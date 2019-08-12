Global Visitor Management System (VMS) Market by System, Industry, and Region - Forecast up to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|August 12, 2019 05:31 AM EDT
The "Global Visitor Management System Market by System, Industry (Critical Infrastructure, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report predicts that the global visitor management system market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
The report includes a detailed segmentation of the global visitor management system market by system (check-in & check-out, appointments, security, contractor management, and notifications), industry (critical infrastructure, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America).
The market research report identifies iLobby, SwipedOn, Envoy, Proxyclick, Sine, Cogent Innovations, Traction Guest, Lobbipad, EasyLobby, and WhosOnLocation as the leading players in the global visitor management system market.
The market trends for visitor management systems are primarily driven by the increasing demand from organizations to inspect and detect intruders in facilities. An integrated approach to screen and monitor visitors is driving the growth of the market. Industries and countries that are prone to security threats are expected to focus more on visitor management systems. The admin team is responsible for properly planning their activities when a visitor arrives at the facility.
Mobile notifications and alert systems help companies to optimize their revenue generation and enhance the customer experience. Globally, organizations are adopting various technologies to streamline the activities to ease out visitor monitoring.
According to analysis, Europe accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the high number of technology innovators and market disruptors in North America, the adoption of these platforms is expected to rapidly increase in the US and Canada. Several enterprises in this region are focusing on enhancing entire facilities with better security and visitor management.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially due to the market potential in China, India, & Australia and investments in IoT, mobility, & RFID. The visitor management system market is growing with an increase in investments from governments in smart infrastructure and construction.
The Europe region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of many large & emerging enterprises in utilities and telecom equipment providers in Germany, UK, and France.
The visitor management platform creates visibility and control for enterprises to plan guest, interviews, and maintenance works. The key components in the market would be various technology influx in bringing mobility and a centralized control system for visitors. The significant adoption of the visitor management system is witnessed in commercial and public buildings.
Few of the societies are adopting the visitor management system, looking into the increasing need to monitor contractors and technicians in the housing societies. One of the most important features that a visitor management system provides is automation in processes, which were previously done by manual writings.
Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors
The report covers and analyzes the visitor management system market. The system mainly consists of emerging players focusing on digital technologies, including IoT, RFID, and analytics. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies, i.e., new product launches and expansion strategies, to be in a strong position with distinguished products.
The software modules help in pre-registration and agile & easy way to connect to guests or visitors for meetings. It also helps in keeping a database to check their previous visits, entry or exit, to the building or premises.
Key Vendors
- iLobby
- SwipedOn
- Envoy
- Proxyclick
- Sine
- Cogent Innovations
- Lobbipad
- TractionGuest
- WhosOnLocation
These companies are striving in the market sphere by leveraging smart and intelligent technologies that help visitor tracking in facilities. Most of the vendors are offering cloud-based visitor management software with web and mobile applications.
There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.
Market Segmentation by System
- Check-in & Check-out
- Appointments
- Security
- Contractor Management
- Notifications
The notifications segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Market Segmentation by Industry
- Critical Infrastructure
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Others
The IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Industry Snapshot
2.1.1 Industry Overview
2.1.2 Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Evolution (Manual, RFID Cards, Appointment Management, Mobile App Notifications)
4.1.1 Ecosystem
4.2 Market Trends and Impact
4.3 Market Segmentation
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Restraints
4.4.3 Market Opportunities
4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 By System - Market Size and Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Check-in and Check-out
5.3 Appointments
5.4 Security
5.5 Contractor Management
5.6 Notifications
6 By Industry - Market Size and Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Critical Infrastructure
6.3 BFSI
6.4 IT & Telecom
6.5 Retail
6.6 Government
6.7 Manufacturing
6.8 Others (Residential Societies, Education, and Media)
7 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.2.1 US
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 UK
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Australia
7.4.3 Japan
7.4.4 India
7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
7.5 Middle East Africa
7.5.1 South Africa
7.5.2 UAE
7.5.3 Rest of Middle East Africa
7.6 Latin America
7.6.1 Brazil
7.6.2 Mexico
7.6.3 Rest of Latin America
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitor Analysis
8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
8.3 Market Developments
8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships
8.3.2 Business Restructuring
8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions
9 Vendor Profiles
9.1 iLobby
9.2 SwipedOn
9.3 Envoy
9.4 Proxyclick
9.5 Sine
9.6 Cogent Innovations
9.7 Lobbipad
9.8 EasyLobby
9.9 Traction Guest
9.10 WhosOnLocation
