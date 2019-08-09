Foresight Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 9, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2019.
“Foresight achieved multiple major milestones during the second quarter. We signed our first commercial agreement with Elbit Systems, which demonstrates our progress and the endorsement of QuadSight™ by leading global companies. The agreement with Elbit is a testament to the quality of our technology, as Elbit performed rigorous testing before making their choice,” commented Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.
“In addition, we signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One automotive supplier to design, develop and commercialize automatic safety solutions for the vehicles of Chinese vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), which may pave the way for further collaboration with the growing Chinese auto industry.
We have also opened a demonstration center in Israel, allowing our investors to experience the QuadSight vision system firsthand, and experience the depth and sophistication of our technology. Users are consistently impressed with the system’s vision capabilities, which we have witnessed at recent demonstrations in Detroit and the Silicon Valley region. Our demonstrations across the United States were conducted with the assistance and support of FLIR Systems, a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions. We expect Foresight’s momentum to continue over the second half of the year, and we are very optimistic about the future of the company.”
Corporate Highlights Q2:
- Foresight Successfully Completes Three Series of Technological Demonstrations to Date: The demonstrations performed in the United States, France and Japan resulted in two sales of prototype systems to date, and the Company expects to receive additional prototype orders in the future. The Company plans to hold additional demonstrations in 2019.
-
Foresight Signs Agreement with Chinese Tier One Automotive Supplier: The agreement is for multiphase technological cooperation with a Chinese Tier One supplier, to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and specifically for two Chinese OEMs.
- Foresight Signs First Commercial Agreement with Elbit Systems: The commercial agreement is with Elbit Systems Land Ltd., a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ESLT), for exclusive marketing of Foresight’s proprietary image processing software for the defense, paramilitary and homeland security markets. Elbit, a $7 billion leading defense electronics company based in Israel, intends to integrate Foresight’s image processing software into its products, systems and solutions, and to market it globally.
- Foresight Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Japan: According to the agreement, Cornes Technologies will have exclusive rights to promote and sell Foresight’s QuadSight system in Japan. Cornes Technologies, a renowned trading company, plays a significant role in establishing and developing commercial links and trade between Japan and the rest of the world.
-
Foresight Successfully Completes Technological Demonstrations for Leading Vehicle Manufacturers in France: These demonstrations follow a series of successful technological demonstrations that were carried out in Japan with six additional OEMs and Tier One suppliers, several of which have expressed interest in purchasing the QuadSight prototype system for further evaluation.
- Foresight Wins Gold at 2019 Edison Awards: The QuadSight vision system was named the Gold Winner in the Transportation & Logistics, Autonomous Vehicles category in the prestigious 2019 Edison Awards™. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognize and honor the world’s best in innovators and innovations.
- Foresight Receives Notice of Allowance for First Patent Application from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office: Foresight received a notice of allowance for its first patent application, number 16/078,489, for the Company’s patented alerting system that detects traffic lights or traffic signs.
- Foresight Opens Demonstration Center to Investors: The QuadSight demonstration center is located near Foresight’s offices, offering customers, business partners and investors an opportunity to ride in a vehicle equipped with Foresight’s automotive vision system.
Foresight ended the second quarter of 2019 with $16.3 million in cash and short-term deposits, GAAP net loss of $3.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss for the same period of $3 million.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were $2,390,000, compared to $2,187,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, we continued accelerated employee recruitment and subcontracted services.
- General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were $865,000, compared to $887,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is attributed primarily to decrease in stock-based compensation expenses offset by an increase in rent and maintenance expenses.
- GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3,823,000, or $(0.03) per ordinary share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4,083,000, or ($0.04) per ordinary share, in the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is attributed mainly to equity in net gain of Rail Vision, an affiliated company (mainly gain from the issuance of shares by Rail Vision to third parties), offset by increased research and development expenses and marketing and sales expenses recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2019.
- Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3,016,000, or $(0.02) per ordinary share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3,637,000, or $(0.03) per ordinary share, in the three months ended June 30, 2018. A reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss is provided in the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of other investments and revaluation of derivative warrant liability.
First Half 2019 Financial Results
- R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $4,460,000, compared to $4,262,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is attributed mainly to accelerated subcontracted services.
- G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $1,773,000, compared to $1,941,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is attributed primarily to stock-based compensation expenses.
- GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7,138,000, or $(0.05) per ordinary share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1,485,000 or ($0.01) per ordinary share in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is attributed mainly to revaluation of other investments in the amount of $5,328,000 and to revaluation of derivative warrant liability in the amount of $1,552,000, both recorded under financial income, in the six months ended June 30, 2018.
- Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5,935,000, or $(0.04) per ordinary share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7,185,000, or $(0.06) per ordinary share, in the six months ended June 30, 2018. A reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss is provided in the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of other investments and revaluation of derivative warrant liability.
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Cash and short-term deposits totaled $16.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $19.6 million on June 30, 2018.
- Investments in Rail Vision totaled $7.6 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $12.2 million as of June 30, 2018. The decrease is attributed primarily to gains from revaluation of other investments (Rail Vision warrants) recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2018, and to the expiration of Rail Vision warrants during the six months ended June 30, 2019, offset by equity in net gain of Rail Vision (mainly from the issuance of shares by Rail Vision to third parties).
- GAAP shareholders’ equity totaled $23.8 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $23.6 million on December 31, 2018.
- Non-GAAP shareholders’ equity totaled $24.2 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $23.3 million as of December 31, 2018.
A reconciliation between GAAP shareholders’ equity results and non-GAAP shareholders’ equity results is provided in the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude revaluation of other investments and derivative warrant liability.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, the revaluation of other investments and revaluation of derivative warrant liability, and non-GAAP financial measures of shareholders’ equity that excludes the effect of derivative warrant liability and the revaluation of other investments. The company’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Reconciliations between GAAP measures and non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.
The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its agreement with a Chinese Tier One automotive supplier, paving the way for further collaboration with the growing Chinese auto industry, allowing investors to experience the QuadSight vision system at the Company’s demonstration center, expected momentum over the second half of the year, receiving additional prototype orders, and holding additional technological demonstrations during the year. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 20, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
4,047
|
|
$
|
8,483
|
|
$
|
3,158
|
|
|
Short Term Deposits
|
|
|
12,280
|
|
|
11,162
|
|
|
12,506
|
|
|
Marketable equity securities
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
Other Investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,417
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
16,867
|
|
|
28,446
|
|
|
16,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROU Asset
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Investment in affiliate company
|
|
|
7,584
|
|
|
3,761
|
|
|
7,568
|
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,700
|
|
|
4,390
|
|
|
8,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
26,567
|
|
$
|
32,836
|
|
$
|
24,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
$
|
306
|
|
$
|
344
|
|
|
Operating Lease Liability
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other accounts payables
|
|
|
897
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
Derivative warrant liability
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,655
|
|
|
2,078
|
|
|
1,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Lease Liability
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Derivative warrant liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,780
|
|
|
2,359
|
|
|
1,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock of NIS 0 par value;
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
64,879
|
|
|
50,409
|
|
|
57,521
|
|
|
Receipts on account of shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(41,092
|
)
|
|
(20,782
|
)
|
|
(33,954
|
)
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
23,787
|
|
|
30,477
|
|
|
23,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
26,567
|
|
$
|
32,836
|
|
$
|
24,858
|
|
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Research and development expenses, net
|
(4,460)
|
(4,262)
|
(2,390)
|
(2,187)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
(1,097)
|
(540)
|
(499)
|
(234)
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(1,773)
|
(1,941)
|
(865)
|
(887)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
(7,330)
|
(6,743)
|
(3,754)
|
(3,308)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net gain (loss) of an affiliated company
|
16
|
(1,077)
|
106
|
(459)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing income (expenses), net
|
176
|
6,335
|
(175)
|
(316)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(7,138)
|
(1,485)
|
(3,823)
|
(4,083)
|
|
|
|
|
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (Loss) for the Period
|
(7,138)
|
(1,485)
|
(3,823)
|
(4,083)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|
1,432
|
(3,635)
|
630
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(5,706)
|
(5,120)
|
(3,193)
|
(2,529)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in short term deposits
|
226
|
1,007
|
(1,957)
|
350
|
Proceed from other investments
|
21
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
Investment in affiliate company
|
-
|
(2,489)
|
-
|
(249)
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
(39)
|
(430)
|
(8)
|
(149)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
|
208
|
(1,912)
|
(1,944)
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses
|
6,521
|
5,485
|
290
|
5,485
|
Exercise of warrants and options, net of issuance expenses
|
-
|
159
|
-
|
-
|
Receipts on account of shares
|
-
|
850
|
-
|
850
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
6,521
|
6,494
|
290
|
6,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(134)
|
(615)
|
(60)
|
(456)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
889
|
(1,153)
|
(4,907)
|
3,302
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
3,158
|
9,636
|
8,954
|
5,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
4,047
|
8,483
|
4,047
|
8,483
|
|
|
|
|
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Six months
ended
|
Three months
ended
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Share-based payment
|
836
|
1,180
|
441
|
573
|
Depreciation
|
127
|
90
|
65
|
49
|
Revaluation of derivative warrant liability
|
43
|
(1,552)
|
42
|
(127)
|
Equity in loss (gain) of an affiliated company
|
(16)
|
1,077
|
(106)
|
459
|
Revaluation of securities
|
(8)
|
(22)
|
(11)
|
8
|
Revaluation of other investments
|
324
|
(5,328)
|
324
|
-
|
exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
134
|
615
|
60
|
456
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|
(38)
|
142
|
(62)
|
149
|
Increase (decrease) in Trade payables
|
(36)
|
(24)
|
(3)
|
10
|
Change in operating lease liability
|
75
|
-
|
25
|
|
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable
|
(9)
|
187
|
(145)
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
|
1,432
|
(3,635)
|
630
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
GAAP Shareholders' equity
|
23,787
|
30,477
|
|
23,567
|
Revaluation of other investments
|
324
|
(5,328
|
)
|
(316)
|
Derivative warrant liability
|
42
|
519
|
|
--
|
Non-GAAP Shareholders' equity
|
24,153
|
25,668
|
|
23,252
|
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP operating loss
|
(7,330)
|
(6,743)
|
(3,754)
|
(3,308)
|
Stock-based compensation in research and development
|
284
|
349
|
160
|
166
|
Stock-based compensation in sales and marketing
|
98
|
96
|
50
|
48
|
Stock-based compensation in general and administrative
|
454
|
735
|
231
|
359
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
(6,494)
|
(5,563)
|
(3,313)
|
(2,735)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Financing income (expenses), net
|
176
|
6,335
|
(175)
|
(316)
|
Revaluation of other investments
|
324
|
(5,328)
|
324
|
-
|
Revaluation of derivative warrant liability expenses (income)
|
43
|
(1,552)
|
42
|
(127)
|
Non-GAAP Financing income (expenses), net
|
543
|
(545)
|
191
|
(443)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net profit (loss)
|
(7,138)
|
(1,485)
|
(3,823)
|
(4,083)
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
836
|
1,180
|
441
|
573
|
Revaluation of other investments
|
324
|
(5,328)
|
324
|
-
|
Revaluation of derivative warrant liability
|
43
|
(1,552)
|
42
|
(127)
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
(5,935)
|
(7,185)
|
(3,016)
|
(3,637)
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005021/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT