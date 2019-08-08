DXC Technology Reports First Quarter Results with Strong Digital Revenue and Pipeline Growth

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, representing the period from April 1 through June 30, 2019.

“In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, DXC Technology continued to build momentum in our Digital business with Digital revenue growth of 35% and Digital pipeline growth of 80%,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO. “We continue to invest in Digital talent, capabilities, and offerings, and we are seeing strong demand for these solutions. During the quarter, we also completed the acquisition of Luxoft, which brings differentiated offerings and platforms, deep vertical expertise, and world-class talent to strengthen DXC’s unique value proposition as a leading end-to-end IT services provider.”

Financial Highlights - First Quarter Fiscal 2020

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.61 in the first quarter, including $(0.42) per share of restructuring costs, $(0.31) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, and $(0.40) per share of amortization of acquired intangible assets. This compares with $0.78 in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.74. This compares with $1.93 in the year ago period.

Revenue in the first quarter was $4,890 million. Revenue decreased 7.4% compared with $5,282 million in the prior year.

Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $206 million in the first quarter, including $(142) million of restructuring costs, $(105) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, and $(138) million of amortization of acquired intangibles. This compares with $360 million in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was $591 million compared with $750 million in the year ago period.

Net income was $168 million for the first quarter, including $(114) million of restructuring costs, $(83) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs and $(107) million of amortization of acquired intangibles. This compares with $266 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income was $472 million.

Adjusted EBIT was $652 million in the first quarter compared with $803 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 13.3% compared with 15.2% in the year ago quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities was $66 million in the first quarter, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $369 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted free cash flow was $72 million in the first quarter.

Global Business Services (GBS)

GBS revenue was $2,159 million in the quarter compared with $2,213 million for the prior year. GBS revenue decreased 2.4% year-over-year, including an unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate impact of 2.9%. GBS revenues increased 0.5% year-over-year at constant currency as a result of continued growth in our Enterprise and Cloud applications business and contributions from acquisitions. This was offset by continued headwinds in our traditional application maintenance and management business. GBS profit margin in the quarter was 17.0%, down from 18.2% in the prior year, reflecting investments to support Digital hiring and capabilities. New business awards for GBS were $2.4 billion in the first quarter.

Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)

GIS revenue was $2,731 million in the quarter compared with $3,069 million for the prior year. GIS revenues decreased 11.0% year-over-year, including an unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate impact of 3.4%. GIS revenues decreased 7.6% year-over-year at constant currency as a result of the acceleration of client savings on several large contracts as well as continued decline in our IT outsourcing services business as clients shift to cloud environments. GIS profit margin in the quarter was 12.4%, down from 15.4% in the prior year, reflecting investments in the business and less impact from cost improvement actions. New business awards for GIS were $1.8 billion in the first quarter.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

During the first quarter, DXC Technology returned $451 million to shareholders, consisting of $51 million in common stock dividends and $400 million in share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: constant currency, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP results including non-GAAP income from continuing operations before taxes, non-GAAP income from continuing operations and non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company’s global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings including DXC's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues $ 4,890 $ 5,282 Costs of services 3,622 3,867 Selling, general and administrative 507 440 Depreciation and amortization 470 471 Restructuring costs 142 185 Interest expense 91 85 Interest income (30 ) (32 ) Other income, net (118 ) (94 ) Total costs and expenses 4,684 4,922 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 206 360 Income tax expense 38 129 Income from continuing operations 168 231 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 35 Net income 168 266 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 5 7 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 163 $ 259 Income per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.79 Discontinued operations — 0.12 $ 0.61 $ 0.91 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.78 Discontinued operations — 0.12 $ 0.61 $ 0.90 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 267.00 284.44 Diluted EPS 268.97 289.30

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,868 $ 2,899 Receivables, net 5,234 5,181 Prepaid expenses 728 627 Other current assets 360 359 Total current assets 8,190 9,066 Intangible assets, net 6,468 5,939 Operating right-of-use assets, net 1,591 — Goodwill 8,806 7,606 Deferred income taxes, net 356 355 Property and equipment, net 3,628 3,179 Other assets 3,538 3,429 Total Assets $ 32,577 $ 29,574 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,511 $ 1,942 Accounts payable 1,517 1,666 Accrued payroll and related costs 746 652 Current operating lease liabilities 586 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,183 3,355 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 1,609 1,630 Income taxes payable 186 208 Total current liabilities 9,338 9,453 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 7,893 5,470 Non-current deferred revenue 309 256 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,129 — Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 1,281 1,184 Other long-term liabilities 1,410 1,486 Total Liabilities 21,360 17,849 Total Equity 11,217 11,725 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 32,577 $ 29,574

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 168 $ 266 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 474 509 Operating right-of-use expense 176 — Share-based compensation 18 22 Gain on dispositions (8 ) (46 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange gains (14 ) (16 ) Other non-cash charges, net (5 ) 12 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Increase in assets (335 ) (300 ) Decrease in operating lease liability (174 ) — Decrease in other liabilities (366 ) (78 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (66 ) 369 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (105 ) (79 ) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs (72 ) (92 ) Software purchased and developed (63 ) (49 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,911 ) (43 ) Business dispositions — (65 ) Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable 371 137 Proceeds from sale of assets 21 19 Short-term investing (75 ) — Other investing activities, net 12 (8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,822 ) (180 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of commercial paper 1,401 633 Repayments of commercial paper (1,401 ) (633 ) Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discount 2,198 483 Principal payments on long-term debt (509 ) (1,278 ) Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing (210 ) (259 ) Borrowings for USPS spin transaction — 1,114 Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions 7 9 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards (12 ) (1 ) Repurchase of common stock and advance payment for accelerated share repurchase (500 ) (314 ) Dividend payments (51 ) (51 ) Other financing activities, net (36 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 887 (300 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (30 ) (39 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,031 ) (150 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,899 2,729 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,868 $ 2,579

Segment Results

The following table summarizes segment revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018:

Segment Revenue (in millions) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change % Change in

Constant Currency Global Business Services $ 2,159 $ 2,213 (2.4 )% 0.5% Global Infrastructure Services 2,731 3,069 (11.0 )% (7.6)% Total Revenues $ 4,890 $ 5,282 (7.4 )% (4.2)%

We define segment profit as segment revenues less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated costs include certain corporate function costs, stock-based compensation expense, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Segment Profit Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Profit GBS profit $ 366 $ 403 GIS profit 340 474 All other loss (54 ) (74 ) Interest income 30 32 Interest expense (91 ) (85 ) Restructuring costs (142 ) (185 ) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs (105 ) (70 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (138 ) (135 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 206 $ 360 Segment profit margins GBS 17.0 % 18.2 % GIS 12.4 % 15.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP financial measures of performance which are derived from the statements of operations of DXC. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, constant currency revenues and net debt-to-total capitalization.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with meaningful supplemental financial information, in addition to the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. DXC management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the financial performance of DXC exclusive of the impacts of corporate wide strategic decisions. DXC management believes that adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to evaluate the financial performance of our business operations on a comparable basis from period to period. DXC management believes the non-GAAP measures provided are also considered important measures by financial analysts covering DXC as equity research analysts continue to publish estimates and research notes based on our non-GAAP commentary, including our guidance around non-GAAP EPS targets.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items from GAAP results which DXC management believes are not indicative of operating performance such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets and transaction, separation and integration-related costs.

Incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangibles assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXC's non-GAAP adjustments include:

Restructuring costs - reflects costs, net of reversals, related to workforce optimization and real estate charges.

Transaction, separation and integration-related costs - reflects costs related to integration planning, financing, and advisory fees associated with the HPES Merger and other acquisitions and costs related to the separation of USPS.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.

Tax adjustment - reflects the estimated non-recurring benefit of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for fiscal 2019.

EBIT and Adjusted EBIT

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBIT is as follows:

Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income $ 168 $ 266 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (35 ) Income tax expense 38 129 Interest income (30 ) (32 ) Interest expense 91 85 EBIT 267 413 Restructuring costs 142 185 Transaction, separation, and integration-related costs 105 70 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 138 135 Adjusted EBIT $ 652 $ 803 Adjusted EBIT margin 13.3 % 15.2 % EBIT margin 5.5 % 7.8 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow is as follows:

(in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (66 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1) (1,747 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 1,911 Payments on capital leases and other long-term asset financings (210 ) Payments on transaction, separation and integration-related costs 94 Payments on restructuring costs 92 Sale of accounts receivables (2 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 72

(1) Excludes short-term investments.

Non-GAAP Results

A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-Related

Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 3,622 $ — $ — $ — $ 3,622 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 507 — (105 ) — 402 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 206 142 105 138 591 Income tax expense 38 28 22 31 119 Net income 168 114 83 107 472 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 5 — — — 5 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 163 $ 114 $ 83 $ 107 $ 467 Effective tax rate 18.4 % 20.1 % Basic EPS from continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.40 $ 1.75 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.42 $ 0.31 $ 0.40 $ 1.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 267.00 267.00 267.00 267.00 267.00 Diluted EPS 268.97 268.97 268.97 268.97 268.97

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-Related

Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 3,867 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,867 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 440 — (70 ) — — 370 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 360 185 70 135 — 750 Income tax expense 129 41 16 33 (33 ) 186 Income from continuing operations 231 144 54 102 33 564 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 35 — — — — 35 Net income 266 144 54 102 33 599 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 7 — — — — 7 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 259 $ 144 $ 54 $ 102 $ 33 $ 592 Effective Tax Rate 35.8 % 24.8 % Basic EPS from continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 0.51 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 $ 0.12 $ 1.96 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.78 $ 0.50 $ 0.19 $ 0.35 $ 0.11 $ 1.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 284.44 284.44 284.44 284.44 284.44 284.44 Diluted EPS 289.30 289.30 289.30 289.30 289.30 289.30

