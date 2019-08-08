AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Lake Formation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 06:03 PM EDT
Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of AWS Lake Formation, a fully managed service that makes it much easier for customers to build, secure, and manage data lakes. AWS Lake Formation simplifies and automates many of the complex manual steps usually required to create a data lake, including collecting, cleaning, and cataloging data, and securely making that data available for analytics. Customers can easily bring their data into a data lake from a variety of sources using pre-defined templates, automatically classify and prepare the data, and centrally define granular data access policies to govern access by the different groups within an organization. Customers can then analyze this data using their choice of AWS analytics and machine learning services, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, and AWS Glue, with Amazon EMR, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon SageMaker following in the next few months. There are no additional charges required to use AWS Lake Formation, and customers pay only for the underlying AWS services used. To get started with AWS Lake Formation, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/lake-formation.
Customers want to be able to perform analytics and machine learning across all of their data, regardless of the format or where the data lives. A data lake removes data silos and allows data to reside in a central place so customers can more easily apply different types of analytics and machine learning across all of their data. Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) has become a very popular place for customers to build data lakes because of its scale, cost-effectiveness, durability, and easy integration with AWS’s analytics and machine learning services. However, even with those significant benefits, building and managing a data lake can still be a complex and time-consuming process. Customers need to provision and configure storage, move data from disparate sources into the data lake, and extract the schema and add metadata tags to make it accessible from a searchable data catalog. In order to do so, customers must clean and prepare the data – including partitioning, indexing, and transforming the data – to optimize the performance and cost that comes with running analytics on the data. Then, they have to set up data access roles and enforce security policies across their storage and each of their different analytics engines, and update the security policies when permissions change or new end users are added. And, finally, customers are required to make the data available in a secure way to their data analysts so that they can analyze and process the data using any of the available analytics engines. These steps require customers to perform a lot of manual work, and as a result, most customers can take up to several months to set up a data lake.
AWS Lake Formation significantly simplifies the process and removes the heavy lifting from setting up a data lake. AWS Lake Formation automates manual, time-consuming steps, like provisioning and configuring storage, crawling the data to extract schema and metadata tags, automatically optimizing the partitioning of the data, and transforming the data into formats like Apache Parquet and ORC that are ideal for analytics. AWS Lake Formation cleans and deduplicates data using machine learning to improve data consistency and quality. To simplify data access and security, AWS Lake Formation provides a single, centralized place to set up and manage data access policies, governance, and auditing across Amazon S3 and multiple analytics engines. To reduce the time analysts and data scientists spend hunting down the right data set for their needs, AWS Lake Formation provides a central, searchable catalog which describes the available data sets and their appropriate business use. Customers can now easily access data from a single place and integrate with their choice of AWS analytics and machine learning services, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, and AWS Glue, with Amazon EMR, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon SageMaker following in the next few months. With AWS Lake Formation customers can set up and begin using a data lake in days instead of months.
“Our customers tell us that Amazon S3 is the ideal place to house their data lakes, which is why AWS hosts more data lakes than anyone else – with tens of thousands and growing every day. They’ve also told us that they want it to be easier and faster to set up and manage their data lakes,” said Raju Gulabani, Vice President, Databases, Analytics, and Machine Learning, AWS. “That’s why we built AWS Lake Formation, so customers can spend more time learning from their data and innovating, rather than wrestling that data into functioning data lakes. AWS Lake Formation is available today and we’re excited to see how customers use it as one of the building blocks for growing and transforming their businesses and customer experiences.”
AWS Lake Formation is available today in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), and Europe (Ireland) with additional regions coming soon.
Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world’s leading supplier of in-flight entertainment and communication systems. “We wanted to create a data platform with the ability to manage the security settings for all the different applications in our environment. With AWS Lake Formation, we can now define policies once and enforce them in the same way, everywhere, for multiple services we use, including AWS Glue and Amazon Athena,” said Anand Desikan, Director of Cloud and Data Services, Panasonic Avionics. “The enhanced level of control gives us secure access to data and meta-data for columns and tables, not just for bulk objects, which is an important part of our data security and governance standard.”
Amgen is the world’s largest independent biotechnology company. “At Amgen we’ve been heavy users of Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, and Databricks clusters for over three years. Setting up security and access controls for each AWS account, service, user, and data set at the level of detail that was required could be cumbersome,” said Kerby Johnson, Enterprise Data Lake Product Owner, Amgen. “AWS Lake Formation streamlines the process with a central point of control while also enabling us to manage who is using our data, and how, with more detail. AWS Lake Formation allows us to manage permissions on Amazon S3 objects like we would manage permissions on data in a database. Our users will be able to find, access, and analyze the data they need with the tools they prefer. This new workflow can make everyone more productive when using Amgen’s data.”
Alcon is a leader in innovation and development of life-changing vision and eye care products. “Like a lot of companies, we started our data lake initiative to get away from having inaccessible silos of data,” said Srinivas Ravilisetty, IT Analytics Lead, Alcon. ”With AWS Lake Formation we can quickly add access to existing Amazon S3 buckets and define what’s in them and how it can be used. The data remains in place in S3, but we have full control over it for other uses.”
Life360 is the world’s leading peace of mind service for families. The Life360 app brings families closer with smart features designed to protect and connect the people who matter most. “We wanted to use AWS Lake Formation to build our data lake for supporting location-based time-series data, and make it much easier to load data. The pre-fabricated blueprints helped get data into the data lake without our data engineering team having to write code from scratch, so they could focus on operationalizing ingest, not reinventing the wheel,” said Richard Chennault, Head of Cloud and Data Services, Life360, Inc. “With AWS Lake Formation we were able to quickly unlock data available in Amazon S3 and make it available to analyze across a broad spectrum of AWS data services. The data remains in place in Amazon S3, we can analyze it in many different ways, and we maintain full control over it.”
Zalando is Europe’s leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. “As Europe’s most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey,” said Alberto Miorin, Engineering Lead, Zalando SE. “AWS Lake Formation gave us a scalable central point of control for data access through Amazon Redshift that not only simplified the process, but improved it through granular control over how our data is being used. Now we can discover, access, and analyze data in our data lake with our preferred tools, and leverage it for business intelligence and data science. This streamlined workflow helps our executives make the right decisions on time, and fosters innovation through machine learning.”
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. “I focus on helping clients in their ‘Data on Cloud’ journey. Specific to that, we have seen that organizations are dealing with a lack of trusted data when they need to perform analytics on data coming from multiple sources,” said Namrata Maheshwary, Senior Architect for the Data Business Group, Accenture. “Data cleansing is a critical step in data analytics and can greatly impact the business outcome and decision making. The new features in AWS Lake Formation have been hugely beneficial to address the challenge of data veracity and securing access to the data lake. We found it tremendously useful to make use of the advanced machine learning techniques for data preparation to find matching records, clean, and deduplicate data from different data sources. This will help reduce the time, effort, and cost, while improving the quality and accuracy of the data in a customer’s data lakes.”
Quantiphi is an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data software and services company driven by the desire to solve complex business problems. Quantiphi specializes in building data lakes and AI solutions for customers to deliver quantifiable value. “AWS Lake Formation allows us to deliver a secure data lake with access to relevant data in days,” said Arnav Gupta, AWS Practice Lead, Quantiphi. “We now have the ability to deliver the best of both worlds for our customers – full security, plus simplified access to relevant data for their users to make decisions easily. Our customers can focus on making smarter, analysis-driven business decisions by tapping into a powerful, centralized data source.”
About Amazon Web Services
For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 66 Availability Zones (AZs) within 21 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005930/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT