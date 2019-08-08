Kodak Reports Second-Quarter Revenue of $307 Million and Continued Growth in Key Product Lines

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2019, including net earnings of $201 million on revenues of $307 million and continued growth in key product areas.
Highlights include:
-
GAAP net earnings of $201 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to GAAP net earnings of $4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
- Current quarter GAAP net earnings included a gain on the sale of the Company’s Flexographic Packaging Division of $207 million and a loss from continuing operations of $6 million.
- Revenues for Q2 2019 of $307 million compared to revenues for Q2 2018 of $332 million.
- Operational EBITDA for the quarter of negative $1 million compared to Operational EBITDA of negative $2 million in the prior-year period.
-
Key product lines achieved strong year-over-year growth for the second quarter 2019:
- Volume for KODAK SONORA Process Free Plates grew by 25 percent.
- Annuity revenues for the KODAK PROSPER inkjet platform grew by 9 percent.
- The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $216 million.
- The Company closed on the issue and sale of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% Secured Convertible Notes due 2021 to funds managed by Southeastern Asset Management.
- Concurrent with the closing of the Convertible Notes issuance, the Company repaid in full the approximately $83 million outstanding under its senior secured first lien term loan facility.
“Refinancing the remaining balance of our term debt was a critical step toward creating the foundation for future success,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman. “Our priority is generating cash by better serving customers in our core print, film and advanced materials businesses and driving further cost efficiencies.”
For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenues decreased by approximately $25 million compared with the same period in 2018. Kodak ended the quarter with a cash balance of $216 million, down from the March 31, 2019 cash balance of $240 million.
“By refinancing our term debt, we have eliminated significant interest costs and strengthened our balance sheet,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “During the quarter we delivered continued strong performance in our key growth areas of SONORA Process Free Plates and in PROSPER inkjet annuities. Our goal is to build on that momentum and generate cash.”
Revenue and Operational EBITDA Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018
|($ millions)
|Q2 2019 Actuals
|PSD
|EISD
|KSD
|BFID
|AM3D
|EBPD
|Total EK
|Revenue
|
$
|
207
|
|
$
|
29
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
307
|
|Operational EBITDA *
|
$
|
7
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|Q2 2018 Actuals
|PSD
|EISD
|KSD
|BFID
|AM3D
|EBPD
|Total EK
|Revenue
|
$
|
227
|
|
$
|
33
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
332
|
|Operational EBITDA *
|
$
|
6
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018 Actuals
B/(W)
|PSD
|EISD
|KSD
|BFID
|AM3D
|EBPD
|Total EK
|Revenue
|
$
|
(20
|
)
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(25
|
)
|Operational EBITDA *
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|Q2 2019 Actuals on constant currency ** vs. Q2 2018 Actuals
B/(W)
|PSD
|EISD
|KSD
|BFID
|AM3D
|EBPD
|Total EK
|Revenue
|
$
|
(13
|
)
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(16
|
)
|Operational EBITDA *
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
* Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in Appendix A of this press release.
** The impact of foreign exchange represents the 2018 foreign exchange impact using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2018, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
About Kodak
Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Kodak’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, capital expenditures, liquidity, investments, financing needs and business trends and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “strategy,” “continues,” “goals,” “targets” or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could,” or “may,” and similar expressions, as well as statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including management’s examination of historical operating trends and data, are based upon Kodak’s expectations and various assumptions.
Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Kodak’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the headings “Business,” “Risk Factors,” “Legal Proceedings” and/or “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources,” in the corresponding sections of Kodak’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and in other filings Kodak makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as the following: Kodak’s ability to improve and sustain its operating structure, cash flow, profitability and other financial results; Kodak’s ability to achieve cash forecasts, financial projections and projected growth; Kodak’s ability to achieve the financial and operational results contained in its business plans; Kodak’s ability to comply with the covenants in its various credit facilities; Kodak’s ability to fund continued investments, capital needs and restructuring payments and service its debt and Series A Preferred Stock; Kodak’s ability to discontinue, sell or spin-off certain businesses or operations or otherwise monetize assets; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices and interest rates; Kodak’s ability to effectively anticipate technology trends and develop and market new products, solutions and technologies; Kodak’s ability to effectively compete with large, well-financed industry participants; continued sufficient availability of borrowings and letters of credit under Kodak’s revolving credit facility, Kodak’s ability to obtain additional financing if and as needed and Kodak’s ability to provide or facilitate financing for its customers; the performance by third parties of their obligations to supply products, components or services to Kodak; and the impact of the global economic environment on Kodak.
There may be other factors that may cause Kodak’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to Kodak or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included or referenced in this press release. Kodak undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
APPENDICES
A. NON-GAAP MEASURES
In this second-quarter 2019 financial results news release, reference is made to the following non-GAAP financial measures:
- Operational EBITDA; and
- Revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis.
Kodak believes that these non-GAAP measures represent important internal measures of performance. Accordingly, where they are provided, it is to give investors the same financial data management uses with the belief that this information will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying performance of Kodak, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flow.
Kodak’s segment measure of profit and loss is an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Operational EBITDA”). The change in revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis, as presented in this financial results news release, is calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2018, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure of Net Income to Operational EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively:
|(in millions)
|Q2 2019
|Q2 2018
|$ Change
|Net Income
|
$
|
201
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
197
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|Restructuring costs and other (1)
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|Stock based compensation
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|Consulting and other costs (2)
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|Idle costs (3)
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|Other operating expense (income), net, excluding income from transition services agreement (4)
|
|
2
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
4
|
|Interest expense (1)
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|Pension income excluding service cost component (1)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
6
|
|Other charges, net (1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax (1)
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(206
|
)
|Provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|Operational EBITDA
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
1
|
Footnote Explanations:
- As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
- Consulting and other costs are primarily professional services and internal costs associated with certain corporate strategic initiatives.
- Consists of third-party costs such as security, maintenance and utilities required to maintain land and buildings in certain locations not used in any Kodak operations and the costs, net of any rental income received, of underutilized portions of certain properties.
- $2 million of income from the transition services agreement related to the sale of the Flexographic Packaging Business was recognized in the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2019. The income was reported in Other operating income, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Other operating income, net is typically excluded from the segment measure. However, the income from the transition services agreement was included in the segment measure.
B. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|Revenues
|Sales
|
$
|
240
|
|
$
|
261
|
|Services
|
|
67
|
|
|
71
|
|Total revenues
|
|
307
|
|
|
332
|
|Cost of revenues
|Sales
|
|
218
|
|
|
237
|
|Services
|
|
47
|
|
|
50
|
|Total cost of revenues
|
|
265
|
|
|
287
|
|Gross profit
|
|
42
|
|
|
45
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
54
|
|
|
59
|
|Research and development costs
|
|
11
|
|
|
12
|
|Restructuring costs and other
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|Other operating income, net
|—
|
|
(2
|
)
|Loss from continuing operations before interest expense, pension income excluding service cost component, other charges, net, and income taxes
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|Interest expense
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|Pension income excluding service cost component
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|Other charges, net
|—
|
|
1
|
|(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
3
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
2
|
|—
|(Loss) earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
3
|
|Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
207
|
|
|
1
|
|Net Income
|
$
|
201
|
|
$
|
4
|
The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s second quarter 2019 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
216
|
|
$
|
246
|
|Trade receivables, net of allowances of $8 and $9, respectively
|
|
204
|
|
|
232
|
|Inventories, net
|
|
251
|
|
|
236
|
|Other current assets
|
|
57
|
|
|
51
|
|Current assets held for sale
|
|
1
|
|
|
113
|
|Total current assets
|
|
729
|
|
|
878
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $443 and $422, respectively
|
|
229
|
|
|
246
|
|Goodwill
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
56
|
|
|
60
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
44
|
|
|
-
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
19
|
|
|
11
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
154
|
|
|
160
|
|Other long-term assets
|
|
188
|
|
|
144
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,431
|
|
$
|
1,511
|
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Accounts payable, trade
|
$
|
156
|
|
$
|
149
|
|Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
2
|
|
|
396
|
|Current portion of operating leases
|
|
26
|
|
|
-
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
198
|
|
|
213
|
|Current liabilities held for sale
|—
|
|
20
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
382
|
|
|
778
|
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
104
|
|
|
5
|
|Pension and other postretirement liabilities
|
|
365
|
|
|
379
|
|Operating leases, net of current portion
|
|
28
|
|
|
-
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
192
|
|
|
179
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
1,341
|
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)
|Redeemable, convertible Series A preferred stock, no par value, $100 per share liquidation preference
|
|
177
|
|
|
173
|
|Equity (Deficit)
|Common stock, $0.01 par value
|—
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|
|
612
|
|
|
617
|
|Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(200
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(408
|
)
|
|
(411
|
)
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
183
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
$
|
1,431
|
|
$
|
1,511
|
The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s second quarter 2019 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005750/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT