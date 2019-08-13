Western Union’s Customer Journey Digital Transformation Fueled by NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, has advanced customer experience through improved insight into their customer journeys with NICE Nexidia Customer Journey Optimization (CJO).

Western Union offers digital transactions in 70 countries to move money around the world. As an iconic brand for over 150 years, Western Union is constantly striving to innovate for their customers. The NICE Customer Journey Optimization solution provides Western Union with a holistic view into customer experience, creating new ways to drive customer satisfaction. By providing Western Union with a complete view of the customer journey, they can quantify the impact of exceptions in order to allocate resources appropriately, with the goal of improving customer experience and retention.

“At Western Union, customer experience is our top priority. NICE Nexidia Customer Journey Optimization provides innovative new technology that enables visibility into our customers’ paths in order to define, track, analyze and improve the processes,” said Stanley Yung, Chief Customer Officer at Western Union. “With the power of CJO, we are able to leverage these new capabilities to seamlessly drive efficiency within our organization, which ultimately results in improved customer satisfaction. Our need to understand our customers and their needs continues to drive our digital transformation.”

NICE Customer Journey Optimization uses sophisticated machine learning to connect customer experiences into a single, cohesive picture. Powerful analytics then provide insight into each step of the customer journey. This helps identify patterns and find new opportunities to drive customer satisfaction and reduce cost by recognizing where improvements can be made. With new metrics, companies are able to stitch together data to open up a new view to better understand their customers’ needs.

“One of the biggest challenges when trying to achieve superior customer experience is to determine exactly where the common pain points are,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. “NICE Customer Journey Optimization ingests non-personal data from various customer experience solutions and identifies opportunities for improvement. Western Union is a customer centric organization and with the help of NICE CJO they are able to identify solutions that improve their customers’ experiences.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included hundreds of thousands of agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

