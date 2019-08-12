Global $18.6Bn Application Transformation Market Outlook 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Application Transformation Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Application Transformation Market size is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Enterprises are integrating technology forces like the cloud, social media, and Big Data to create disruptive business models fueled by tightly linked networks and IT ecosystems. However, some companies are unable to keep up with the connected consumer, the tough competition coming from within and outside the industry, and the ever-changing legal, political, and regulatory environment. They also enable migration to cloud infrastructures along with reducing the entry cost threshold and deliver results according to logical and defined plans and processes.
Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector & Legal, Telecom & IT, BFSI and Others. Retailers are adopting innovative technologies for increasing their visibility and presence in the market.
The retail industry is currently witnessing a major transformation phase. Retailers are modernizing their brick-and-mortar stores to provide better services to their customers. There is an emerging need for tailored applications to deliver a hyper-personalized experience in IT and the telecom vertical to drive the market growth.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Inc., Asysco B.V., Bell Integrator, Inc., Accenture PLC, Unisys Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Dell Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Application Transformation Market, by Services Type
1.4.2 Global Application Transformation Market, by Organization Size
1.4.3 Global Application Transformation Market, by End-user
1.4.4 Global Application Transformation Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Market Analysis
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Application Transformation Market by Services Type
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Global Application Integration Market
4.1.2 Global Cloud Application Migration Market by Region
4.1.3 Global Application Portfolio Assessment Market by Region
4.1.4 Global Application Replatforming Market by Region
4.1.5 Global Application Transformation UI Modernization Market by Region
4.1.6 Global Other Services Type Application Transformation Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Application Transformation Market by Organization Size
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Application Transformation Market by Region
5.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Application Transformation Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Application Transformation Market by End-user
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Global Retail Application Transformation Market by Region
6.1.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Application Transformation Market by Region
6.1.3 Global Manufacturing Application Transformation Market by Region
6.1.4 Global Government & Public Sector & Legal Application Transformation Market by Region
6.1.5 Global Telecom & IT Application Transformation Market by Region
6.1.6 Global BFSI Application Transformation Market by Region
6.1.7 Global Others Application Transformation Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Application Transformation Market by Region
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America Application Transformation Market
7.3 Europe Application Transformation Market
7.4 Asia-Pacific Application Transformation Market
7.5 LAMEA Application Transformation Market
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 IBM Corporation
8.2 Oracle Corporation
8.3 SAP SE
8.4 Adobe Systems Inc.
8.5 Asysco B.V.
8.6 Bell Integrator Inc.
8.7 Accenture PLC
8.8 Unisys Corporation
8.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
8.10 Dell Technologies Inc. (Pivotal Software Inc.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwmowm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005249/en/
