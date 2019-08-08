Ping An OneConnect Proposes Blockchain-Network-as-a-Service (BNaaS) to Establish an Open and Shared Financial System with Blockchain

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 8, 2019 11:19 PM EDT
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or “the Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, is featured in the Ping An Blockchain Whitepaper (2019) – Establishing An Open and Shared Financial System with Blockchain1 co-published by IDC and Ping An Blockchain Research Institute.
OneConnect is an associate company of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An” or “the Group”, HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318), one of the world’s largest financial institutions and a global leader in the digital transformation of financial services. Leveraging the strong partnership with Ping An, the Company has established world-leading technology capabilities for financial services in AI, big data analytics and blockchain.
As a flagship manufacturer in China’s blockchain market, OneConnect has innovatively developed the FiMAX S3C fully encrypted blockchain architecture to address the challenges in privacy protection, system performance and interoperability in the development of blockchain. The Company has applied the technology in 14 business scenarios, including trade finance, asset-backed securities, supply chain finance and reinsurance.
According to the international market intelligence company IDC, the total spending in China’s blockchain market reached 160 million US dollars in 2018, and the growth is expected to continue in the next three years. With the support of blockchain, distributed architecture will become the key foundation of data market by 2021. The core value of blockchain technology in shaping digital trust will make a far-reaching impact on the existing business society. In the whitepaper, IDC closely studies OneConnect’s blockchain technology and its application to shed light on the future trends of blockchain technology and its market prospect.
OneConnect’s FiMAX S3C blockchain architecture blockchain features a number of independently developed and advanced technologies, and has several competitive edges such as low latency, high TPS and system integrity. The Company not only provides customized blockchain solutions for business entities, but also creates BNaaS (Blockchain-Network-as-a-Service) that can be implemented on a large scale. Unlike traditional BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) platforms, where a chain and its nodes are generated by a single account, BNaaS enables users to independently create and publish new blockchain networks, as well as join existing commercial blockchain networks through BNaaS Marketplace.
“OneConnect is always dedicated to exploring application scenarios of blockchain technology, as well as reducing the costs of social trust for individuals, businesses and financial institutions. A blockchain-powered system is usually regarded as a platform. By bring up BNaaS for the first time, we start to see it as a network. We believe the value of blockchain could be truly realized only when every participants are linked to blockchain network sharing profits and responsibilities, ” said WANG Menghan, Senior Product Director and head of OneConnect Blockchain Product Team.
In April 2019, OneConnect implemented the Tianjin Port Blockchain Cross-border Trade Verification Pilot Project. The project is the first cross-border trade network and ecosystem powered by blockchain technology in China, with Tianjin Port being the first to deeply integrate blockchain technology into all aspects of cross-border trade, including trade, finance, logistics and regulation. Based on the project experience, OneConnect has published the Blockchain Whitepaper for Cross-Border Trade2 to introduce how blockchain solutions can add value to cross-border trade by addressing the pain points in the specific business scenarios.
In October 2018, OneConnect delivered eTradeConnect, a blockchain trading platform led by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The platform is designed, developed and configured by OneConnect, with 12 Chinese and international banks participating in the project to date.
1“Ping An Blockchain Whitepaper (2019) – Establishing An Open and Shared Financial System with Blockchain” can be downloaded from http://www.oneconnectft.com/pdf/en_02.pdf
2 “Blockchain Whitepaper for Cross-Border Trade” can be downloaded from http://www.oneconnectft.com/pdf/en_01.pdf
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect (“the Company”) is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. These solutions enable our customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.
OneConnect is an associate of Ping An Group. As of June 30, 2019, Ping An Group was China’s second-largest financial institution and the fifth-largest globally by market capitalization. OneConnect leverages the Group’s 30 years of extensive experience in financial services and accurately addresses the needs of different financial institutions. The Company’s 12 technology solutions strategically cover multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses—from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services and operations, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.
OneConnect’s customer base includes all of China’s major banks, 99% of its city commercial banks, and 38% of its insurance companies
For more information, please visit http://www.oneconnectft.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005981/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT