Great Bay Bio Adds Two Industry Leaders to Advisory Board

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 12, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Great Bay Bio, a leading AI biotechnology company dedicated to big data-driven CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls) development of innovative biologics, is pleased to announce the establishment of its 3D Advisory Board. The board of directors eagerly welcome two top industry elites, Dr. Katie Su and Mr. Aaron Wang, to the company. They will cooperate with the board and advise the senior management team on a range of company matters including, strategic positioning, product portfolio composition, technical troubleshooting, and general management. More importantly, the 3D Advisory Board will bring a series of forward-looking concepts from both commercial and scientific arenas, to propose new and efficient solutions to market problems. The establishment of the 3D Advisory Board is of great significance to the company's value proposition. Great Bay Bio’s mission is to “Face Future Challenges with 3D Innovation". By combining three verticals of innovation "business foresight + science-based foundation + technology driven", new breakthroughs can be hatched. Currently, the company will form three separate sub-committees (Business, Science and Technology) to provide a solid foundation for Great Bay Bio’s mission and, ultimately reach the company’s vision of "Making Biologics Development Easy For Everyone".
Brief Introduction of Members for Advisory Board
Dr. Katie (Jing) Su, who joins the Science Sub-Committee of the 3D Advisory Board, has more than 20 years of management and operation experience for novel drug research and development in the biopharmaceutical industry. She is currently serving as the President and Head of Novo Nordisk R&D Center in China. Previously, she acted as the Chief Operating Officer of GlaxoSmithKline R&D Center in China. Dr. Su was responsible for formulating the development strategy and daily operation management of top research centers endorsed by different famous Pharmaceutical brands, working closely with the site leaders from various functions to drive business priorities. Earlier, Ms. Su led the establishment of a brand-new research unit of excellence in biologics discovery and engineering in Novo Nordisk China and attended as the Head of the Department and Vice- President of global R&D. With her solid scientific research capacity, she led the local team to excel in the global effort on clinical candidate development in metabolic diseases, hemophilia, autoimmune and cancer immunotherapy. At the same time, Dr. Su has also established the world's leading frontier platforms for identifying novel drug targets and therapeutic candidates. Katie received a Bachelor Degree in Medicine, School of Medicine, Peking University, Beijing, China; a Master Degree in Business Administration, Beijing International MBA Program (BiMBA), Peking University, China; a Doctorate Degree in Pharmacology, New York University Medical Center, New York, US
Mr. Aaron (Yiran) Wang, who joins the Business Sub-Committee of the 3D Advisory Board, is currently an Investment Vice President in one of the top venture capital funds in the world, primarily covering Greater China. Prior to his role in the fund, Mr. Wang was an entrepreneur, engineer and investor with multinational working experience across Beijing and San Francisco Bay Area. He has obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Peking University, a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.
On the establishment of the 3D Advisory Board and the addition of the two industry elites, Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman and Co-founder of Great Bay Bio, said: "The arrival of Dr. Su and Mr. Wang is undoubtedly one of the most important milestones of Great Bay Bio. I am very grateful and honored to have such high-caliber and brilliant individuals become the first members of the Advisory Board. One school of thought of innovation is Recombinant Innovation; the idea in which innovation breakthrough does not come from facile forms of creativity or out-of-the-box thinking, but from combining old ideas together to form new ones that fit the context of need. Actually many of today’s innovation follows this school of thought, such as the first smartphone; a combination of “older” innovation from different fields and disciplines to form a world-changing device. We believe that the best innovation comes from collaboration between people from different backgrounds and expertise, and this is why we have structured our Advisory Board this way. The challenge of making traditional high-cost CMC cheap is a difficult one to solve, and that is why we believe Recombinant Innovation is our best shot of tackling it.”
About Great Bay Bio
Headquartered in Hong Kong, the CMC/CDMO platform of Great Bay Bio was established in 2002, where originally more than 100 million yuan was invested to build a national level CMC platform. The CMC/CDMO platform has independent and integrated technology platforms for drug R&D and large-scale preparation. The company has a strong existing track record of developing customized CMC packages for biologic products, some of which are national class I projects of innovative biological new drugs that have already reached NDA stage.
Great Bay Bio is leveraging on its established platform to develop a new vertical in CMC. Specifically, Great Bay Bio strives to utilize AI and other cutting-edge technologies to shorten CMC development timelines, lower cost, and increase efficiency of CMC. With such a platform, it could expand and acquire new customer base, and brings fundamental changes to drug development, and ultimately benefiting society and patients.
The platform has been recognized and certificated as "Patent Fostering Enterprise", "Patent Pilot Enterprise", "National High-tech Enterprise", "Dongguan New R&D Institution", "Guangdong Top Ten Foreign-funded R&D Center" and "Guangdong Genetically Pharmaceutical Engineering Research Center". Since 2006, it has undertaken a number of government projects and obtained crucial breakthroughs in key areas of Guangdong and Hong Kong. More than 20 million yuan have been received from the government to support numerous provincial and national projects, such as "National Major New Drug Innovation".
The CMC platform encompasses an area of over 3100 square meter, and has a whole set of advanced biopharmaceutical research and development hardware, with key equipment from world-class brands such as Sartorius, Bio-Rad, GE Healthcare, and Waters. The pilot workshop is designed strictly in accordance with cGMP requirements, with cleanroom standards of C-level and partial A-level.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190811005041/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT