HKSTP Calling for Start-Ups Across the Globe to Sign Up for Elevator Pitch Competition 2019

|August 11, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) announced today that the applications for the Elevator Pitch Competition 2019 (EPiC) have already started in earnest, and invites more start-ups from around the world to come forward and take part in Hong Kong’s signature start-up competition event, to be held in Hong Kong on 8 Nov. Successful applicants have the opportunity to meet more than 1500 investors, accelerators, business leaders and other startups around the globe.
Since applications started in July, HKSTP has received tremendous response locally and from all the world. There are currently over 200 entries with a large majority of overseas applicants, coming from 41 countries and cities.
Now in its fourth year, the EPiC competition gives 100 high potential start-ups an opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas to judges within a 60-second elevator ride at the International Commerce Centre (ICC), Hong Kong’s tallest building. Ten finalists are picked, who will be given another chance for a longer 3-minute pitch, this time to a panel of judges made up of investors and industry leaders. Overseas startups to make the 100 list will receive a round-trip flight to join the competition.
There are four broad categories for the competition - Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Fintech, Health Technology and Smart City. Overall winners stand to win cash prizes of up to US$ 150,000, while finalists may also stand to win prize money if their ideas impress under the four entry categories.
The 100 finalists will also join a pre-competition EPiC Acceleration Programme, where they get insights into Hong Kong’s start-up ecosystem, get to practice with potential business partners and investors during mock sessions, as well as learn about business opportunities in Hong Kong, China and Asia. For this year’s competition, a new category will be added for Hong Kong’s secondary school students to spark their entrepreneurial spirit.
Last year, the competition attracted 591 entries from across the globe and 60 percent of the applications came from overseas. Of the 100 that made it to the finals, about 70 were from overseas coming from 24 different markets, including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand and the United States, among others. The event brought more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, angel investors, industry players, incubators, accelerators and tech disruptors together, to bolster the start-up ecosystem in Hong Kong.
Who can apply:
- Tech Start-ups less than five years old and has received less than US$10 million in funding by 31 March 2019, or
- Individuals who have not yet established any companies
- Ideas should focus at four technology areas: Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Fintech, Health Technology and Smart City. Details for entry to the new category for Secondary School students will be announced on the website soon.
Applications will close on 6 September 2019, at 23:59 hrs, Hong Kong time. Please visit http://epic.hkstp.org for more information on EPiC 2019.
About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.
Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information & Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.
Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.
