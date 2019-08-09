Ubiquiti Networks Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019, ended June 30, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary

Revenues of $286.6 million, increasing 6.3% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01, increasing 7.4% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.19, increasing 17.8% year-over-year

Repurchased 1,116,466 shares of common stock at an average price of $127.52 per share

Full Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary

Revenues of $1.2 billion, increasing 14.2% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS of $4.51 increasing 79.7% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.77, increasing 29.3% year-over-year

Repurchased 4,733,853 shares of common stock at an average of $99.38 per share

Capital Return Summary

Stock Repurchases

As of August 8, 2019, the Company had $7.4 million of availability under the $200 million share repurchase program announced on November 9, 2018.

The Company has initiated a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed on August 9, 2019.

Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a $0.30 per share cash dividend payable on August 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2019.

The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.30 per share after the conclusion of each quarter of fiscal year 2020, although all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance and results of operations, available cash and cash flow, capital requirements, applicable corporate legal requirements, and other factors.

Effective Tax Rate

On June 21, 2019, the Internal Revenue Service published TD 9866 (the “Final GILTI Regulations”), increasing the amount of taxes we owe each year on income earned outside the US. This was the primary driver of the increase in the Company's effective tax rate for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 to 15.4% as compared to our 11.4% effective rate for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.

The Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2019 effective tax rate was 27.1% and includes a cumulative adjustment of $12.3 million to reflect the impact of the Final GILTI Regulations on our results reported through the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The reported tax expense for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 did not reflect these additional taxes due because the Final GILTI Regulations were not published until June 2019.

Change of Name and Transfer to New York Stock Exchange

Ubiquiti will change its corporate name to Ubiquiti Inc. and transfer its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Company’s common stock has been authorized for listing and is scheduled to begin trading on the NYSE on August 20, 2019, under the new trading symbol UI.

At the close of business on August 19, 2019, the company will legally change its name to Ubiquiti Inc. The last trading day on NASDAQ under the name Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and the UBNT symbol is expected to be August 19, 2019.

Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Income statement highlights F4Q19 F3Q19 F4Q18 Revenues 286.6 284.9 269.8 Service Provider Technology 100.9 109.4 105.9 Enterprise Technology 185.7 175.5 163.8 Gross profit 132.9 132.8 120.5 Gross Profit (%) 46.4% 46.6% 44.7% Total Operating Expenses 32.1 30.7 32.4 Income from Operations 100.8 102.1 88.1 GAAP Net Income 70.9 88.3 70.1 GAAP EPS (diluted) 1.01 1.25 0.94 Non-GAAP Net Income 83.6 88.9 74.8 Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) 1.19 1.26 1.01

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Revenues by Product Type (In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (1) Service Provider Technology $ 100,932 $ 105,941 $ 428,490 $ 446,600 Enterprise Technology 185,709 163,837 733,243 570,261 Total revenues $ 286,641 $ 269,778 $ 1,161,733 $ 1,016,861

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Revenues by Geographical Area (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (1) North America $ 147,477 $ 124,451 $ 497,218 $ 410,378 South America 20,664 20,570 78,723 92,251 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 92,348 102,310 477,332 411,388 Asia Pacific 26,152 22,447 108,460 102,844 Total revenues $ 286,641 $ 269,778 $ 1,161,733 $ 1,016,861

(1) Derived from audited consolidated statements as of and for the year ended June 30, 2018

Income Statement Items

Gross Margins

During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, GAAP gross profit was $132.9 million. GAAP gross margin of 46.4% increased 1.7% versus the comparable prior-year period GAAP gross margin of 44.7% and decreased 0.2% versus the prior quarter GAAP gross margin of 46.6%.

On a full year basis, fiscal 2019 GAAP gross profit was $537.6 million. GAAP gross margin of 46.3% increased 2.7% versus the comparable prior year period GAAP gross margin of 43.6%.

The increases in gross profit percentage for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 as compared to the comparable prior-year period was driven by favorable mix of products sold, lower indirect expenses, lower inventory write-offs offset, in part by higher tariff-related costs. The increases in gross profit percentage for the full year fiscal 2019 as compared to the comparable prior-year period was driven by favorable mix of products sold, lower inventory write-offs offset, in party by higher tariff-related costs and higher indirect expenses.

Research and Development

During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, research and development (R&D) expenses were $22.5 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the R&D expenses of $19.5 million in the comparable prior year period and R&D expenses of $21.3 million in the prior quarter.

On a full year basis, fiscal 2019 R&D expenses were $82.1 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the R&D expense of $74.3 million in the comparable prior year period.

Increased costs in both the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 and full year fiscal 2019, as compared to the comparable prior-year periods, were driven by higher employee-related expenses and other development activities.

Sales, General and Administrative

The Company’s sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 were $9.5 million. This reflects a decrease as compared to the SG&A expenses of $12.9 million in the comparable prior year period and a slight increase as compared to the SG&A expenses of $9.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in fourth quarter fiscal 2019 as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily related to lower professional fees.

On a full year basis, fiscal 2019 SG&A expense was $43.2 million reflecting a slight increase as compared to the SG&A expense of $43.1 million for fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 SG&A expenses were consistent with fiscal 2018 primarily due to higher employee-related costs and web store operating costs and offset, in part, by lower professional fees, marketing expense and stock-based compensation.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, GAAP net income was $70.9 million and non-GAAP net income was $83.6 million. This reflects an increase in non-GAAP net income from the comparable prior year period by 11.8%, primarily driven by a 6.3% increase in revenues and a higher gross margin.

During the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.01 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.19. This reflects a 7.4% increase in GAAP earnings per share and a 17.8% increase in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from the comparable prior-year period. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share benefited from higher net income and a reduction in GAAP and non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Items

Cash and Investments

Total cash and cash equivalents were $238.1 million as of June 30, 2019 compared with $666.7 million as of June 30, 2018. In addition, as of June 30, 2019, we held $101.5 million in available-for-sale securities.

DSOs

This quarter the Company experienced a decline in days' sales outstanding (DSOs) in accounts receivable to 50 days, as compared with 51 days in the third quarter fiscal 2019.

Inventory

Finished goods inventory as of June 30, 2019 was $260.9 million. This represents a decrease of $15.8 million from March 31, 2019 and an increase of $164.2 million from June 30, 2018. We expect to manage our finished goods inventory to meet demand, reduce lead times and secure supply.

Cash Flow Statement Items

The Company’s net cash flow from operations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $259.3 million, compared with net cash flow from operations of $332.05 for the comparable prior year period. The $72.8 million decrease in operating cash flow during fiscal 2019 as compared with the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by the net impact of increased inventory and the corresponding payables, partially offset by higher net income. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Company used $157.6 million of cash for investing activities, which was primarily related to net investments in available-for-sale securities of $100.9 million and also used $530.2 million of cash for financing activities, which was driven by $468.2 million in stock repurchases, and $71.4 million in cash dividend payments and offset, in part, by draws of $35.0 million under our revolving facility.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale — aggregate shipments of nearly 85 million devices play a key role in creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UNMS and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Ubiquiti and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as “look”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “consider” and “plan” and statements in the future tense are forward looking statements. The statements in this press release that could be deemed forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions to pay regular quarterly cash dividends, the Company's anticipated corporate name change and transfer of its common stock listing from the NASDAQ Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange, and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially or cause a material adverse impact on our results. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of U.S. tariffs on results; fluctuations in our operating results; varying demand for our products due to the financial and operating condition of our distributors and their customers, and our distributors' inventory management practices; political and economic conditions and volatility affecting the stability of business environments, economic growth, currency values, commodity prices and other factors that may influence the ultimate demand for our products in particular geographies or globally; impact of counterfeiting and our ability to contain such impact; our reliance on a limited number of distributors; inability of our contract manufacturers and suppliers to meet our demand; our dependence on Qualcomm Atheros for chipsets without a short-term alternative; as we move into new markets competition from certain of our current or potential competitors who may be more established in such markets; our ability to keep pace with technological and market developments; success and timing of new product introductions by us and the performance of our products generally; our ability to effectively manage the significant increase in our transactional sales volumes; we may become subject to warranty claims, product liability and product recalls; that a substantial majority of our sales are into countries outside the United States and we are subject to numerous U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws; costs related to responding to government inquiries related to regulatory compliance; our reliance on the Ubiquiti Community; our reliance on certain key members of our management team, including our founder and chief executive officer, Robert J. Pera; adverse tax-related matters such as tax audits, changes in our effective tax rate or new tax legislative proposals; whether the final determination of our income tax liability may be materially different from our income tax provisions; the impact of any intellectual property litigation and claims for indemnification; litigation related to U.S. Securities laws; and economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad. We discuss these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, and subsequent filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained by contacting the Ubiquiti Networks Investor Relations Department, by email at [email protected] or by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Ubiquiti Networks website, http://ir.ui.com.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Ubiquiti Networks undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (1) Revenues $ 286,641 $ 269,778 $ 1,161,733 $ 1,016,861 Cost of revenues 153,704 149,238 624,129 573,289 Gross profit $ 132,937 $ 120,540 $ 537,604 $ 443,572 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,530 19,508 82,070 74,324 Sales, general and administrative 9,522 12,918 43,237 43,121 Litigation settlement — — 18,000 — Total operating expenses 32,052 32,426 143,307 117,445 Income from operations 100,885 88,114 394,297 326,127 Interest expense and other, net (3,622) (3,451) (12,808) (11,985) Income before income taxes 97,263 84,663 381,489 314,142 Provision for income taxes 26,368 14,578 58,795 117,852 Net income $ 70,895 $ 70,085 $ 322,694 $ 196,290 Net income per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.95 $ 4.52 $ 2.54 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 4.51 $ 2.51 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share of common stock: Basic 70,169 74,105 71,435 77,179 Diluted 70,282 74,307 71,602 78,331 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities 216 — 393 — Comprehensive income $ 71,111 $ 70,085 $ 323,087 $ 196,290

(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 70,895 $ 88,300 $ 70,085 $ 322,694 $ 196,290 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues 27 26 36 347 360 Research and development 526 555 520 2,045 1,873 Sales, general and administrative 31 171 228 498 975 Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting — — 50 — (28,138) Tax Regulation changes 12,264 (1) — — — Tax Reform — — 3,774 2,765 116,572 Litigation settlement — — — 18,000 — SEC related matters — — 492 — 809 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (126) (177) (396) (4,685) (1,328) Non-GAAP net income $ 83,617 $ 88,875 $ 74,789 $ 341,664 $ 287,413 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.19 $ 1.26 $ 1.01 $ 4.77 $ 3.69 Shares outstanding (Diluted) 70,282 70,692 74,307 71,602 78,331 Share adjustment (ASU 2016-09 Adoption) — — (50) — (338) Weighted-average shares used in Non-GAAP diluted EPS 70,282 70,692 74,257 71,602 77,993

(1) The $12.3 million non-GAAP adjustment in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 related to Tax Regulation changes represents our estimate of the impact of the Final GILTI Regulations on our earnings during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. This fourth quarter adjustment is not included in the full year non-GAAP results because the fiscal 2019 results properly reflect the full year impact of the Final GILTI Regulations and we expect the Final GILTI Regulations to impact us in the future. As a result, the sum of the quarterly non-GAAP results will not equal the full year non-GAAP results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as stock-based compensation expense, net tax benefits related to equity awards exercises and vesting, unusual litigation settlements, SEC related matters, Tax Reform, Tax Regulation changes and the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.

Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, the substance behind management's decision to use this non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors is included under the paragraphs below.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met specified targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company's activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company's operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results in the same way that management does and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.

About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share

We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:

• Stock-based compensation expense

• Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting

• Litigation settlement

• Tax Reform and Tax Regulation changes

• SEC related matters

• Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results.

For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Net Income” included in this press release.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,147 $ 666,681 Investments — short-term 69,866 — Accounts receivable, net 156,043 174,521 Inventories 264,281 102,220 Vendor deposits 11,608 39,029 Prepaid income taxes 23 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,843 18,901 Total current assets 753,811 1,001,352 Property and equipment, net 13,618 14,328 Deferred tax assets — long-term 2,910 3,106 Investments — long-term 31,585 — Other long-term assets 73,941 3,791 Total assets $ 875,865 $ 1,022,577 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,722 $ 14,098 Income taxes payable 25,556 5,780 Debt — short-term 30,675 24,425 Other current liabilities 84,233 68,613 Total current liabilities 179,186 112,916 Income taxes payable — long-term 124,262 127,719 Debt — long-term 464,700 460,352 Other long-term liabilities 8,440 5,842 Total liabilities 776,588 706,829 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock 69 74 Additional paid–in capital — 393 Accumulated other comprehensive income 393 — Retained earnings 98,815 315,281 Total stockholders’ equity 99,277 315,748 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 875,865 $ 1,022,577

(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (1) 2017 (2) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 322,694 $ 196,290 $ 257,506 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,556 7,310 7,103 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,114 751 256 Premium amortization and (discount accretion), net (696) — — Write off unamortized debt issuance costs — 489 — Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,637 2,336 2,479 Provisions/(recovery) for loss on vendor deposits 2,911 14,891 (1,096) Stock-based compensation 2,890 3,208 2,785 Deferred taxes 196 2,027 (938) Other, net (725) (849) 1,081 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,728 (33,973) (58,164) Inventories (163,659) 35,974 (86,988) Vendor deposits 27,705 4,798 (22,730) Prepaid income taxes (23) 2,419 (2,120) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,812) (9,404) (3,061) Accounts payable 24,329 (34,596) (2,554) Income taxes payable 16,318 103,769 5,041 Deferred revenues 9,079 4,941 3,649 Accrued and other liabilities 5,016 31,666 9,787 Net cash provided by operating activities 259,258 332,047 112,036 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment and other long-term assets (9,684) (9,115) (7,232) Private equity investment (5,000) — — Deposits on long-term asset (42,000) — — Purchase of investments (220,076) — — Proceeds from sale of investments 80,889 — — Proceeds from maturity of investments 38,304 — — Net cash (used in) investing activities (157,567) (9,115) (7,232) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowing under the Credit Facility- Term — 500,000 — Proceeds from borrowing under the Credit Facility- Revolver 35,000 218,500 99,000 Repayment against Credit Facility- Revolver — (399,500) (34,000) Repayment against Credit Facility - Term (25,000) (88,750) (11,250) Debt Issuance Costs — (5,186) — Repurchases of common stock (468,225) (445,014) (105,229) Payment of common stock cash dividends (71,358) — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 831 1,539 1,436 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock options — (40,623) — Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,473) (1,415) (1,594) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (530,225) (260,449) (51,637) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (428,534) 62,483 53,167 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 666,681 604,198 551,031 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 238,147 $ 666,681 $ 604,198 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 41,725 $ 9,605 $ 25,743 Interest paid $ 23,348 $ 11,377 $ 5,194 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Unpaid stock repurchases $ 2,223 $ — $ — Unpaid property and equipment and other long-term assets $ 440 $ 144 $ 458 Net unsettled investment purchases, (sales, and maturities) $ (522) $ — $ —

(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

(2) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

