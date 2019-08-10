Project Management Institute anuncia aquisição do Disciplined Agile

|By Business Wire
O Project Management Institute (PMI), a principal associação sem fins lucrativos do mundo para a profissão de gerenciamento de projetos, anunciou hoje a aquisição do Disciplined Agile (DA). O kit de ferramentas DA é o único corpo de conhecimento (BOK) ágil e abrangente do mundo que oferece orientação direta e prática para ajudar pessoas, equipes e empresas a escolherem a sua “maneira de trabalhar” de uma forma específica ao contexto. Os princípios fundamentais do DA incluem a centralização no cliente ao ser pragmática em vez de purista, oferecer várias de opções ágeis e enxutas, aplicar práticas com base em contexto e otimizar o fluxo em toda a empresa. A aplicação do kit de ferramentas DA possibilita que as empresas personalizem qualquer método ou estrutura, como tradicional, Scrum ou SAFe, para gerar resultados que os diferenciem de seus concorrentes.
A combinação destas duas empresas oferece uma proposta de valor única e inigualável às partes interessadas, que têm como compromisso o aprimoramento da agilidade pessoal, da equipe e empresarial.
Ao tirar proveito do Disciplined Agile:
- Os membros do PMI adicionarão novos recursos e certificações fortes e confiáveis que irão diferenciá-los e abrir portas.
- Os atuais profissionais ágeis serão capazes de tirar proveito de uma abordagem mais atenta e adaptada à agilidade, estimulada por uma mentalidade ágil, enxuta e habilitada por processos que se encaixam em seu contexto, o que permitirá resultados mais fortes do que seria possível com abordagens mais prescritivas.
- As empresas do mundo inteiro desfrutarão de uma abordagem mais adaptada à agilidade corporativa, com base em suas necessidades e contexto específicos.
- Os parceiros do PMI e do DA terão acesso a um conjunto expandido de ofertas de produtos para as partes interessadas e clientes.
- Os membros do PMI e do DA terão acesso às estruturas e ao conteúdo on-line de ambas as empresas, assim como à riqueza que vem com uma comunidade ampla e diversificada.
Segundo o presidente e diretor executivo do PMI, Sunil Prashara: “Esta aquisição é outro importante bloco de construção para o PMI ao abordar novas formas de trabalhar em um mundo cada vez mais ágil e expandir enormemente as capacidades dos gerentes de projeto e dos profissionais ágeis. O PMI agora está posicionado para agregar ainda mais valor aos seus membros ao oferecer um conjunto completo de produtos, serviços, treinamento e certificações aos gerentes de projetos, líderes ágeis e suas equipes, onde quer que estejam em suas carreiras - às vezes até mesmo antes de saberem que precisam disso. Independentemente da abordagem, seja tradicional ou ágil, de projeto ou produto, o PMI está em uma posição exclusiva para oferecer valor às pessoas e empresas que atendem”.
Mark Lines, cocriador com Scott Ambler do Disciplined Agile, acrescentou: “Quase todas as empresas da atualidade estão tentando se tornar mais ágeis. As soluções do tipo "tamanho único", às vezes, são um bom ponto de partida, mas depois ficam travadas. A abordagem do Disciplined Agile reconhece que toda empresa é diferente e que dentro de cada empresa existem diferentes maneiras de se trabalhar. A abordagem do Disciplined Agile atende a você em qualquer lugar e permite a personalização de soluções para a maneira como você e sua empresa precisam trabalhar”.
A integração da aquisição começará imediatamente e o PMI fornecerá detalhes adicionais aos membros e outras partes interessadas no devido tempo.
Sobre o PMI
O Project Management Institute (PMI) é a principal associação do mundo para os profissionais que consideram o gerenciamento de projetos, programas e portfólios a sua profissão. Fundado em 1969, o PMI proporciona valor a mais de três milhões de profissionais que trabalham em quase todos os países do mundo através da defesa de direitos, colaboração, educação e pesquisa global. O PMI promove o avanço de carreiras, aprimora o sucesso empresarial e amadurece ainda mais a profissão de gerenciamento de projetos através de padrões reconhecidos globalmente, certificações, comunidades, recursos, ferramentas, pesquisas acadêmicas, publicações, cursos para desenvolvimento profissional e oportunidades de networking. Como parte da família PMI, o ProjectManagement.com cria comunidades globais on-line que oferecem mais recursos, ferramentas melhores, redes maiores e perspectivas mais amplas. Visite-nos em www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute e em @PMInstitute no Twitter.
Sobre o Disciplined Agile
O kit de ferramentas Disciplined Agile é a abordagem com liderança no setor para ajudar pessoas e equipes a fazer escolhas informadas, melhorar a maneira de trabalhar e ajudar as empresas a simplificar estratégias ágeis e flexíveis para a tomada de decisões melhores. Parceiros e coaches certificados oferecem uma experiência personalizada para ajudar a otimizar a entrega de soluções de TI para uma verdadeira agilidade comercial. As empresas dependem cada vez mais de coaches com certificação Disciplined Agile e de nossos parceiros para acelerar a entrega de valor comercial usando estratégias ágeis disciplinadas, que refletem as realidades da entrega ágil em situações corporativas complexas. Mais de 12 mil praticantes em 30 países foram treinados no Discipline Agile e mais de 50 mil livros do Disciplined Agile foram vendidos.
