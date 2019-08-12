Halo Labs Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 12, 2019 05:05 PM EDT
Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2019 (“Q2”). The California market continues to be a significant growth factor for Halo as revenues in Q2 totaled $9,552,012 representing a 356% increase over Q2 2018 (three-month period ended June 30, 2018: $2,093,468) and a 10% increase quarter over quarter in comparison to Q1 2019 (three-month period ended to March 31, 2019: $8,718,503).
Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 were $18,270,515 (six-month period ended June 30, 2018: $4,262,444), a 329% increase year over year, explained by first-time contributions from Coastal Harvest LLC (“Coastal Harvest”) in California and HLO Ventures (NV), LLC (“HLO”) in Nevada, as well as an 11.8% increase in revenues at ANM Inc. (“ANM”) in Oregon;
- ANM revenues were $5,692,558 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 (six-month period ended June 30, 2018: $5,092,810); HLO generated revenues of $1,331,583; and Coastal Harvest $11,246,374, respectively;
- ANM achieved a gross margin of 11.8%, Coastal Harvest achieved a gross margin of 30.7%, and HLO achieved a gross margin of -1.8% in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The aggregate total gross margin was 20.2%;
- Coastal Harvest achieved EBITDA of $2,687,354, offsetting the operating losses at ANM of $(1,383,689) and at HLO of $(727,182), as well as the $33,378 of expenses at Ireland (the Company’s licensed expansion in Cathedral City). The total contribution to EBITDA from operations was $544,337;
- In the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the facility in Coastal Harvest sold 742,906 grams of distillate and 320,314 grams of live resin. Distillate sold at an average price of $7.08 per gram and live resin at $11.29 per gram;
- In the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the facility in Nevada sold 47,476 grams of distillate at an average price of $28.74 per gram;
- In the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the use of cash for operations was $9,232,040, and for capital expenditures was $1,272,989, respectively; and,
- On April 4, 2019, the Company closed a financing whereby it issued convertible debenture units at a price of C$1,000 per unit. The Company raised gross proceeds of C$21,163,000 ($15,842,620), the net proceeds of C$18,188,293 ($13,618,485) under such offering. Cash at the end of June 30, 2019, was $7,548,321.
Management Discussions
- Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 were $18,270,515 (six-month period ended June 30, 2018: $4,262,444), a 329% increase year over year, explained by contributions from Coastal Harvest in California and HLO in Nevada, as well as a 11.8% increase in revenues at ANM in Oregon. Net revenues represent ~ 10% increase quarter on quarter. Each month in Q2 Halo delivered improving monthly growth.
- The increase in revenues is a result of by a 262.1% increase in sales of grams of distillate, shatter, and live resin, and a 28.9% increase in overall average achieved price in comparison with the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The price increase is predominantly due to higher prices realized in California and Nevada versus only Oregon last year. Excluding the contributions of the operations in HLO (Nevada) and Coastal Harvest (California), the increase in sales of grams of distillate and shatter was 30.1% with a 4.5% overall decline in the average achieved price across all products sold in Oregon;
- In the second quarter, sales of distillate, shatter, and live resin in the facility in Oregon increased by 31.9% to 326,428 grams, which more than offset the 6.3% average price decline to $8.08 in the same period. In the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the facility in Oregon sold 622,565 grams of distillate and shatter, an increase of 30.1% in comparison with the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The average achieved price of distillate and shatter sold was $8.18. Distillate sold at $14.46 per gram, a 1.9% increase in comparison with the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Shatter sold at $4.74 per gram, a 25.3% decline in comparison with the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.
- The facility in Coastal Harvest sold 742,906 grams of distillate and 320,314 grams of live resin. Distillate sold at $7.08 and live resin sold at $11.29. The facility in Nevada sold 47,476 grams of oil at a price of $28.74;
- In Oregon in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, grams sold of distillate for cartridges increased by 48.3% to 110,911 grams, and shatter sales increased by 25.6% to 215,517 grams for the quarter. Distillate sold for $14.78 per gram in the second quarter, a 3.1% decline year over year; shatter sold for $4.64 per gram, a 17.7% decline year over year;
- In Oregon during the same time-period, trim converted increased by 78.0% to 5,760,596 grams with a conversion yield of 7.6%. The average trim price, the Company’s most important raw material, declined by 21.2% to $66.15 per pound;
- In California in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold 446,623 grams of distillate at an average price of $6.62 per gram and 51,605 grams of live resin at an average price of $11.48 per gram; and
- The facility in Oregon produced 296,137 grams of oil. After only commencing in November 2018, the facility in California produced 296,283 grams of distillate and 268,709 grams of live resin this quarter.
Issuance of Additional Common Shares
The Company intends to complete a debt settlement with one creditor (the “Debt Settlement”). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company intends to retire an aggregate of C$2,009,816 of indebtedness in exchange for the issuance of 5,911,222 common shares of the Company (the “Debt Settlement Shares”) at a price of C$0.34 per Debt Settlement Share. The indebtedness is held by arm’s length parties and will not result in the creation of a new insider or a new control person. The Debt Settlement Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period, subject to approvals as may be applicable.
Common Share Compensation of Certain Employees & Independent Contractors.
Certain employees and independent contractors of the Company have agreed to accept common shares of the Company (“Compensation Shares”) in lieu of the cash compensation. The total aggregate amount of cash compensation to be satisfied is C$4,107,189, which will be satisfied through the issuance of 11,436,961 Compensation Shares at an average price of C$0.36 per Compensation Share.
In connection with the above transaction, certain “related parties,” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), are expected to receive Compensation Shares and the issuance thereto will be considered a “related party transaction” for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 and the minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
Conference Call
Investors can call in for Q&A with Kiran Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer, and Philip van den Berg, Chief Financial Officer, at 4:00 p.m. EST on August 14, 2019:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 211-3166
Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-6581
Conference ID: 8679348
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release uses both International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and non-generally accepted accounting (“non-GAAP”) measures to assess performance. The Company cautions readers about non-GAAP measure that do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Readers are urged to review the Company’s management discussion and analysis with respect to non-IFRS measures in respect of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31 and June 30, 2019 and for additional disclosures regarding these measures.
ABOUT HALO
Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are a growing segment in the cannabis industry. Halo is a global leader in cannabis oil and concentrates, having produced over 4 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company has expertise across all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging a variety of proprietary processes and products. The Company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon, as well as in Nevada with our partner Just Quality, LLC, and in Lesotho with the Bophelo strategic partnership.
For further information see Halo’s unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 related management’s discussion and analysis on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but is not limited to, the Company's primary business objectives for the current year; the completion of the proposed acquisition of Bophelo Biosciences & Wellness (Pty) Ltd., increasing distribution of Gilt™ and Hush™ branded products, manufacturing and sales of Dab Tabs™ Dablets, completion of the Debt Settlement, completion of the transaction involving issuance of Compensation Shares, roll-out of the XES Sensual, the supply and distribution for sale of the Shatterizer, the expectation to provide updates on new distributor agreements; expected increases to the Company's margin and the timing thereof; the expectation that DabTabs Go™ will be available under the Company’s Gilt™ brand and available throughout California, Nevada, and Oregon in the Fall of 2019; the projected growth rate of the CBD market; the expected size of the CBD market in 2022; and the location, completion and production of a hemp processing facility.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions.
Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: unexpected delays or expenses in connection with Halo's operations, adverse changes to the CBD market, adverse changes in applicable laws; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and the other any other risks not disclosed in the AIF disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Halo’s annual information form for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Key assumptions used herein include, without limitation, that there will be no unexpected delays or costs in connection with the Company's Cathedral City build out, the Company will be able to identify and negotiate agreements with suitable distribution partners, management's expectations regarding sales of new products will be realized, the introduction of an ERP system and the securing of raw materials will deliver improved margins, an increased sales force in Nevada that will be able to increase distribution effectively, the Company will not encounter any unexpected costs or delays in the completion of a CBD manufacturing facility, the Company's intended CBD manufacturing facility will be able to achieve production levels currently estimated by management and the Company will be able to identify a suitable location for a CBD manufacturing facility in the Emerald Triangle. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005605/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT