Insulet Omnipod DASH™ System Mobile Apps Now Available for iOS Devices

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the full market launch of the Company’s Omnipod DISPLAY™ and Omnipod VIEW™ apps for those using the new Omnipod DASH™ System. The apps are now available to download from the iOS App Store.

Today View Widget

The Omnipod DISPLAY app allows for a convenient display of Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) data on the user’s iOS smartphone including; Pod status, insulin therapy history, and alarms, as well as a “Find My PDM” feature. The Omnipod DISPLAY app allows users to manage their diabetes with discretion and have the ability to check their PDM dashboards from their personal mobile devices. Users may also invite up to 12 people to view their PDM data using the Omnipod VIEW app.

The Omnipod VIEW app provides caregivers and family members the ability to remotely monitor Omnipod DASH System data for their loved ones. The same Omnipod DASH System data that is displayed on a smartphone can be viewed on one or more additional smartphones remotely to stay informed and help manage loved ones’ diabetes. It also provides caregivers with important information such as last bolus, insulin on board, and any recent alerts. The Omnipod DISPLAY app and Omnipod VIEW app iOS widgets, which can be accessed by swiping right from the home screen, can be configured next to the Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) G6 app iOS widget, providing an easy view of PDM and CGM data on a single smartphone screen.

“The Omnipod DASH mobile apps and widget capability are the first of their kind when it comes to monitoring insulin pump data and we are excited to bring this combined view of insulin delivery and Dexcom CGM data to our users,” said Bret Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer. “People look at their mobile phone countless times throughout the day and now Omnipod DASH users are able to conveniently and discreetly check their diabetes status or that of their loved ones', in order to stay well-informed, help make diabetes management decisions, and make diabetes a smaller part of life.”

“The Omnipod VIEW app eliminates caregiver worry by providing the ability to remotely monitor the insulin decisions being made by the people you care for,” said Scott Benner, founder of the Juicebox Podcast and father of a daughter with type 1 diabetes. “Never again will you wonder if a bolus was delivered, how much insulin is on board, or if your child or loved ones are safe because now you have the whole picture. Both apps ultimately provide peace of mind.”

The apps are available for iOS mobile devices. The PDM is required to deliver a bolus or change basal settings. For more information, please visit: www.myomnipod.com/DISPLAY and www.myomnipod.com/VIEW.

About the Omnipod DASH System:

Insulet’s Omnipod DASH System was designed to serve as the foundation for the Company’s future innovation. Designed with user discretion and convenience in mind, the Omnipod DASH is a continuous insulin delivery system consisting of two simple components: a tubeless, waterproof*, Bluetooth® wireless technology Pod (pump) that holds up to 200 units of U-100 insulin and a modern, color touch-screen Personal Diabetes Manager that controls the Pod. The Omnipod DASH System has a suite of optional mobile apps for users, caregivers and HCPs to help simplify diabetes management. The Omnipod DASH System, which received FDA clearance in June 2018, is the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2019 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

*The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.

© 2019 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, DASH, and the Display and View Apps are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. Dexcom is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc. and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation. All rights reserved.

