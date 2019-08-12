Flare Capital Partners Appoints Ian Chiang as Principal

|By Business Wire
Flare Capital Partners, a leading healthcare technology venture capital firm, today announced the addition of healthcare technology executive and entrepreneur Ian Chiang as a Principal.
Chiang has focused on the transformation of healthcare throughout his career. He joins Flare Capital after having served as a Senior Vice President and a founding member of CareAllies, Cigna’s family of multi-payer provider services, population health management, and home-based care businesses
“Given Ian’s extensive experience in the healthcare technology sector, we are thrilled to welcome him to the investment team. In addition to his work with Cigna’s CareAllies, Ian has been a healthcare entrepreneur and has spent five years as a healthcare consultant at McKinsey & Company,” said Bill Geary, cofounder and partner, Flare Capital.
While at CareAllies, Chiang was responsible for developing new technology-enabled services, evolving existing solution and service lines, and providing ongoing product management across CareAllies’ businesses. Chiang also spent several years at McKinsey & Company advising healthcare clients globally.
“I vividly recall meeting Ian years ago when he was launching his mobile health start-up. He will play an important role as we begin to invest our new venture capital fund. His understanding as to where the current healthcare industry is heading is incredibly deep,” added Michael Greeley, cofounder and partner, Flare Capital.
After starting his career at McKinsey & Company, Chiang was a cofounder of XcelDx, which ultimately partnered with Scanwell Health, a smartphone-enabled diagnostics company backed by Y-Combinator, Founders Fund, DCM, Version One, and Mayfield. He focused his efforts on product development and serves as an advisor to the company. Chiang also worked for Becton, Dickinson & Company where he led new product innovation and development. He continues to actively advise and mentor a number of innovative healthcare start-ups.
“Ian has this wonderful mix of healthcare experiences from his work as a consultant, as a successful entrepreneur, to having been a senior member of a number of innovation teams at larger healthcare companies. Ian has a deep understanding of how technology adds value to healthcare operations and also has intricate knowledge of the intersection between payers and providers to deliver value-based care solutions. To a great extent, his new role at Flare Capital is logical culmination of all those experiences. Intermountain Healthcare is excited to partner with Flare Capital on a host of novel solutions to improve care for our patients,” observed Rajesh Shrestha, CEO of Castell, an Intermountain Healthcare company and COO, Community Based Care for Intermountain Healthcare.
“Ian is an important sounding board for me and will be an excellent resource for entrepreneurs across the healthcare industry. Over his career, he has been at the forefront of a number of innovative product launches that are transforming healthcare. He has a deep understanding of industry dynamics that lead to unique insights and opportunities. I fully expect entrepreneurs will seek him out. I am confident that he will be a great addition to the Flare Capital team,” added Kit Dobyns, cofounder of TrialSpark, an emerging healthtech company backed by Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital.
Chiang earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biological engineering from Cornell University, where he graduated with honors and was a Cornell Presidential Research Scholar. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
About Flare Capital Partners
Flare Capital is a team of proven healthcare technology venture capital investors and senior operating executives known for their unparalleled strategic industry resources, insight and total commitment to the success of its entrepreneurs. Flare Capital manages some of the industry’s largest dedicated venture capital funds focused exclusively on early stage opportunities in healthcare technology innovation and is privileged to closely partner with founders and management. Selected investments include Aetion, Aspen RxHealth, Bright Health, Circulation (acquired by LogistiCare), ClearDATA, Curisium, HealthReveal, HealthVerity, Iora Health, Somatus, Tausight, Valence Health (acquired by Evolent Health), VisitPay and Welltok.
Learn more at www.flarecapital.com and follow the firm on Twitter @flarecapital.
