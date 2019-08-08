NantHealth Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“Our 2019 second quarter represents the fourth consecutive quarter of total revenue growth,” said Bob Petrou, Chief Financial Officer of NantHealth. “We generated strong topline growth and substantial gross margin improvement, which was largely driven by continued positive momentum in our Software and SaaS business, and the continuation of cost management throughout the company.”

Software and Services Highlights: Clinical Decision Support (Eviti): In Q2, at America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2019, showcased Eviti ® Connect, the company’s evidence-based treatment intelligence and web-based oncology decision support platform

Connect, the company’s evidence-based treatment intelligence and web-based oncology decision support platform In Q2, as previously announced, signed and launched a three-year partnership with CareSource, a leading nonprofit multi-state health plan, expanding Eviti Connect’s total covered lives to over 25 million

In Q2, released v7.8 with Smart Regimen Search, an enhancement that expedites treatment plan entry via intelligent regimen driven drug matches Payer Engagement (NaviNet): In Q2, at America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2019, showcased NaviNet® Open, the company’s secure, multi-payer platform that lets payers and providers exchange vital administrative and clinical information

In Q2, released a number of enhancements to the NaviNet Open Authorization application, which enable the company’s health plans to offer more configuration options. These include reducing the need for manual intervention via phone and fax processes and saving providers time managing their authorization requests, speeding up delivery of care

In Q2, launched the NaviNet API Gateway, which allows the company’s partners to interact directly with its API’s in a standard method, reducing the reliance on custom integration methods and enabling payer flexibility for their provider networks Connected Care (DeviceConX): In Q2, at the 2019 HIMSS and Health 2.0 European Conference, participated in the first-ever U.S. Pavilion where the company showcased DeviceConX™, HBox ® and VitalsConX to Europe’s eHealth decision makers

and VitalsConX to Europe’s eHealth decision makers In May, at Vitalis, the largest e-health event in Scandinavia, presented the company’s latest connected care solutions and sponsored the Intelligent Hospital Pavilion (IHP), where the company demonstrated its latest DeviceConX 5.15 medical device integration solution

In August, entered into a memorandum of understanding with ASCOM to provide the company’s Denmark client increased visibility of their device parameters. The combined capabilities provide clinicians with increased visibility of intelligent alert notifications, driving more informed decisions at the point of care, closing digital information gaps and allowing for the best possible decisions throughout the hospital ecosystem Sequencing and Molecular Analysis – Highlights: In Q2, total GPS orders were 136, comprised of 86 GPS Cancer and 50 Liquid GPS

In Q2, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2019 Annual Meeting, scientific teams from NantHealth and NantOmics presented: With collaborators from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), “Tumor mutation burden and PD-L1 expression in SDH/FH mutated solid tumors,” which support, for the first time, a potential therapeutic role for inhibition of PD-1/PD-L1 pathway in these tumors With collaborators from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), “Evidence for selective silencing of MHC-binding neoepitopes to avoid immune surveillance,” which can inform the development of effective immunotherapy and cancer vaccine strategies

In Q2, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting, scientific teams from NantHealth and NantOmics presented: With collaborators from Duke University and the Sarcoma Center of Southern California, “Enhanced expression of human cyclin G1 (CCNG1) gene in metastatic cancer, a novel biomarker in development for CCNG1 inhibitor therapy,” which may position CCNG1 as a companion diagnostic for the Delta Rex-G drug A study entitled “The genomic and transcriptomic landscape of left versus right sided breast cancer in 410 cases,” which sheds new light on ESR1 signaling in right sided breast cancers



Business and Financial Highlights

For the 2019 second quarter, total net revenue was $25.7 million, compared with $22.0 million in the 2018 second quarter. Gross profit was $15.9 million, or 62% of total net revenue, compared with $11.5 million, or 52% of total net revenue, for the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined to $15.2 million, from $18.4 million in 2018 second quarter. Research and development expenses decreased to $4.6 million from $5.9 million.

Financial results for the second quarter of 2019 included non-cash charges for loss from related party equity method investment of $2.2 million. Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax, was $14.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with $21.8 million, or $0.20 per share, for the 2018 second quarter. Net loss (including discontinued operations) was $14.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with $23.4 million, or $0.21 per share, for 2018 second quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations, which excludes the losses from our related party equity investment of $2.2 million, an intangible asset impairment charge of $4.0 million, and a gain from change in the fair value of the Bookings Commitment liability of $1.0 million, among other things, was $4.4 million, or $0.04 per share, down from $11.1 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of last year.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Thursday, August 8, 2019, after market close, the company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 844-309-3709 from the U.S. or Canada, or 281-962-4864 from international locations, passcode 3494698. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding topics such as the company’s financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and other comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor’s overall understanding of the financial results for the Company’s core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company’s core business between current, past and future periods. Other companies may define these measures in different ways. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP per share numbers are calculated based on one class of common stock and do not incorporate the effects, if any, of using the two-class method.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payors, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting edge data and technology towards the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth’s comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), connected care solutions that deliver medical device interoperability (DeviceConX) and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; achieving significant commercial market acceptance for our sequencing and molecular analysis solutions; establish relationships with, key thought leaders or payers’ key decision makers in order to establish GPS Cancer as a standard of care for patients with cancer; our ability to grow the market for our Systems Infrastructure, and applications; successfully enhancing our Systems Infrastructure and applications to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to continue our relationship with NantOmics; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; clinical adoption and market acceptance of GPS Cancer; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NantHealth, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,076 $ 18,305 Accounts receivable, net 13,858 15,286 Inventories 303 496 Related party receivables, net 938 1,007 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,726 4,350 Total current assets 27,901 39,444 Property, plant, and equipment, net 18,152 22,978 Goodwill 115,930 115,930 Intangible assets, net 56,242 64,703 Investment in related party 35,749 40,000 Related party receivable, net of current 1,360 1,611 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,783 — Other assets 1,929 1,671 Total assets $ 268,046 $ 286,337 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,047 $ 1,650 Accrued and other current liabilities 12,614 13,832 Deferred revenue 17,566 16,263 Related party payables, net 4,192 4,791 Total current liabilities 37,419 36,536 Deferred revenue, net of current 4,329 6,704 Related party liabilities 20,939 17,708 Related party promissory note 112,666 112,666 Related party convertible note, net 8,613 8,378 Convertible notes, net 81,957 79,433 Operating lease liabilities 11,949 — Other liabilities 20,670 22,081 Total liabilities 298,542 283,506 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 110,454,507 and 109,491,277 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (including 1 share of restricted stock at both dates) 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 888,461 887,289 Accumulated deficit (918,758 ) (884,122 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (210 ) (347 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (30,496 ) 2,831 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 268,046 $ 286,337

NantHealth, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total net revenue $ 25,686 $ 22,047 $ 49,415 $ 44,311 Total cost of revenue 9,816 10,582 21,105 21,651 Gross Profit 15,870 11,465 28,310 22,660 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,177 18,388 31,967 39,122 Research and development 4,584 5,889 9,664 11,040 Amortization of acquisition-related assets 1,054 1,054 2,108 2,108 Impairment of intangible assets 3,977 — 3,977 — Total operating expenses 24,792 25,331 47,716 52,270 Loss from operations (8,922 ) (13,866 ) (19,406 ) (29,610 ) Interest expense, net (4,473 ) (4,262 ) (8,887 ) (8,460 ) Other income (expense), net 1,054 (1,334 ) (1,451 ) (1,154 ) Loss from related party equity method investment (2,208 ) (2,945 ) (4,418 ) (6,206 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (14,549 ) (22,407 ) (34,162 ) (45,430 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 133 (601 ) 359 (1,651 ) Net loss from continuing operations (14,682 ) (21,806 ) (34,521 ) (43,779 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (31 ) (1,591 ) (115 ) (1,785 ) Net loss $ (14,713 ) $ (23,397 ) $ (34,636 ) $ (45,564 ) Net loss per share: Continuing operations Basic and diluted - common stock $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.40 ) Discontinued operations Basic and diluted - common stock $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) Total net loss per share Basic and diluted - common stock $ (0.13 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted - common stock 110,209,510 109,120,438 110,057,981 108,851,348

NantHealth, Inc. Supplemental Revenue Schedule (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Software-as-a-service related $ 18,291 $ 16,220 $ 36,093 $ 32,386 Software and hardware related 3,099 885 4,126 2,340 Maintenance 2,535 2,388 5,028 4,835 Total software-related revenue 23,925 19,493 45,247 39,561 Sequencing and molecular analysis 491 924 1,305 1,764 Home health care services 1,270 1,630 2,863 2,986 Total net revenue $ 25,686 $ 22,047 $ 49,415 $ 44,311 Cost of Revenue: Software-as-a-service related $ 5,743 $ 5,741 $ 11,495 $ 12,342 Software and hardware related 794 789 1,579 1,675 Maintenance 311 234 581 449 Amortization of developed technologies 1,143 1,293 2,376 2,466 Total software-related cost of revenue 7,991 8,057 16,031 16,932 Sequencing and molecular analysis 1,177 1,689 3,603 3,120 Home health care services 648 836 1,471 1,599 Total cost of revenue $ 9,816 $ 10,582 $ 21,105 $ 21,651

NantHealth, Inc. Non-GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations and

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share from Continuing Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss from continuing operations $ (14,682 ) $ (21,806 ) $ (34,521 ) $ (43,779 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss: Loss from related party equity method investment 2,208 2,945 4,418 6,206 Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations 673 1,808 1,323 4,432 Acquisition related sales incentive — 425 — 570 Change in fair value of derivatives liability — (1 ) — (1 ) Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment (989 ) — 1,505 — Impairment of Investment in IOBS — 1,750 — 1,750 Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes 1,403 1,235 2,760 2,429 Intangible amortization from continuing operations 2,197 2,347 4,484 4,574 Impairment of intangible assets 3,977 — 3,977 — Loss on sale of business 582 — 582 — Securities litigation costs — 749 — 823 Tax provision (benefit) resulting from certain noncash tax items 255 (599 ) 366 (1,706 ) Total adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations 10,306 10,659 19,415 19,077 Net loss - Non-GAAP from continuing operations $ (4,376 ) $ (11,147 ) $ (15,106 ) $ (24,702 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 110,209,510 109,120,438 110,057,981 108,851,348 Net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations per Common Share to Net Loss per Common Share from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP (Unaudited): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss per common share from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.40 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations: Loss from related party equity method investment 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.06 Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.04 Acquisition related sales incentive — — — — Change in fair value of derivatives liability — — — — Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment (0.01 ) — 0.01 — Impairment of Investment in IOBS — 0.02 — 0.02 Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Intangible amortization from continuing operations 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Impairment of intangible assets 0.04 — 0.04 — Loss on sale of business 0.01 — 0.01 — Securities litigation costs — 0.01 — 0.01 Tax provision (benefit) resulting from certain noncash tax items — (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Total adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations 0.09 0.10 0.17 0.17 Net loss per common share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 )

