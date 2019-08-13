CoreLogic Reports U.S. Overall Delinquency Rate Remains Steady at 20-Year Low in May

|By Business Wire
August 13, 2019
CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report. The report shows that nationally 3.6% of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency (30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure) in May 2019, representing a 0.6 percentage point decline in the overall delinquency rate compared with May 2018, when it was 4.2%. This marks the second consecutive month the rate has been at its lowest point in more than 20 years.
Highest Annual Gains in Serious Delinquency Rate for Select Metropolitan Areas; CoreLogic May 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)
As of May 2019, the foreclosure inventory rate – which measures the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process – was 0.4%, down 0.1 percentage points from May 2018. The May 2019 foreclosure inventory rate tied the prior six months as the lowest for any month since at least January 1999.
Measuring early-stage delinquency rates is important for analyzing the health of the mortgage market. To monitor mortgage performance comprehensively, CoreLogic examines all stages of delinquency, as well as transition rates, which indicate the percentage of mortgages moving from one stage of delinquency to the next.
The rate for early-stage delinquencies – defined as 30 to 59 days past due – was 1.7% in May 2019, down from 1.8% in May 2018. The share of mortgages 60 to 89 days past due in May 2019 was 0.6%, unchanged from May 2018. The serious delinquency rate – defined as 90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure – was 1.3% in May 2019, down from 1.8% in May 2018. May’s serious delinquency rate of 1.3% tied the April 2019 rate as the lowest for any month since August 2005 when it was also 1.3%.
Since early-stage delinquencies can be volatile, CoreLogic also analyzes transition rates. The share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due was 0.8% in May 2019, unchanged from May 2018. By comparison, in January 2007, just before the start of the financial crisis, the current-to-30-day transition rate was 1.2%, while it peaked in November 2008 at 2%.
“Growth in family income and home prices continues to support low delinquency rates,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “Communities that experienced a rise in delinquencies are generally those that also suffered from natural disasters. Last year’s hurricanes and wildfires, and this spring’s severe flooding from heavy rainstorms and snowmelt have pushed delinquency rates higher in these impacted communities.”
The nation's overall delinquency rate has fallen on a year-over-year basis for the past 17 consecutive months. In May 2019, 20 of the country’s metropolitan areas posted at least a small annual increase in overall delinquency, with some of the highest gains occurring in the Midwest and parts of the Southeast. Specifically, areas impacted by flooding this spring in Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana have experienced an increase in delinquency rates.
“While the rest of the country experienced record-low mortgage delinquency rates again in May, the Midwest and parts of the Southeast are still experiencing higher rates as they recover from extreme weather,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Areas in Kentucky and Ohio, which were hit particularly hard this spring with historic flooding, experienced some of the largest annual gains in the country.”
The next CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights Report will be released on September 10, 2019, featuring data for June 2019.
For ongoing housing trends and data, visit the CoreLogic Insights Blog: www.corelogic.com/insights.
Methodology
The data in this report represents foreclosure and delinquency activity reported through May 2019.
The data in this report accounts for only first liens against a property and does not include secondary liens. The delinquency, transition and foreclosure rates are measured only against homes that have an outstanding mortgage. Homes without mortgage liens are not typically subject to foreclosure and are, therefore, excluded from the analysis. Approximately one-third of homes nationally are owned outright and do not have a mortgage. CoreLogic has approximately 85% coverage of U.S. foreclosure data.
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.
CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
