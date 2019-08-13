FICANEX Partners With Ada to Deliver AI-Powered Customer Service to Financial Institutions Across Canada

|By Business Wire
|
|August 13, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
FICANEX® and Ada today announced the release of tunl.chat™, an AI-powered chatbot that provides more than 175 financial institutions across Canada with another channel to support approximately 8 million customers. Financial institutions can brand and tailor tunl.chat to suit their unique requirements and deploy the chatbot within their website and mobile apps. Nine financial institutions, including FirstOntario Credit Union and Kawartha Credit Union in Ontario, plus BlueShore Financial and First West Credit Union in B.C., have already committed to adopt the service. Initial implementation projects are scheduled to commence September 2019.
Ada is a leader in automated customer experience (ACX) and was chosen by FICANEX, an industry-leading provider of innovative financial services solutions to Canadian financial institutions, because of its proven track record of providing an effective and continually advancing infrastructure. While saving consumers time in engaging with organizations for service or support, the Ada platform lowers operational costs for organizations; it is also designed to be implemented and used by customer service teams without the need for in-house technical support. In addition to automating answers to common questions, the chatbot platform can be deployed by FICANEX member financial institutions with as many customer service scenarios as they may require, including every-day banking transactions. Those financial institutions that offer live chat can also use tunl.chat to take advantage of the newly released Ada Glass to instantly connect customers to a live agent from an automated chat.
tunl.chat is the culmination of collaboration among some of the best technology providers in Canada to deliver a service that connects one of the largest inter-financial institution networks in the country with Ada’s advanced customer service capabilities. The collaboration allows integration by member financial institutions that may not have otherwise had the opportunity to realize the significant benefits of Ada’s AI-powered platform.
FICANEX member financial institutions can now easily and securely integrate a customer support chatbot into their organizations with minimal cost and effort using tunl.chat. tunl.chat reduces customer service costs and increases sales opportunities by allowing staff to focus on high-value customer interactions. Access to extensive data analytics will help financial institutions identify key opportunities to improve the customer experience, and nationally-aggregated pricing based on combined chat volumes further improves the overall value of the chatbot.
“By partnering with Ada, FICANEX is able to deliver tunl.chat as a tool that enables conversational banking, which is rapidly becoming a critical part of the customer experience,” said Andrew Obee, president and CEO of FICANEX. “Today’s consumers want instant access to information pertaining to a financial institution’s service offerings, which current channels just don’t facilitate well enough. It is increasingly important to equip consumers with a tool they can use to get fast, contextual answers to their questions, without having to turn their search for information into a weekend project. These benefits extend to financial institutions, enabling them to realize decreased costs-to-serve and increased share-of-wallet by adding a self-learning chatbot to current customer communication channels.”
“Our goal at Ada is to make the support experience better for the customer, the agent, and the customer experience team,” said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada. “By partnering with FICANEX, we can bring the simplicity of our solution to millions of banking customers that will benefit from access to support when and where they need it. This also provides member financial institutions with the added advantage of being able to efficiently and effectively support their customers using an easily customizable platform.”
About FICANEX
FICANEX consists of FICANEX Services Limited Partnership which owns and operates THE EXCHANGE Network, Canada’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, and FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership which owns the tunl. technology platform, providing next-generation digital services for over 175 financial institutions across Canada and allowing them to effectively compete in the digital era of financial services. For more information, visit www.ficanex.ca.
About Ada
As the market leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), Ada personalizes engagement across the customer journey by putting the power of AI in the hands of the people who know your business best. Ada makes it simple for non-technical teams to build an automated, enterprise-class chatbot that saves time, reduces costs, and improves engagement. Headquartered in Toronto, Ada enables clients around the world, like TELUS, UpWork, and AirAsia, to provide their customers with 24/7 personalized support in more than 100 languages. For additional information, visit ada.support.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT