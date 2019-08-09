Ubiquiti Networks Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 9, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019, ended June 30, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary
- Revenues of $286.6 million, increasing 6.3% year-over-year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01, increasing 7.4% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.19, increasing 17.8% year-over-year
- Repurchased 1,116,466 shares of common stock at an average price of $127.52 per share
Full Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary
- Revenues of $1.2 billion, increasing 14.2% year-over-year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $4.51 increasing 79.7% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.77, increasing 29.3% year-over-year
- Repurchased 4,733,853 shares of common stock at an average of $99.38 per share
Capital Return Summary
Stock Repurchases
- As of August 8, 2019, the Company had $7.4 million of availability under the $200 million share repurchase program announced on November 9, 2018.
- The Company has initiated a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed on August 9, 2019.
Dividends
- The Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a $0.30 per share cash dividend payable on August 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2019.
- The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.30 per share after the conclusion of each quarter of fiscal year 2020, although all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance and results of operations, available cash and cash flow, capital requirements, applicable corporate legal requirements, and other factors.
Effective Tax Rate
- On June 21, 2019, the Internal Revenue Service published TD 9866 (the “Final GILTI Regulations”), increasing the amount of taxes we owe each year on income earned outside the US. This was the primary driver of the increase in the Company's effective tax rate for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 to 15.4% as compared to our 11.4% effective rate for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.
- The Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2019 effective tax rate was 27.1% and includes a cumulative adjustment of $12.3 million to reflect the impact of the Final GILTI Regulations on our results reported through the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The reported tax expense for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 did not reflect these additional taxes due because the Final GILTI Regulations were not published until June 2019.
Change of Name and Transfer to New York Stock Exchange
- Ubiquiti will change its corporate name to Ubiquiti Inc. and transfer its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Company’s common stock has been authorized for listing and is scheduled to begin trading on the NYSE on August 20, 2019, under the new trading symbol UI.
- At the close of business on August 19, 2019, the company will legally change its name to Ubiquiti Inc. The last trading day on NASDAQ under the name Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and the UBNT symbol is expected to be August 19, 2019.
Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
|
Income statement highlights
|
|
F4Q19
|
|
F3Q19
|
|
F4Q18
|
Revenues
|
|
286.6
|
|
284.9
|
|
269.8
|
Service Provider Technology
|
|
100.9
|
|
109.4
|
|
105.9
|
Enterprise Technology
|
|
185.7
|
|
175.5
|
|
163.8
|
Gross profit
|
|
132.9
|
|
132.8
|
|
120.5
|
Gross Profit (%)
|
|
46.4%
|
|
46.6%
|
|
44.7%
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
32.1
|
|
30.7
|
|
32.4
|
Income from Operations
|
|
100.8
|
|
102.1
|
|
88.1
|
GAAP Net Income
|
|
70.9
|
|
88.3
|
|
70.1
|
GAAP EPS (diluted)
|
|
1.01
|
|
1.25
|
|
0.94
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
83.6
|
|
88.9
|
|
74.8
|
Non-GAAP EPS (diluted)
|
|
1.19
|
|
1.26
|
|
1.01
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (1)
|
Service Provider Technology
|
|
$
|
100,932
|
|
$
|
105,941
|
|
$
|
428,490
|
|
$
|
446,600
|
Enterprise Technology
|
|
185,709
|
|
163,837
|
|
733,243
|
|
570,261
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
286,641
|
|
$
|
269,778
|
|
$
|
1,161,733
|
|
$
|
1,016,861
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Revenues by Geographical Area
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (1)
|
North America
|
|
$
|
147,477
|
|
$
|
124,451
|
|
$
|
497,218
|
|
$
|
410,378
|
South America
|
|
20,664
|
|
20,570
|
|
78,723
|
|
92,251
|
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
|
|
92,348
|
|
102,310
|
|
477,332
|
|
411,388
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
26,152
|
|
22,447
|
|
108,460
|
|
102,844
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
286,641
|
|
$
|
269,778
|
|
$
|
1,161,733
|
|
$
|
1,016,861
(1) Derived from audited consolidated statements as of and for the year ended June 30, 2018
Income Statement Items
Gross Margins
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, GAAP gross profit was $132.9 million. GAAP gross margin of 46.4% increased 1.7% versus the comparable prior-year period GAAP gross margin of 44.7% and decreased 0.2% versus the prior quarter GAAP gross margin of 46.6%.
On a full year basis, fiscal 2019 GAAP gross profit was $537.6 million. GAAP gross margin of 46.3% increased 2.7% versus the comparable prior year period GAAP gross margin of 43.6%.
The increases in gross profit percentage for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 as compared to the comparable prior-year period was driven by favorable mix of products sold, lower indirect expenses, lower inventory write-offs offset, in part by higher tariff-related costs. The increases in gross profit percentage for the full year fiscal 2019 as compared to the comparable prior-year period was driven by favorable mix of products sold, lower inventory write-offs offset, in party by higher tariff-related costs and higher indirect expenses.
Research and Development
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, research and development (R&D) expenses were $22.5 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the R&D expenses of $19.5 million in the comparable prior year period and R&D expenses of $21.3 million in the prior quarter.
On a full year basis, fiscal 2019 R&D expenses were $82.1 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the R&D expense of $74.3 million in the comparable prior year period.
Increased costs in both the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 and full year fiscal 2019, as compared to the comparable prior-year periods, were driven by higher employee-related expenses and other development activities.
Sales, General and Administrative
The Company’s sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 were $9.5 million. This reflects a decrease as compared to the SG&A expenses of $12.9 million in the comparable prior year period and a slight increase as compared to the SG&A expenses of $9.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in fourth quarter fiscal 2019 as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily related to lower professional fees.
On a full year basis, fiscal 2019 SG&A expense was $43.2 million reflecting a slight increase as compared to the SG&A expense of $43.1 million for fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 SG&A expenses were consistent with fiscal 2018 primarily due to higher employee-related costs and web store operating costs and offset, in part, by lower professional fees, marketing expense and stock-based compensation.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, GAAP net income was $70.9 million and non-GAAP net income was $83.6 million. This reflects an increase in non-GAAP net income from the comparable prior year period by 11.8%, primarily driven by a 6.3% increase in revenues and a higher gross margin.
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.01 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.19. This reflects a 7.4% increase in GAAP earnings per share and a 17.8% increase in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from the comparable prior-year period. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share benefited from higher net income and a reduction in GAAP and non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.
Balance Sheet Items
Cash and Investments
Total cash and cash equivalents were $238.1 million as of June 30, 2019 compared with $666.7 million as of June 30, 2018. In addition, as of June 30, 2019, we held $101.5 million in available-for-sale securities.
DSOs
This quarter the Company experienced a decline in days' sales outstanding (DSOs) in accounts receivable to 50 days, as compared with 51 days in the third quarter fiscal 2019.
Inventory
Finished goods inventory as of June 30, 2019 was $260.9 million. This represents a decrease of $15.8 million from March 31, 2019 and an increase of $164.2 million from June 30, 2018. We expect to manage our finished goods inventory to meet demand, reduce lead times and secure supply.
Cash Flow Statement Items
The Company’s net cash flow from operations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $259.3 million, compared with net cash flow from operations of $332.05 for the comparable prior year period. The $72.8 million decrease in operating cash flow during fiscal 2019 as compared with the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by the net impact of increased inventory and the corresponding payables, partially offset by higher net income. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Company used $157.6 million of cash for investing activities, which was primarily related to net investments in available-for-sale securities of $100.9 million and also used $530.2 million of cash for financing activities, which was driven by $468.2 million in stock repurchases, and $71.4 million in cash dividend payments and offset, in part, by draws of $35.0 million under our revolving facility.
About Ubiquiti Networks
Ubiquiti Networks is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale — aggregate shipments of nearly 85 million devices play a key role in creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UNMS and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.
Ubiquiti and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.
Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as “look”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “consider” and “plan” and statements in the future tense are forward looking statements. The statements in this press release that could be deemed forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions to pay regular quarterly cash dividends, the Company's anticipated corporate name change and transfer of its common stock listing from the NASDAQ Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange, and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially or cause a material adverse impact on our results. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of U.S. tariffs on results; fluctuations in our operating results; varying demand for our products due to the financial and operating condition of our distributors and their customers, and our distributors' inventory management practices; political and economic conditions and volatility affecting the stability of business environments, economic growth, currency values, commodity prices and other factors that may influence the ultimate demand for our products in particular geographies or globally; impact of counterfeiting and our ability to contain such impact; our reliance on a limited number of distributors; inability of our contract manufacturers and suppliers to meet our demand; our dependence on Qualcomm Atheros for chipsets without a short-term alternative; as we move into new markets competition from certain of our current or potential competitors who may be more established in such markets; our ability to keep pace with technological and market developments; success and timing of new product introductions by us and the performance of our products generally; our ability to effectively manage the significant increase in our transactional sales volumes; we may become subject to warranty claims, product liability and product recalls; that a substantial majority of our sales are into countries outside the United States and we are subject to numerous U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws; costs related to responding to government inquiries related to regulatory compliance; our reliance on the Ubiquiti Community; our reliance on certain key members of our management team, including our founder and chief executive officer, Robert J. Pera; adverse tax-related matters such as tax audits, changes in our effective tax rate or new tax legislative proposals; whether the final determination of our income tax liability may be materially different from our income tax provisions; the impact of any intellectual property litigation and claims for indemnification; litigation related to U.S. Securities laws; and economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad. We discuss these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, and subsequent filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained by contacting the Ubiquiti Networks Investor Relations Department, by email at [email protected] or by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Ubiquiti Networks website, http://ir.ui.com.
Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Ubiquiti Networks undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (1)
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
286,641
|
|
$
|
269,778
|
|
$
|
1,161,733
|
|
$
|
1,016,861
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
153,704
|
|
149,238
|
|
624,129
|
|
573,289
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
132,937
|
|
$
|
120,540
|
|
$
|
537,604
|
|
$
|
443,572
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
22,530
|
|
19,508
|
|
82,070
|
|
74,324
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
9,522
|
|
12,918
|
|
43,237
|
|
43,121
|
Litigation settlement
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
18,000
|
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
32,052
|
|
32,426
|
|
143,307
|
|
117,445
|
Income from operations
|
|
100,885
|
|
88,114
|
|
394,297
|
|
326,127
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
|
(3,622)
|
|
(3,451)
|
|
(12,808)
|
|
(11,985)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
97,263
|
|
84,663
|
|
381,489
|
|
314,142
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
26,368
|
|
14,578
|
|
58,795
|
|
117,852
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
70,895
|
|
$
|
70,085
|
|
$
|
322,694
|
|
$
|
196,290
|
Net income per share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
$
|
4.52
|
|
$
|
2.54
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
$
|
4.51
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
70,169
|
|
74,105
|
|
71,435
|
|
77,179
|
Diluted
|
|
70,282
|
|
74,307
|
|
71,602
|
|
78,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities
|
|
216
|
|
—
|
|
393
|
|
—
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
71,111
|
|
$
|
70,085
|
|
$
|
323,087
|
|
$
|
196,290
(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
70,895
|
|
$
|
88,300
|
|
$
|
70,085
|
|
$
|
322,694
|
|
$
|
196,290
|
Stock-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
27
|
|
26
|
|
36
|
|
347
|
|
360
|
Research and development
|
|
526
|
|
555
|
|
520
|
|
2,045
|
|
1,873
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
31
|
|
171
|
|
228
|
|
498
|
|
975
|
Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
50
|
|
—
|
|
(28,138)
|
Tax Regulation changes
|
|
12,264
|
(1)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
Tax Reform
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
3,774
|
|
2,765
|
|
116,572
|
Litigation settlement
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
18,000
|
|
—
|
SEC related matters
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
492
|
|
—
|
|
809
|
Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(126)
|
|
(177)
|
|
(396)
|
|
(4,685)
|
|
(1,328)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
83,617
|
|
$
|
88,875
|
|
$
|
74,789
|
|
$
|
341,664
|
|
$
|
287,413
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
4.77
|
|
$
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
|
70,282
|
|
70,692
|
|
74,307
|
|
71,602
|
|
78,331
|
Share adjustment (ASU 2016-09 Adoption)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(50)
|
|
—
|
|
(338)
|
Weighted-average shares used in Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
70,282
|
|
70,692
|
|
74,257
|
|
71,602
|
|
77,993
(1) The $12.3 million non-GAAP adjustment in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 related to Tax Regulation changes represents our estimate of the impact of the Final GILTI Regulations on our earnings during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. This fourth quarter adjustment is not included in the full year non-GAAP results because the fiscal 2019 results properly reflect the full year impact of the Final GILTI Regulations and we expect the Final GILTI Regulations to impact us in the future. As a result, the sum of the quarterly non-GAAP results will not equal the full year non-GAAP results.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as stock-based compensation expense, net tax benefits related to equity awards exercises and vesting, unusual litigation settlements, SEC related matters, Tax Reform, Tax Regulation changes and the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.
Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, the substance behind management's decision to use this non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors is included under the paragraphs below.
Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors
We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met specified targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company's activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company's operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results in the same way that management does and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.
About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share
We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:
• Stock-based compensation expense
• Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting
• Litigation settlement
• Tax Reform and Tax Regulation changes
• SEC related matters
• Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results.
For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Net Income” included in this press release.
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018 (1)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
238,147
|
|
$
|
666,681
|
Investments — short-term
|
|
69,866
|
|
—
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
156,043
|
|
174,521
|
Inventories
|
|
264,281
|
|
102,220
|
Vendor deposits
|
|
11,608
|
|
39,029
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
23
|
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
13,843
|
|
18,901
|
Total current assets
|
|
753,811
|
|
1,001,352
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
13,618
|
|
14,328
|
Deferred tax assets — long-term
|
|
2,910
|
|
3,106
|
Investments — long-term
|
|
31,585
|
|
—
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
73,941
|
|
3,791
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
875,865
|
|
$
|
1,022,577
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
38,722
|
|
$
|
14,098
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
25,556
|
|
5,780
|
Debt — short-term
|
|
30,675
|
|
24,425
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
84,233
|
|
68,613
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
179,186
|
|
112,916
|
Income taxes payable — long-term
|
|
124,262
|
|
127,719
|
Debt — long-term
|
|
464,700
|
|
460,352
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
8,440
|
|
5,842
|
Total liabilities
|
|
776,588
|
|
706,829
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
69
|
|
74
|
Additional paid–in capital
|
|
—
|
|
393
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
393
|
|
—
|
Retained earnings
|
|
98,815
|
|
315,281
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
99,277
|
|
315,748
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
875,865
|
|
$
|
1,022,577
(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018 (1)
|
|
2017 (2)
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
322,694
|
|
$
|
196,290
|
|
$
|
257,506
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,556
|
|
7,310
|
|
7,103
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,114
|
|
751
|
|
256
|
Premium amortization and (discount accretion), net
|
(696)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Write off unamortized debt issuance costs
|
—
|
|
489
|
|
—
|
Provision for inventory obsolescence
|
1,637
|
|
2,336
|
|
2,479
|
Provisions/(recovery) for loss on vendor deposits
|
2,911
|
|
14,891
|
|
(1,096)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,890
|
|
3,208
|
|
2,785
|
Deferred taxes
|
196
|
|
2,027
|
|
(938)
|
Other, net
|
(725)
|
|
(849)
|
|
1,081
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
18,728
|
|
(33,973)
|
|
(58,164)
|
Inventories
|
(163,659)
|
|
35,974
|
|
(86,988)
|
Vendor deposits
|
27,705
|
|
4,798
|
|
(22,730)
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
(23)
|
|
2,419
|
|
(2,120)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(15,812)
|
|
(9,404)
|
|
(3,061)
|
Accounts payable
|
24,329
|
|
(34,596)
|
|
(2,554)
|
Income taxes payable
|
16,318
|
|
103,769
|
|
5,041
|
Deferred revenues
|
9,079
|
|
4,941
|
|
3,649
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
5,016
|
|
31,666
|
|
9,787
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
259,258
|
|
332,047
|
|
112,036
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment and other long-term assets
|
(9,684)
|
|
(9,115)
|
|
(7,232)
|
Private equity investment
|
(5,000)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Deposits on long-term asset
|
(42,000)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Purchase of investments
|
(220,076)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
80,889
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from maturity of investments
|
38,304
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
(157,567)
|
|
(9,115)
|
|
(7,232)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowing under the Credit Facility- Term
|
—
|
|
500,000
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from borrowing under the Credit Facility- Revolver
|
35,000
|
|
218,500
|
|
99,000
|
Repayment against Credit Facility- Revolver
|
—
|
|
(399,500)
|
|
(34,000)
|
Repayment against Credit Facility - Term
|
(25,000)
|
|
(88,750)
|
|
(11,250)
|
Debt Issuance Costs
|
—
|
|
(5,186)
|
|
—
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(468,225)
|
|
(445,014)
|
|
(105,229)
|
Payment of common stock cash dividends
|
(71,358)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
831
|
|
1,539
|
|
1,436
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock options
|
—
|
|
(40,623)
|
|
—
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
|
(1,473)
|
|
(1,415)
|
|
(1,594)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(530,225)
|
|
(260,449)
|
|
(51,637)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(428,534)
|
|
62,483
|
|
53,167
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
666,681
|
|
604,198
|
|
551,031
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
238,147
|
|
$
|
666,681
|
|
$
|
604,198
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|
$
|
41,725
|
|
$
|
9,605
|
|
$
|
25,743
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
23,348
|
|
$
|
11,377
|
|
$
|
5,194
|
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid stock repurchases
|
$
|
2,223
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Unpaid property and equipment and other long-term assets
|
$
|
440
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
$
|
458
|
Net unsettled investment purchases, (sales, and maturities)
|
$
|
(522)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
(2) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005204/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT