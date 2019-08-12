Global Smart Helmet Market to 2025 by Product (Full Helmet, Half Helmet) & End-user (Automotive, Industrial, Firefighting) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 12, 2019 11:46 AM EDT
The "Global Smart Helmet Market By Product (Full Helmet, Half Helmet, and Others), By End-user (Automotive, Industrial, Firefighting, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart helmet market will grow at a rate over 15% during the forecast period 2019-2025 and will be valued more than $800 million by 2025.
The market for smart helmet is driven by the increasing demand for remote access surveillance. Government organizations are implementing stringent rules associated with public safety considering increased number of fatal accidents. This is steering the growth of this market. However, lack of awareness about safety is hampering the market growth.
Helmets play a vital role in providing safety to individuals' when using automobiles or working in a construction site. New age helmets are integrated with high-tech systems which is making them smart helmets. These helmets include built-in microphones, speakers, rear-facing cameras, head-up displays, and several other features.
For instance, the Livall Bling BH60 has built-in LED strips providing riders more visibility as well as indicating the direction in which they will turn. The helmet also includes automatic SOS impact alerts based on fall detection. Furthermore, integration of microphones and bluetooth speakers allow for hands-free calling and playing music.
The growing adoption of smart helmet in construction industries is having a positive impact on the growth of industrial smart helmet market. However, high cost of smart helmet is affecting the growth of the global smart helmet market. The use of smart helmets is anticipated to grow further as there is an increase in spending on materials being used for manufacturing these helmets by enterprises.
According to the smart helmet market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global smart helmet market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of smart helmets in adventure sports in this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increasing initiatives and government regulation for public safety and security.
Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors
The report covers and analyzes the global smart helmet market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investing in this market and as a result the smart helmet market is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years. The key players in the smart helmet market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain competitive advantage in the market.
Some of the Key Vendors included:
- Bell Helmets
- Daqri
- Forcite Helmet Systems
- Livall
- FUSAR Technologies
- Sena Technologies
These companies are integrating sensors, cameras, and associated hardwares in the smart helmets. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Overview
2.2 Key Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Evolution
4.1.1 Ecosystem
4.2 Market Trends and Impact
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Market Drivers
4.5.2 Market Restraints
4.5.3 Market Opportunities
4.5.4 DRO Impact Analysis
5 Smart Helmet Market By Product- Market Size and Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Full Helmet
5.1.2 Half Helmet
5.1.3 Others (Construction and Adventure Sports)
6 Smart Helmet Market By End-User - Market Size and Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Industrial
6.4 Firefighting
6.5 Construction
6.6 Others
7 Market Segmentation By Region - Market Size and Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.2.1 US
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 UK
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 RoE
7.4 APAC
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 RoAPAC
7.5 RoW
7.5.1 MEA
7.5.2 Latin America
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitor Analysis
8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
8.3 Market Developments
8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships
8.3.2 Business Restructuring
8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions
9 Vendors Profiles
- Bell Helmet
- Daqri
- Forcite Helmet Systems
- FUSAR Technologies
- Jarvish
- LifeBEAM Technologies
- LIVALL
- LUMOS HELMET
- Nand Logic
- Nexsys
- Sena Technologies
