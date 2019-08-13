Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Report 2019: Annual Market Estimates, Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016 Through 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 13, 2019 06:24 AM EDT
The "Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Clusters
- Touch Screen Display
- Others
The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)
- Altran UK (UK)
- Atmel Corporation (USA)
- Clarion (USA)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH (Germany)
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- DENSO Corporation (Japan)
- EAO AG (Switzerland)
- Faurecia (France)
- HARMAN International (USA)
- Luxoft (Switzerland)
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy)
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Nuance Communications Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Rightware Corporation (Finland)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Synaptics Incorporated (USA)
- Tata Elxsi Limited (India)
- Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)
- Valeo (France)
- Visteon Corporation (USA)
- VoiceBox Technologies, Inc (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected & Electric Future of Urban Mobility
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Cornerstone of Growth
Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences
Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected Car Trend
Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence & Acceptance of Electric Vehicles
Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI
Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the Importance & Value of HMI Systems
The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies
Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as the Future of Automotive HMI
Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities Soon to Become a Reality
A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends
Growing Use of "Nomadic Devices" Within the Vehicle Drives Demand for Adaptive Integrated Driver-Vehicle Interfaces
Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions
Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture
Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI
The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the Spotlight on Touchless HMI
Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications
With High Mental Distractions Caused by Voice Enabled HMI, Real & Effective Automotive Voice Recognition Technology Continues to Elude the Auto Industry: Risk of Mental Distraction by Type of Voice Enabled Task
Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence
Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the Automotive Industry
Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the Future of In-Car Interaction
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel
HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research Interest
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market
Market Challenges
Issues with Current Generation In-Car HMIs
Muscle Memory Issues with Modern In-Car HMIs
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Systems: An Introduction
HMI - Underlying Technology
Automotive HMI Technologies
Manual HMI Systems
Touch Screen Interfaces
Advantages
Resistive Touch Screens
Capacitive Touch Screens
Voice-Based HMI Systems
Haptic Technology
Head-Up Display
Low Frequency Electric Field Sensors
Other User Discrimination Techniques
Vision-Based Camera Systems
LCD Display
OLED Display
Biometric Sensors
Reflective IR Proximity Detection
Electric Field Sensors
Acoustic Interfaces
Beepers
Voice Feedback
Driver State Assessment
Primary Considerations for Designing HMI Systems
Text and Readability
Gestural Interactions
Semantic Skeuomorphism and Data Visualization
Shorter Dwell Time
Significance of Colors
Grouping Information
User Testing of HMI Design
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
4.2 PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Qt and Green Hills Deliver HMI Platform for Integrated Automotive Digital Cockpits
Bosch Unveils Smart Cockpit Technology
Kia Motors to Unveil EV Concept Car with HMI
Continental Develops New Human-Machine Interface for Automated Driving
4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DENSO Partners with BlackBerry to Develop the World's First Integrated Automotive HMI
Altran Acquires Aricent
Immersion Collaborates with Perception
Samsung Electronics Acquires HARMAN
Valeo Acquires gestigon
Nielsen Acquires Gracenote
Adient Completes Separation from Johnson Controls International
Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel
Cypress Inks Deal with MyScript
Altia Establishes New Office in Germany
Magna Acquires Telemotive
Preh Completes Acquisition of TechniSat
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 53)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (10)
-
Europe (19)
- France (2)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64kuy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005346/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT