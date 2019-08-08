Une acquisition permet à Tricentis de déployer dans le cloud l’automatisation des tests Selenium et Appium

|By Business Wire
Tricentis a annoncé l’acquisition de TestProject, une plateforme d’automatisation collective unique en son genre, et conçue pour les équipes d’Agile. Dans le cadre de son engagement envers TestProject, Tricentis investira dans la recherche et le développement pour promouvoir le produit, élargir la communauté et aider les testeurs à maîtriser les meilleures pratiques d’automatisation des tests Web, Android et iOS.
TestProject s’appuie sur les principaux outils d’automatisation des tests open source : Selenium et Appium. Le logiciel prend en charge tous les principaux systèmes d’exploitation et permet à toute équipe logicielle de tester les applications Web, Android et iOS, par le biais d’une approche « low-code/no-code » (code réduit ou absent). Avec cette approche axée sur la communauté, les éléments d’automatisation sont partagés avec l’ensemble des développeurs, ce qui réduit le temps requis pour élaborer une automatisation de test robuste. La mise en correspondance basée sur l’IA analyse automatiquement l’application testée et recommande des ajouts qui amélioreront les tests.
« Tricentis est une société qui a toujours placé le testeur au premier plan », a déclaré Sandeep Johri, PDG de Tricentis. « En nous associant à TestProject, nous renforçons notre engagement en faveur de la démocratisation de l’automatisation des tests, en fournissant une plateforme ouverte pour l’innovation. En collaborant avec les entreprises, nous avons constaté un réel besoin d’adapter les infrastructures de test open source à l’ensemble de l’entreprise. Avec sa technologie déployée dans le cloud et axée sur la communauté, TestProject fournit une solution évolutive et collaborative. »
TestProject conservera son offre gratuite basée sur la communauté, et fonctionnera de manière indépendante, offrant une plateforme ouverte aux testeurs dans tous les secteurs d’activité. Les testeurs peuvent continuer à utiliser les langages de programmation, les outils et les systèmes d’exploitation de leur choix pour leurs projets. De plus, les utilisateurs de TestProject peuvent améliorer l’automatisation des tests grâce aux fonctionnalités qu’offre Tricentis pour la gestion des tests Agile, les essais de chargement, et les tests de bout en bout. Tricentis s’appuiera sur ses partenariats avec les principaux prestataires de services cloud, tels que Microsoft et AWS, afin de renforcer son avance en matière de test cloud.
Le PDG actuel de TestProject, Mark Kardashov, deviendra directeur général de TestProject, et l’équipe de TestProject continuera à piloter l’innovation de TestProject au sein de Tricentis.
« Je suis extrêmement fier de ce que TestProject et notre communauté ont accompli au cours des dernières années, et je suis impatient de voir ce qui nous attend », a confié M. Kardashov. « Les tests sont un élément essentiel dans tout pipeline de développement logiciel, et je suis ravi de m’associer au leader du marché, Tricentis, pour garantir l’autonomisation de chaque testeur. La focalisation de Tricentis sur le testeur correspond parfaitement à la nôtre. L’envergure, les outils et la marque mondiale de Tricentis joueront un rôle déterminant pour faire de TestProject le chef de file de l’automatisation de tests, basée sur la communauté. »
À propos de TestProject
TestProject est une plateforme de test collective et déployée dans le cloud, unique au monde. TestProject facilite la tâche des testeurs, en leur permettant de collaborer rapidement à l’aide de cadres open source populaires (Selenium et Appium, par exemple), afin de garantir qualité et vitesse d’exécution. En permettant à une communauté collaborative de s’associer, en tant qu’individus et en équipes, TestProject façonne l’avenir des tests logiciels. Fondée en 2015, TestProject est basée à Petah-Tikva, en Israël. Pour en savoir plus, consultez le site https://testproject.io.
À propos de Tricentis
Ayant mis au point la plateforme de tests continus, n° 1 du secteur, Tricentis est réputée pour avoir réinventé les tests logiciels pour DevOps. Grâce à la gestion agile des tests et à une automatisation optimisée capable de prendre en charge plus de 150 technologies, nous fournissons un aperçu automatisé des risques commerciaux de vos versions logicielles. Au lieu de faire obstacle, vos tests deviennent des catalyseurs d’innovation. Il en résulte une vitesse de livraison logicielle accélérée, une amélioration de la rentabilité et une réduction des risques pour l’entreprise.
Tricentis est le seul fournisseur à obtenir le statut de « leader » dans les trois principaux rapports d’analystes (ou « Triple Crown »). Cet honneur est basé sur notre leadership technique, notre innovation et notre clientèle de plus de 1500 entreprises Global 2000, notamment des entreprises internationales telles que Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods et WorldPay. Les clients comptent sur Tricentis pour atteindre et maintenir des taux d’automatisation de test de plus de 90 %, ce qui implique d’augmenter la couverture des risques tout en accélérant les tests pour talonner Agile et DevOps.
À l’international, Tricentis est implantée dans les pays suivants : Allemagne, Australie, Autriche, Belgique, Danemark, États-Unis, Inde, Pays-Bas, Pologne, Royaume-Uni, Singapour et Suisse. Pour en savoir plus, consultez le site https://www.tricentis.com, ou suivez-nous sur LinkedIn, Twitter, et Facebook.
