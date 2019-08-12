SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Liz McMillan, Carmen Gonzalez, Zakia Bouachraoui, Roger Strukhoff, David Linthicum

Global IT Application Development Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
By Business Wire
August 12, 2019
 
  

The "Global IT Application Development Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IT application development services involve the customization of packaged software to match the business needs of buyers. The development process of an IT application begins by defining and analyzing the requirements (business application goal) followed by subsequent stages of design, development, integration and testing, deployment and acceptance, and maintenance. Businesses across the world are identifying ways to meet their core business requirements of effective operational workflow and enhanced productivity.

This has driven organizations to incorporate tailored solutions/customized IT applications that address specific project/business needs. IT application development services can be segmented into seven types, namely, web application development, mobile application development, application assessment services, application migration, enterprise application integration, application testing, and legacy application modernization.

The category spend growth is attributed to the exponential growth of the mobile application development segment owing to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets by organizations to enhance the flexibility of operations and ease of access to operational data. It is predicted to be the fastest growing segment in the category during the forecast period.

Covered in this report

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global IT Application Development Services Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Global IT Application Development Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Category drivers

  • The rise in the adoption of IT application development services by the BFSI and healthcare sectors

Category management strategy

  • Assess service providers' resource utilization rate to analyze whether they have the bandwidth to cater to any such changes in requirements

Procurement best practices

  • Adoption of project management tools

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

PART 06: Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

PART 08: Category Management Enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

PART 09: Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Accenture

Profile: Infosys

Profile: IBM

Profile: HP

Profile: DXC

Profile: Genpact

PART 11: US Market Insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydxzb3

Published August 12, 2019
