
|
|
$
|
5,059,220
|
|
$
|
19,518,592
|
|
$
|
19,036,892
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
4,085,784
|
|
|
4,400,588
|
|
|
17,032,490
|
|
|
16,509,708
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
595,125
|
|
|
658,632
|
|
|
2,486,102
|
|
|
2,527,184
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
459,611
|
|
|
500,257
|
|
|
1,874,651
|
|
|
1,991,401
|
Goodwill Impairment expense
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
181,440
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
28,158
|
|
|
36,848
|
|
|
108,144
|
|
|
145,125
|
Operating (loss) income
|
|
|
(30,040)
|
|
|
121,527
|
|
|
365,911
|
|
|
209,218
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
1,807
|
|
|
(3,526)
|
|
|
11,231
|
|
|
28,606
|
Interest and other financing expenses, net
|
|
|
(34,810)
|
|
|
(24,475)
|
|
|
(134,874)
|
|
|
(92,747)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
|
(63,043)
|
|
|
93,526
|
|
|
242,268
|
|
|
145,077
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(27,915)
|
|
|
35,787
|
|
|
62,157
|
|
|
287,966
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
|
(35,128)
|
|
|
57,739
|
|
|
180,111
|
|
|
(142,889)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
3,292
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
(3,774)
|
|
|
(13,535)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(31,836)
|
|
$
|
58,615
|
|
$
|
176,337
|
|
$
|
(156,424)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.33)
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
1.64
|
|
$
|
(1.19)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(0.11)
|
Net (loss) income per share basic
|
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
$
|
(1.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.33)
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
$
|
(1.19)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
(0.11)
|
Net (loss) income per share diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
$
|
(1.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
105,615
|
|
|
116,948
|
|
|
109,820
|
|
|
119,909
|
Diluted
|
|
|
105,615
|
|
|
117,863
|
|
|
110,798
|
|
|
119,909
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
546,105
|
|
$
|
621,125
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
3,168,369
|
|
|
3,641,139
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,008,424
|
|
|
3,141,822
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
153,438
|
|
|
206,513
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
6,876,336
|
|
|
7,610,599
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
452,171
|
|
|
522,909
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
876,728
|
|
|
980,872
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
143,520
|
|
|
219,913
|
Other assets
|
|
|
215,801
|
|
|
262,552
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
8,564,556
|
|
$
|
9,596,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$
|
300,538
|
|
$
|
165,380
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,864,342
|
|
|
2,269,478
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
|
|
413,696
|
|
|
534,603
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,578,576
|
|
|
2,969,461
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,419,922
|
|
|
1,489,219
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
425,585
|
|
|
453,084
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
4,424,083
|
|
|
4,911,764
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
4,140,473
|
|
|
4,685,081
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
8,564,556
|
|
$
|
9,596,845
|
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
June 29, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
(Thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
176,337
|
|
$
|
(156,424)
|
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
(3,774)
|
|
|
(13,535)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
180,111
|
|
|
(142,889)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
97,160
|
|
|
143,397
|
Amortization
|
|
|
83,682
|
|
|
91,475
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
33,801
|
|
|
(87,141)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
30,098
|
|
|
23,990
|
Goodwill impairment expense
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
181,440
|
Asset impairment expense
|
|
|
54,687
|
|
|
5,538
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(21,265)
|
|
|
43,845
|
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
464,981
|
|
|
(296,175)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
81,929
|
|
|
(308,663)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(377,855)
|
|
|
409,608
|
Accrued expenses and other, net
|
|
|
(173,671)
|
|
|
189,060
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|
|
|
591,054
|
|
|
253,485
|
Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued operations
|
|
|
(56,284)
|
|
|
—
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
|
|
534,770
|
|
|
253,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net
|
|
|
122,300
|
|
|
(37,000)
|
Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net
|
|
|
(61,738)
|
|
|
8,850
|
Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
(97,954)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(568,712)
|
|
|
(323,516)
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
|
|
(87,158)
|
|
|
(88,255)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
12,127
|
|
|
(4,018)
|
Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations
|
|
|
(582,676)
|
|
|
(541,893)
|
Net cash flows used for financing activities
|
|
|
(582,676)
|
|
|
(541,893)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(122,690)
|
|
|
(155,873)
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(56,417)
|
|
|
(15,254)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
30,422
|
|
|
6,653
|
Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations
|
|
|
(148,685)
|
|
|
(164,474)
|
Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
|
|
|
123,473
|
|
|
236,205
|
Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities
|
|
|
(25,212)
|
|
|
71,731
|
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,902)
|
|
|
1,418
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
— decrease
|
|
|
(75,020)
|
|
|
(215,259)
|
— at beginning of period
|
|
|
621,125
|
|
|
836,384
|
— at end of period
|
|
$
|
546,105
|
|
$
|
621,125
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
|
June 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
December 29,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2019*
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
1,874,651
|
|
$
|
459,611
|
|
$
|
468,171
|
|
$
|
471,723
|
|
$
|
475,146
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(84,257)
|
|
|
(20,737)
|
|
|
(22,080)
|
|
|
(20,513)
|
|
|
(20,927)
|
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1,790,393
|
|
|
438,872
|
|
|
446,092
|
|
|
451,210
|
|
|
454,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
365,911
|
|
$
|
(30,040)
|
|
$
|
153,085
|
|
$
|
96,050
|
|
$
|
146,816
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
108,144
|
|
|
28,158
|
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
62,260
|
|
|
14,788
|
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
84,257
|
|
|
20,737
|
|
|
22,080
|
|
|
20,513
|
|
|
20,927
|
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
695,708
|
|
|
156,252
|
|
|
178,103
|
|
|
178,823
|
|
|
182,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
242,268
|
|
$
|
(63,043)
|
|
$
|
125,563
|
|
$
|
64,916
|
|
$
|
114,831
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
108,144
|
|
|
28,158
|
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
62,260
|
|
|
14,788
|
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
137,396
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
84,257
|
|
|
20,737
|
|
|
22,080
|
|
|
20,513
|
|
|
20,927
|
Other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
572,574
|
|
|
123,758
|
|
|
150,581
|
|
|
147,689
|
|
|
150,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
62,157
|
|
$
|
(27,915)
|
|
$
|
30,628
|
|
$
|
28,141
|
|
$
|
31,302
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
26,746
|
|
|
7,455
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
15,665
|
|
|
3,320
|
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
18,566
|
|
|
18,566
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
17,986
|
|
|
4,382
|
|
|
4,747
|
|
|
4,379
|
|
|
4,478
|
Other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(8,143)
|
|
|
20,896
|
|
|
(4,059)
|
|
|
(16,742)
|
|
|
(8,238)
|
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
117,369
|
|
|
23,441
|
|
|
31,622
|
|
|
31,443
|
|
|
30,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
180,111
|
|
$
|
(35,128)
|
|
$
|
94,935
|
|
$
|
36,775
|
|
$
|
83,529
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
81,398
|
|
|
20,703
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
|
46,595
|
|
|
11,468
|
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
118,830
|
|
|
118,830
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
66,271
|
|
|
16,355
|
|
|
17,333
|
|
|
16,134
|
|
|
16,449
|
Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
8,143
|
|
|
(20,896)
|
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
16,742
|
|
|
8,238
|
Adjusted income - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
455,205
|
|
|
100,316
|
|
|
118,960
|
|
|
116,246
|
|
|
119,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
$
|
(0.33)
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.10
|
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.14
|
Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
(0.20)
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.07
|
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
4.11
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
1.03
|
______________________
|
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2018*
|
|
2018*
|
|
2018*
|
|
2017*
|
|
2017*
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations(1)
|
|
|
$
|
1,991,401
|
|
$
|
500,257
|
|
$
|
505,471
|
|
$
|
484,082
|
|
$
|
501,593
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(91,923)
|
|
|
(21,736)
|
|
|
(22,725)
|
|
|
(21,877)
|
|
|
(25,585)
|
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations(1)
|
|
|
|
1,899,478
|
|
|
478,521
|
|
|
482,746
|
|
|
462,204
|
|
|
476,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations(1)
|
|
|
$
|
209,218
|
|
$
|
121,527
|
|
$
|
(58,494)
|
|
$
|
81,617
|
|
$
|
64,568
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
145,125
|
|
|
36,848
|
|
|
25,120
|
|
|
36,762
|
|
|
46,394
|
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
181,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
181,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
91,923
|
|
|
21,736
|
|
|
22,725
|
|
|
21,877
|
|
|
25,585
|
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations(1)
|
|
|
|
627,706
|
|
|
180,111
|
|
|
170,791
|
|
|
140,256
|
|
|
136,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)
|
|
|
$
|
28,606
|
|
$
|
(3,526)
|
|
$
|
9,862
|
|
$
|
3,349
|
|
$
|
18,921
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(9,762)
|
|
|
(559)
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
(9,886)
|
Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)
|
|
|
|
18,844
|
|
|
(4,085)
|
|
|
9,999
|
|
|
3,895
|
|
|
9,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
145,077
|
|
$
|
93,526
|
|
$
|
(72,063)
|
|
$
|
62,140
|
|
$
|
61,474
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
145,125
|
|
|
36,848
|
|
|
25,120
|
|
|
36,762
|
|
|
46,394
|
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
181,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
181,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
91,923
|
|
|
21,736
|
|
|
22,725
|
|
|
21,877
|
|
|
25,585
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(9,762)
|
|
|
(559)
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
(9,886)
|
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
553,803
|
|
|
151,551
|
|
|
157,359
|
|
|
121,325
|
|
|
123,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
287,966
|
|
$
|
35,787
|
|
$
|
243,541
|
|
$
|
5,346
|
|
$
|
3,292
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
41,460
|
|
|
9,921
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
|
9,004
|
|
|
16,778
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
18,556
|
|
|
4,376
|
|
|
4,575
|
|
|
4,405
|
|
|
5,200
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(3,494)
|
|
|
(180)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
(3,431)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(218,444)
|
|
|
(14,549)
|
|
|
(218,810)
|
|
|
8,017
|
|
|
6,898
|
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
126,044
|
|
|
35,355
|
|
|
35,096
|
|
|
26,856
|
|
|
28,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(142,889)
|
|
$
|
57,739
|
|
$
|
(315,604)
|
|
$
|
56,794
|
|
$
|
58,182
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
103,665
|
|
|
26,927
|
|
|
19,363
|
|
|
27,758
|
|
|
29,616
|
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
181,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
181,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
73,367
|
|
|
17,360
|
|
|
18,150
|
|
|
17,472
|
|
|
20,385
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(6,268)
|
|
|
(379)
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
(6,455)
|
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
218,444
|
|
|
14,549
|
|
|
218,810
|
|
|
(8,017)
|
|
|
(6,898)
|
Adjusted income - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
427,759
|
|
|
116,196
|
|
|
122,263
|
|
|
94,469
|
|
|
94,829
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(1.19)
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
(2.64)
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.24
|
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1.52
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.52
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.16
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1.82
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
1.83
|
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
|
|
|
|
3.57
|
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
0.76
|
______________________
|
(1) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting standards during fiscal 2019.
|
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding
Organic Sales
Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current (if necessary) periods to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Organic sales is measured on a sales from continuing operations basis. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
The following tables present reported and organic sales growth rates for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Sales
|
|
As Reported
|
|
and Organic
|
|
|
as Reported
|
|
as Reported
|
|
and
|
|
Year-Year %
|
|
|
and Organic
|
|
and Organic
|
|
Organic
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Year-Year
|
|
Constant
|
|
|
2019 (1)
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Avnet
|
|
$
|
4,680.9
|
|
$
|
5,059.2
|
|
(7.5)
|
%
|
|
(5.2)
|
%
|
Avnet by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
1,266.3
|
|
$
|
1,339.2
|
|
(5.4)
|
%
|
|
(5.4)
|
%
|
EMEA
|
|
|
1,638.5
|
|
|
1,779.6
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
1,776.1
|
|
|
1,940.4
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
Avnet by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EC
|
|
$
|
4,337.5
|
|
$
|
4,668.7
|
|
(7.1)
|
%
|
|
(4.9)
|
%
|
Farnell
|
|
|
343.4
|
|
|
390.5
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
|
(8.8)
|
|
______________________
|
(1) Sales from the acquisition of Softweb were not material during fiscal 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Sales
|
|
As Reported
|
|
and Organic
|
|
|
as Reported
|
|
as Reported
|
|
and
|
|
Year-Year %
|
|
|
and Organic
|
|
and Organic
|
|
Organic
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Year-Year
|
|
Constant
|
|
|
2019 (1)
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Avnet
|
|
$
|
19,518.6
|
|
$
|
19,036.9
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Avnet by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
5,135.8
|
|
$
|
5,011.4
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
EMEA
|
|
|
6,762.9
|
|
|
6,790.9
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
7,619.9
|
|
|
7,234.6
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
Avnet by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EC
|
|
$
|
18,060.3
|
|
$
|
17,543.6
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
Farnell
|
|
|
1,458.3
|
|
|
1,493.3
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
______________________
|
(1) Sales from the acquisition of Softweb were not material during fiscal 2019.
Sales from suppliers lost as a result of supplier channel changes were $2.3 million, $0.5 million and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively.
Sales from suppliers lost as a result of supplier channel changes were $36.8 million, $45.1 million and $45.8 million in fiscal 2018 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively.
Historical Segment Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
June 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
December 29,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic Components
|
|
$
|
18,060.3
|
|
$
|
4,337.5
|
|
$
|
4,331.3
|
|
$
|
4,680.7
|
|
$
|
4,710.8
|
Farnell
|
|
|
1,458.3
|
|
|
343.4
|
|
|
367.5
|
|
|
368.3
|
|
|
379.1
|
Avnet sales
|
|
$
|
19,518.6
|
|
$
|
4,680.9
|
|
$
|
4,698.8
|
|
$
|
5,049.0
|
|
$
|
5,089.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic Components
|
|
$
|
614.9
|
|
$
|
141.1
|
|
$
|
153.3
|
|
$
|
158.6
|
|
$
|
161.9
|
Farnell
|
|
|
159.3
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
|
45.7
|
|
|
39.6
|
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
774.2
|
|
|
174.3
|
|
|
199.0
|
|
|
198.2
|
|
|
202.7
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
|
(78.5)
|
|
|
(18.0)
|
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
|
(19.4)
|
|
|
(20.2)
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
(108.1)
|
|
|
(28.2)
|
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
|
(62.3)
|
|
|
(14.8)
|
Goodwill impairment expense
|
|
|
(137.4)
|
|
|
(137.4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
|
|
|
(84.3)
|
|
|
(20.7)
|
|
|
(22.1)
|
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
|
(20.9)
|
Avnet operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
365.9
|
|
$
|
(30.0)
|
|
$
|
153.1
|
|
$
|
96.0
|
|
$
|
146.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales by geographic area:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
5,135.8
|
|
$
|
1,266.3
|
|
$
|
1,297.2
|
|
$
|
1,300.4
|
|
$
|
1,271.8
|
EMEA
|
|
|
6,762.9
|
|
|
1,638.5
|
|
|
1,740.9
|
|
|
1,668.6
|
|
|
1,714.9
|
Asia
|
|
|
7,619.9
|
|
|
1,776.1
|
|
|
1,660.7
|
|
|
2,080.0
|
|
|
2,103.2
|
Avnet sales
|
|
$
|
19,518.6
|
|
$
|
4,680.9
|
|
$
|
4,698.8
|
|
$
|
5,049.0
|
|
$
|
5,089.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2018*
|
|
2018
|
|
2018*
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic Components
|
|
$
|
17,543.6
|
|
$
|
4,668.7
|
|
$
|
4,404.1
|
|
$
|
4,163.5
|
|
$
|
4,307.2
|
Farnell
|
|
|
1,493.3
|
|
|
390.5
|
|
|
391.0
|
|
|
358.1
|
|
|
353.7
|
Avnet sales
|
|
$
|
19,036.9
|
|
$
|
5,059.2
|
|
$
|
4,795.1
|
|
$
|
4,521.6
|
|
$
|
4,660.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic Components
|
|
$
|
587.3
|
|
$
|
160.1
|
|
$
|
157.7
|
|
$
|
129.9
|
|
$
|
139.6
|
Farnell
|
|
|
152.0
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
33.5
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
|
739.3
|
|
|
203.8
|
|
|
199.9
|
|
|
163.4
|
|
|
172.2
|
Corporate expenses(1)
|
|
|
(111.7)
|
|
|
(23.8)
|
|
|
(29.2)
|
|
|
(23.1)
|
|
|
(35.6)
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
(145.1)
|
|
|
(36.8)
|
|
|
(25.1)
|
|
|
(36.8)
|
|
|
(46.4)
|
Goodwill impairment expense
|
|
|
(181.4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(181.4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
|
|
|
(91.9)
|
|
|
(21.7)
|
|
|
(22.7)
|
|
|
(21.9)
|
|
|
(25.6)
|
Avnet operating income (loss)(1)
|
|
$
|
209.2
|
|
$
|
121.5
|
|
$
|
(58.5)
|
|
$
|
81.6
|
|
$
|
64.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales by geographic area:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
5,011.4
|
|
$
|
1,339.2
|
|
$
|
1,276.4
|
|
$
|
1,210.2
|
|
$
|
1,185.5
|
EMEA
|
|
|
6,790.9
|
|
|
1,779.6
|
|
|
1,812.3
|
|
|
1,506.0
|
|
|
1,693.0
|
Asia
|
|
|
7,234.6
|
|
|
1,940.4
|
|
|
1,706.3
|
|
|
1,805.4
|
|
|
1,782.4
|
Avnet sales
|
|
$
|
19,036.9
|
|
$
|
5,059.2
|
|
$
|
4,795.1
|
|
$
|
4,521.6
|
|
$
|
4,660.9
|
______________________
|
(1) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting standards during fiscal 2019.
|
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding
Guidance Reconciliation
The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low End of
|
|
High End of
|
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax)
|
|
|
(0.24)
|
|
|
(0.16)
|
Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax)
|
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
|
(0.15)
|
Income tax expense adjustments
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
0.05
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
0.44
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005838/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT