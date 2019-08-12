Meggitt Training Systems to Highlight Three Key Shooting Range Products at New NSSF Event

|By Business Wire
From target carriers to bullet traps, Meggitt Training Systems will display and conduct demonstrations of its industry-leading live-fire solutions at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Range-Retailer Business Expo. The inaugural event, designed to connect range owners, operators and related retailers with industry providers of products, services and training, will be held on August 29-31 in Denver.
ProImage live fire target system with projected image with wireless carrier
“Shooting range operators and associated retailers are encouraged to see how investment in Meggitt’s range equipment can increase their business and enhance safety,” said Jon Read, Meggitt’s live-fire systems director. “With more than nine decades of experience outfitting more than 13,600 ranges, no one understands that industry better than we do, and our continual investment to innovate demonstrates our enduring commitment.”
At the day-one range day, attendees can see the following two Meggitt products in use:
- The XWT ProImage® projected target system revolutionizes image and video targets for indoor shooting ranges. An industry first, the system is a compact video projector and camera system that attaches to Meggitt’s XWT target carrier and can move downrange to any distance on the track. Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted to the shooting stall, the system projects interactive games, digital videos and images that a shooter can upload onto white paper or cardboard targets. The onboard camera provides a streaming, close-up view of the target for instantaneous feedback, including bullet hole tracking displayed on a tablet. The XWT ProImage is a simple addition to any XWT GEN3 or GEN4 carrier, uses lithium batteries, and with the XWT, it docks and charges while in operation.
- The XWT GEN4 wireless target carrier builds on the industry’s first wireless, 360º turning system. The XWT GEN4 uses a lithium ion battery with a positive locking connection and ergonomic placement. This technology provides a 50% increase in battery watt hours. The new docking system improves contact design for faster, more reliable charging; that means more time using the XWT GEN4 and less time charging it. Programmable distraction lighting now integrates red, blue and white LEDs with four times the brightness of previous models. The chassis features a new side cover design for wheel overhead protection and prevention of brass drivetrain damage. Anti-static wheels eliminate grounding tinsel and reduce electrostatic discharge.
Meggitt products to be highlighted on the show floor during days two and three include an XWT GEN4, plus:
- The GranTrap™ granulated rubber bullet trap utilizes soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominantly intact. This minimizes airborne lead dust, averts back-splatter and ricochet, and minimizes impact noise. The result is a cleaner and safer environment for shooting ranges, maximizing bullet recovery and recycling processes. A model of this product will be on display.
To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s products and speak with a company representative during NSSF’s Range-Retailer Business Expo, visit booth #308 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
