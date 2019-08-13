Wireless Telecom Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 13, 2019 06:01 AM EDT
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) (the “Company”) announced today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., commented, “Our second quarter financial results met our expectations resulting in improved operating income and net income over last year. We are excited about our new product introductions, customer wins, and partner collaborations across all segments of our business this year, further enhancing our positioning to benefit from growth in defense spending, network densification and 5G testing and deployment.”
Whelan continued, “We remain optimistic about the topline momentum for the remainder of 2019 and are confident that specific projects in our sales funnel will be drivers of second half performance. Beyond 2019, our funnel of large opportunities, strategic partnerships, and market tailwinds strengthen our conviction in our 2023 targets.”
For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported consolidated net revenues of $13,508,000, compared to $13,414,000 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 0.7%. Network Solutions revenue was flat compared to the prior year. Embedded Solutions revenue increased 11.7% on higher sales of digital signal processing hardware, somewhat offset by a decrease of 9.7% in Test and Measurement revenue on lower government shipments compared to the same quarter last year. The Company expects government shipments to increase in the second half of the year.
Consolidated gross profit in the second quarter was $6,133,000, or 45.4% of revenue, compared to $6,170,000 or 46.0% of revenue, for the same period in 2018. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decrease in high margin software and service revenue in Embedded Solutions, partially offset by favorable product mix and cost reduction initiatives in Test and Measurement.
The Company also reported a $150,000 reduction in consolidated operating expenses from $6,137,000 in the second quarter of 2018 to $5,987,000 in the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily related to lower G&A costs and contingent consideration associated with the CommAgility transaction, offset by higher headcount deployment in research and development in the area of 5G roadmap development.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $156,000, compared to a net loss of $180,000 for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $1,127,000, compared to $1,076,000 for the same period in 2018. The Company’s explanation of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) are set out below in this press release.
New customer orders for the quarter increased 10% to $13,084,000 compared to $11,871,000 in the same quarter last year. The Company’s consolidated backlog of firm orders to be shipped in the next twelve months was $7,215,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to the June 30, 2018 backlog of $8,800,000.
Outlook
The Company continues to expect full year 2019 revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits, comparable gross margins to 2018, and improved operating profitability.
Beyond 2019, the Company reaffirms its expectation to grow revenues organically between 10% and 12% over the next four years based on the long term trends of network densification and 5G deployment, private LTE network expansion and increased military spend. The Company also expects strong organic growth to be driven by multiple internal initiatives including the continuation of new product introductions, channel expansion, and operational excellence. The Company’s 2023 targets include annual revenues of $100 million, inclusive of strategic acquisitions, gross profit margins between 47% and 49%, and Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 15%. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margins as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue (see use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).
Conference Call
As previously announced, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss second quarter results and related matters. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 710451. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/31233
A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website for a limited period of time following the conference call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes, however, that certain non‐GAAP financial measures used in managing the Company’s business may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and prior reported results. Certain of the information set forth herein and certain of the information presented by the Company from time to time may constitute non‐GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have presented herein a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non‐GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The foregoing measures do not serve as a substitute and should not be construed as a substitute for GAAP performance, but provide supplemental information concerning our performance that our investors and we find useful.
The Company defines EBITDA as its net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is EBITDA excluding our stock compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition expenses, integration expenses, the one-time non-cash inventory impairment charges, unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses, non-recurring legal fees associated with the Harris arbitration and other non-recurring costs and includes cash received in 2018 related to revenue that would have been recognized in 2018 but for the adoption of ASU Topic 606. A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is included as an attachment to this press release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the amount and significance of special items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.
The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important performance metrics because they facilitate the analysis of our results, exclusive of certain non‐cash items, including items which do not directly correlate to our business operations.
The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin metrics provide qualitative insight into our current performance and we use these measures to evaluate our results. Additionally, we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the performance of our management team and management’s entitlement to incentive compensation. We believe that making this information available to investors enables them to view our performance the way that we view our performance and thereby gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results, in general, and from period to period.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate, guidance or similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations for increased government shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019; full year 2019 revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits, comparable gross margins to 2018, and improved operating profitability; that the Company will grow revenues organically between 10 and 12% over the next four years based on the long term trends of network densification and 5G deployment, private LTE network expansion, and increased military spend; that there will be strong organic growth driven by multiple internal initiatives including the continuation of new product introductions, channel expansion, and operational excellence; for the Company’s 2023 targets to include annual revenues of $100 million, inclusive of strategic acquisitions, gross profit margins between 47% and 49%, and Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 15%. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including, among others, the ability of management to successfully implement the Company’s business plan and strategy; the loss of any significant customers of the Company; the Company’s ability to acquire accretive businesses and successfully integrate acquired businesses; product demand and development of competitive technologies in the Company’s market sector; the impact of competitive products and pricing; as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, as except as required by law.
About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group’s website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
NET REVENUES
|
$
|
13,508
|
$
|
13,414
|
|
$
|
26,540
|
$
|
26,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
|
7,375
|
|
7,244
|
|
|
14,681
|
|
14,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
6,133
|
|
6,170
|
|
|
11,859
|
|
12,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and Development
|
|
1,499
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
3,213
|
|
2,469
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
2,027
|
|
1,933
|
|
|
3,964
|
|
3,844
|
General and Administrative
|
|
2,461
|
|
2,678
|
|
|
4,933
|
|
5,311
|
Loss on Change in Fair Value
|
|
-
|
|
213
|
|
|
-
|
|
213
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
5,987
|
|
6,137
|
|
|
12,110
|
|
11,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income/(Loss)
|
|
146
|
|
33
|
|
|
(251)
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income/(Expense)
|
|
135
|
|
33
|
|
|
165
|
|
(13)
|
Interest Expense
|
|
(73)
|
|
(141)
|
|
|
(188)
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/(Loss) before taxes
|
|
208
|
|
(75)
|
|
|
(274)
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax Provision/(Benefit)
|
|
52
|
|
105
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(Loss)
|
$
|
156
|
$
|
(180)
|
|
$
|
(188)
|
$
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments
|
|
(380)
|
|
(963)
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
(383)
|
Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|
$
|
(224)
|
$
|
(1,143)
|
|
$
|
(263)
|
$
|
(189)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.01
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
20,973
|
|
20,864
|
|
|
20,973
|
|
20,755
|
Diluted
|
|
21,593
|
|
20,864
|
|
|
20,973
|
|
21,511
In periods with a net loss, the basic loss per share equals the diluted loss per share as all common stock equivalents are excluded from the per share calculation because they are anti-dilutive.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except number of shares and par value)
|
June 30
|
December 31
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
4,407
|
$
|
5,015
|
Accounts Receivable - net of reserves of $63 and $44, respectively
|
|
9,565
|
|
8,638
|
Inventories - net of reserves of $1,919 and $1,910, respectively
|
|
8,490
|
|
6,884
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|
|
973
|
|
1,689
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
23,435
|
|
22,226
|
|
|
PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT - NET
|
|
2,411
|
|
2,578
|
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
9,751
|
|
9,778
|
Acquired Intangible Assets, net
|
|
2,667
|
|
3,206
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
5,737
|
|
5,592
|
Right Of Use Assets
|
|
1,657
|
|
-
|
Other
|
|
577
|
|
787
|
|
|
TOTAL OTHER ASSETS
|
|
20,389
|
|
19,363
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
46,235
|
$
|
44,167
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
Short Term Debt
|
$
|
2,892
|
$
|
2,016
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
5,266
|
|
3,252
|
Short Term Leases
|
|
432
|
|
-
|
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
|
|
3,264
|
|
6,083
|
Deferred Revenue
|
|
321
|
|
103
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
12,175
|
|
11,454
|
|
|
LONG TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
Long Term Leases
|
|
1,238
|
|
-
|
Other Long Term Liabilities
|
|
89
|
|
115
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
614
|
|
616
|
TOTAL LONG TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
1,941
|
|
731
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common Stock, $.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 34,488,252 and 34,393,252
|
|
|
shares issued, 21,300,252 and 21,205,251 shares outstanding
|
|
345
|
|
344
|
Additional Paid in Capital
|
|
48,878
|
|
48,479
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
7,368
|
|
7,556
|
Treasury Stock at Cost, 13,188,601 and 13,188,601 shares, respectively
|
|
(24,509)
|
|
(24,509)
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
37
|
|
112
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
32,119
|
|
31,982
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
46,235
|
$
|
44,167
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
Ended June 30
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED/(USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net Income/(Loss)
|
$
|
(188)
|
$
|
194
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided/(used) by operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
1,196
|
|
1,237
|
Amortization of Debt Issuance Fees
|
|
31
|
|
39
|
Share-based Compensation Expense
|
|
400
|
|
348
|
Deferred Rent
|
|
(12)
|
|
7
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
(146)
|
|
88
|
Provision for Doubtful Accounts
|
|
18
|
|
22
|
Inventory Reserves
|
|
137
|
|
45
|
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
|
(968)
|
|
(2,090)
|
Inventories
|
|
(1,776)
|
|
(1,101)
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|
|
899
|
|
(154)
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
2,046
|
|
(50)
|
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
|
|
(883)
|
|
1,611
|
Payment of Contingent Consideration
|
|
(772)
|
|
-
|
Net Cash Provided/(Used) by Operating Activities
|
|
(18)
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
(261)
|
|
(583)
|
Acquisition of Business
|
|
(426)
|
|
(811)
|
Net Cash Used by Investing Activities
|
|
(687)
|
|
(1,394)
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Revolver Borrowings
|
|
18,594
|
|
19,721
|
Revolver Repayments
|
|
(17,642)
|
|
(18,473)
|
Term Loan Repayments
|
|
(76)
|
|
(76)
|
Payment of Contingent Consideration
|
|
(782)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options
|
|
-
|
|
288
|
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
|
94
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
3
|
|
(85)
|
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(608)
|
|
177
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, at Beginning of Period
|
|
5,015
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT END OF PERIOD
|
$
|
4,407
|
$
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
|
|
|
Cash Paid During the Period for Interest
|
$
|
97
|
$
|
78
|
Cash Paid During the Period for Income Taxes
|
$
|
53
|
$
|
24
NET REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT
(In thousands, Unaudited)
|
Three months ended June 30
|
|
Revenue
|
% of Revenue
|
Change
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Amount
|
Pct.
|
Network Solutions
|
$
|
5,575
|
$
|
5,636
|
41.3%
|
42.0%
|
$
|
(61)
|
-1.1%
|
Test and Measurement
|
|
3,192
|
|
3,534
|
23.6%
|
26.4%
|
|
(342)
|
-9.7%
|
Embedded Solutions
|
|
4,741
|
|
4,244
|
35.1%
|
31.6%
|
|
497
|
11.7%
|
Total Net Revenues
|
$
|
13,508
|
$
|
13,414
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
$
|
94
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
Gross Profit
|
Gross Profit %
|
Change
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Amount
|
Pct.
|
Network Solutions
|
$
|
2,402
|
$
|
2,468
|
43.1%
|
43.8%
|
$
|
(66)
|
-2.7%
|
Test and Measurement
|
|
1,775
|
|
1,815
|
55.6%
|
51.4%
|
|
(40)
|
-2.2%
|
Embedded Solutions
|
|
1,956
|
|
1,887
|
41.3%
|
44.5%
|
|
69
|
3.7%
|
Total Gross Profit
|
$
|
6,133
|
$
|
6,170
|
45.4%
|
46.0%
|
$
|
(37)
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
Revenue
|
% of Revenue
|
Change
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Amount
|
Pct.
|
Network Solutions
|
$
|
11,333
|
$
|
11,147
|
42.7%
|
41.8%
|
$
|
186
|
1.7%
|
Test and Measurement
|
|
6,222
|
|
7,297
|
23.4%
|
27.3%
|
|
(1,075)
|
-14.7%
|
Embedded Solutions
|
|
8,985
|
|
8,234
|
33.9%
|
30.9%
|
|
751
|
9.1%
|
Total Net Revenues
|
$
|
26,540
|
$
|
26,678
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
$
|
(138)
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
Gross Profit
|
Gross Profit %
|
Change
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Amount
|
Pct.
|
Network Solutions
|
$
|
4,790
|
$
|
4,911
|
42.3%
|
44.1%
|
$
|
(121)
|
-2.5%
|
Test and Measurement
|
|
3,343
|
|
3,660
|
53.7%
|
50.2%
|
|
(317)
|
-8.7%
|
Embedded Solutions
|
|
3,726
|
|
3,868
|
41.5%
|
47.0%
|
|
(142)
|
-3.7%
|
Total Gross Profit
|
$
|
11,859
|
$
|
12,439
|
44.7%
|
46.6%
|
$
|
(580)
|
-4.7%
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
GAAP Net Income/(Loss), as reported
|
$
|
156
|
$
|
(180)
|
|
$
|
(188)
|
$
|
194
|
Tax Provision/(Benefit)
|
|
52
|
|
105
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
161
|
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|
|
647
|
|
611
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
1,237
|
Interest Expense
|
|
73
|
|
141
|
|
|
188
|
|
234
|
Non-GAAP EBITDA
|
|
928
|
|
677
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
1,826
|
Stock Compensation Expense
|
|
191
|
|
160
|
|
|
400
|
|
348
|
Integration Expenses
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
|
-
|
|
60
|
Inventory Recovery
|
|
(2)
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
(14)
|
FX (Gain)/Loss
|
|
(114)
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
(149)
|
|
4
|
US GAAP Purchase Accounting
|
|
-
|
|
64
|
|
|
-
|
|
64
|
Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration
|
|
-
|
|
213
|
|
|
-
|
|
213
|
Non Recurring Arbitration Legal Costs
|
|
124
|
|
-
|
|
|
124
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,127
|
$
|
1,076
|
|
$
|
1,481
|
$
|
2,689
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005128/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT