Project Management Institute maakt overname bekend van Disciplined Agile

August 10, 2019
Project Management Institute (PMI), 's werelds toonaangevende non-profitvereniging voor de projectmanagementbranche heeft vandaag de overname bekendgemaakt van Disciplined Agile (DA). De DA-toolkit is 's werelds enige uitgebreide kennisbank voor flexibel werken die duidelijke en praktische aanwijzingen biedt om projectmanagers, teams en ondernemingen te helpen hun “werkwijze” te kiezen op een contextspecifieke manier. De belangrijkste beginselen van DA zijn klantgerichtheid, een meer pragmatische dan puristische benadering, het bieden van diverse flexibele en gestroomlijnde opties, het toepassen van contextafhankelijke praktijken en het optimaliseren van de flow binnen de gehele onderneming. Het toepassen van de DA-toolkit stelt organisaties in staat hun methode of raamwerk - zoals traditioneel, Scrum of SAFe - aan te passen om resultaten te verkrijgen waarmee de organisatie zich kan onderscheiden van de concurrentie.
De combinatie van deze beide organisaties biedt unieke en ongeëvenaarde waarde voor belanghebbenden die zich sterk maken voor het verbeteren van de flexibiliteit van zichzelf, het team en de onderneming.
Door voort te bouwen op Disciplined Agile: :
- kunnen PMI-leden krachtige, geloofwaardige nieuwe mogelijkheden en certificeringen toevoegen die hen onderscheiden en nieuwe deuren openen.
- kunnen bestaande gebruikers van een flexibele benadering profiteren van de hefboomwerking van een meer doordachte benadering van flexibiliteit, gebaseerd op een flexibele en gestroomlijnde denkwijze en mogelijk gemaakt door processen die binnen hun context passen. Hierdoor zijn betere resultaten mogelijk dan bij striktere benaderingen.
- kunnen ondernemingen van over de hele wereld profiteren van een benadering tot flexibel ondernemerschap die beter is toegesneden op hun specifieke behoeften en context.
- hebben PMI- en DA-partners toegang tot een uitgebreide verzameling producten voor hun belanghebbenden en klanten.
- krijgen zowel PMI- als DA-leden toegang tot de raamwerken en online content van beide organisaties, en de rijkdom die voortvloeit uit een gemeenschap met een brede basis en een rijke diversiteit.
Sunil Prashare, President en CEO van PMI zegt: “Deze overname is weer een belangrijke bouwsteen voor PMI. Het stelt ons in staat beter in te spelen op nieuwe werkwijzen in een steeds flexibeler werkende wereld en vergroot de mogelijkheden van zowel projectmanagers als beoefenaars van een flexibele werkwijze. PMI bevindt zich nu in een positie om nog meer waarde te bieden aan leden door een volledig continuüm van producten, diensten, trainingen en certificeringen te bieden voor projectmanagers, flexibiliteitsmanagers en hun teams, op welk punt van hun loopbaan ze zich ook bevinden, soms al voordat ze zich bewust zijn dat ze deze nodig hebben. PMI bevindt zich in een unieke positie om extra waarde te bieden aan projectmanagers en de organisaties waarvoor ze werken, ongeacht hun benadering, traditioneel of flexibel, of hun project of product.”
Mark Lines, medeoprichter van Disciplined Agile samen met Scott Ambler, voegt toe: “Vrijwel alle bedrijven proberen op dit moment flexibeler te worden. ‘Universele’ oplossingen zijn soms een goed beginpunt, maar werken slechts tot op zekere hoogte. In de Disciplined Agile-benadering wordt erkend dat elke organisatie anders is en dat binnen elke organisatie op verschillende werkwijzen worden gebruikt. De Disciplined Agile-benadering wordt afgestemd op waar u zich bevindt. Vervolgens kunt u oplossingen afstemmen op de wijze waarop u en uw organisatie werken.”
De integratie van de overname wordt direct gestart en PMI zal te zijner tijd meer informatie verstrekken aan de leden en andere belanghebbenden.
Over PMI
Project Management Institute (PMI) is 's wereld toonaangevende vereniging voor beroepsmatige beoefenaars van project-, programma- of portfoliomanagement. PMI is opgericht in 1969 en zet zich in voor meer dan drie miljoen professionals werkzaam in bijna alle landen van de wereld door middel van wereldwijde ondersteuning, samenwerking, educatie en onderzoek. We helpen mensen vooruitgang te boeken in hun carrière, het succes van organisaties te bevorderen en projectmanagement naar een hoger plan te tillen door middel van wereldwijd erkende normen, certificeringen, community's, informatiebronnen, tools, academisch onderzoek, publicaties, cursussen voor professionele ontwikkeling en gelegenheden tot networking. Op ProjectManagement.com, een onderdeel van de PMI-familie, worden wereldwijde community's opgezet waarin nog meer informatiebronnen, betere tools, grotere netwerken en bredere perspectieven worden geboden. Bezoek ons op www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute en op Twitter @PMInstitute.
Over Disciplined Agile
De Disciplined Agile-toolkit is de toonaangevende benadering om projectmanagers en teams te helpen gefundeerde keuzes te maken, hun werkwijze te verbeteren en organisaties te helpen hun strategieën flexibeler en gestroomlijnder te maken om betere beslissingen te kunnen nemen. Gecertificeerde partners en coaches bieden een beleving op maat om hen te helpen de levering van IT-oplossingen te optimaliseren en hun benadering flexibeler te maken. Steeds vaker doen bedrijven een beroep op de gecertificeerde coaches van Disciplined Agile en onze partners om sneller zakelijk rendement te behalen met behulp van gedisciplineerde flexibele strategieën die zijn afgestemd op de realiteit van de flexibele praktijk in complexe zakelijke situaties. Meer dan 12.000 beoefenaars in 30 landen hebben de Disciplined Agile-training doorlopen en er zijn meer dan 50.000 Disciplined Agile-boeken verkocht.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
